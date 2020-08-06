Successfully reported this slideshow.
Antihypertensives Dr. M. Ahsan, MBBS, MD
Learning Outcomes… • What are antihypertensive agents • Classify different types of antihypertensives • Describe the utili...
Overview • Elevated blood pressure is a common disorder, affecting approx. 30% of adults • Hypertension is an important ri...
Overview • Hypertension is classified into four categories Systolic (mm Hg) Diastolic (mm Hg) Normal < 120 And < 80 Elevat...
Etiology of hypertension • Essential hypertension (90% cases) • Secondary hypertension (10 – 15%) A healthy lifestyle decr...
Mechanism for controlling blood pressure • Arterial blood pressure is directly proportional to cardiac output and peripher...
Cardiac output and peripheral resistance are controlled by: Baroreflexes Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
Classification of antihypertensives Diuretics • Thiazides: Hydrochlorothiazide, Chlorthalidone, Indapamide • High ceiling:...
Diuretics • Diuretics can be used as first-line drug therapy. • Diuretics decrease blood volume which ultimately leads to ...
Diuretics Thiazides are most commonly used as antihypertensives Actions: • Lower blood pressure by increasing Na and water...
Diuretics Therapeutic uses: • Thiazide diuretics are particularly useful in the treatment of black or elderly patients. • ...
Diuretics Adverse effects: Thiazides induce: • Hypokalemia and • Hyperuricemia • Hyperglycemia • Hypomagnesemia Serum pota...
Diuretics Loop diuretics • Loop diuretics act even in patients with poor renal function or who have not responded to thiaz...
Diuretics Potassium-sparing diuretics. • Inhibitors of epithelial sodium transport at the late distal and collecting ducts...
ACE inhibitors • These drugs block the ACE that cleaves angiotensin I to form the potent vasoconstrictor angiotensin II • ...
Physiological regulation of electrolytes, plasma volume and blood pressure by the renin-angiotensin system
ACE inhibitors
ACE inhibitors: Therapeutic uses Hypertension: • The ACE inhibitors are first line drugs in all grades of hypertension • ...
ACE inhibitors: Therapeutic uses They offer the following advantages: No postural hypotension Safe in asthmatics, diabet...
ACE inhibitors: Therapeutic uses • CHF • Myocardial infarction (MI) • Diabetic nephropathy • Scleroderma crisis
ACE inhibitors: Adverse effects • Hypotension • Hyperkalaemia • Cough • Rashes, urticaria • Angioedema • Dysgeusia • Foeto...
Angiotensin II receptor blockers • These drugs block the AT1 receptors. • Pharmacologic effects are similar to those of AC...
Renin inhibitors • Aliskiren is a selective renin inhibitor, used for the treatment of hypertension Aliskiren can cause d...
Calcium channel blockers • Calcium-channel antagonists block the inward movement of calcium by binding to L-type calcium c...
Classes of calcium channel blockers Diphenylalkylamines: Verapamil Benzothiazepines: Diltiazem Dihydropyridines: • Firs...
Calcium channel blockers: Therapeutic uses Hypertension: • Safe in cases of COPD and peripheral vascular disease (β block...
Calcium channel blockers: Therapeutic uses Angina pectoris Cardiac arrhythmias • Verapamil and diltiazem for PSVT and su...
Calcium channel blockers Adverse effects: • Palpitation, flushing, ankle edema • Hypotension, headache, drowsiness and nau...
Beta blockers • First-line drug therapy for hypertension when concomitant disease is present, eg. with heart failure Actio...
Beta blockers • Conditions that discourage the use of β-blockers: severe COPD 1st and 2nd degree heart block Severe per...
Beta blockers Adverse effects: • Bradycardia • Hypotension • Fatigue, lethargy, insomnia, and hallucinations • Decrease li...
Alpha blocking agents • Competitive blockers of α1-adrenoceptors • Dilatation of both arteries and veins  tpr  BP • Refl...
Alpha + beta blocking agents • Labetalol and carvedilol block both α1- and β1- and β2- receptors. • Carvedilol: Nonselecti...
Centrally acting adrenergic drugs • Two important antihypertensive agents act primarily in the brain: Clonidine and methyl...
Alpha methyldopa • α-methyldopa is converted to α-methylnorepinephrine in the brain • α-methylnorepinephrine activates CNS...
Clonidine • Clonidine decreases central sympathetic outflow • The only difference is that clonidine acts directly on α2-re...
Clonidine • Used for hypertension that has not responded adequately to treatment with two or more drugs. • Does not decrea...
Vasodilators • Vasodilators decreases tpr  decreases blood pressure • Produce reflex stimulation of the heart ……..This c...
Vasodilators Hydralazine: • Acts primarily on arteries and arterioles • Used in pregnancy-induced hypertension. Adverse ef...
Vasodilators Minoxidil: • Causes dilation of resistance vessels (arterioles) but not of capacitance vessels (venules). • U...
Neuroendocrine pathways activated when vasodilators are given These pathways lead ultimately to an increase in blood press...
Vasodilators: Sodium nitroprusside • Acts rapidly (within seconds) and briefly (2 – 5 mins)….vascular tone can be titrated...
Hypertensive emergencies • Systolic BP > 180 or diastolic BP > 120 mm Hg with evidence of impending or progressing end org...
Hypertensive emergencies • Drugs employed are: Sodium nitroprusside Glyceryl trinitrate Hydralazine Esmolol Phentolam...
Individualized care • Hypertension may coexist with other conditions…it is important to match the antihypertensive to the ...
Resistant hypertension • Resistant hypertension is defined as blood pressure that remains elevated despite administration ...
Hypertension in pregnancy • α-methyldopa, β-blockers and vasodilators are preferred during pregnancy • ACE inhibitors and ...
Treatment strategies • The goal of antihypertensive therapy is to reduce cardiovascular and renal morbidity and mortality ...
Rational drug combinations • The main objective of drug combinations is to achieve additional blood pressure reduction by ...
Drug combinations in hypertension Fully additive drug combinations (Preferred combination) • Diuretics + β-blocker • Diure...
Key points: Rational Drug combinations • Drugs which increase plasma renin activity— diuretics, vasodilators, CCBs, ACE in...
Key points: Rational Drug combinations • Hydralazine and DHPs cause tachycardia which is counteracted by β blockers, while...
Key points: Drug combinations Combinations to be avoided: • An α or β adrenergic blocker with clonidine: apparent antagoni...
Lifestyle modifications as per JNC 7 and AHSA-ASA Greater results are achieved when 2 or more lifestyle modifications are ...
Lifestyle modifications as per JNC 7 and AHSA-ASA • Reduce sodium intake to no more than 100 mmol/d (2.4 g sodium or 6 g s...
Key messages of JNC 8 • In the general population, pharmacologic treatment should be initiated when blood pressure is 150/...
Case 1 • A 19 year old male comes to your clinic to get a physical examination for college sports. He has no h/o illnesses...
Case 2 • A 42 year old male comes for follow up of his DM. His BP has been a little high for the last two clinic visits (1...
Case 3 • A 56 year old male with h/o HTN, CHF and fibromyalgias. Today his BP is 152/102 mm Hg and HR is 84/ min. He is cu...
References • Lippincott Illustrated Reviews: Pharmacology(6th ed.). Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer. • Clinical Medicine:...
