the people were are dancing while a couple is exercising
the girl was listening to music on her cell phone while a boy was walks with his bicycle
a man was is cleaning his workplace while a lady was is talking on a cell phone
THANK YOU
Past simple mary luz english
Past simple mary luz english

aprende utilizar el tiempo pasado

