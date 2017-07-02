Biochemistry: Lipids

THE CHEMISTRY OF LIPIDS MARVIN N. BUSTAMANTE BSED IV – SCIENCE Saint Joseph College of Cavite 1ST Semester 2017 - 2018
CONCEPT MAP
Lipids • Lipids are family of biomolecules that have common property of being soluble in organic solvents but not in water...
Properties of Lipids 1. Insoluble in water, but soluble in organic solvent. 2. Actually or potentially related to fatty ac...
Types of Lipids • Within the lipid family, there are distinct structures that distinguish the different types of lipids. L...
Question #1 What type of lipid does not contain fatty acids? The steroids are a group of lipids with no fatty acids.
Function of Lipids 1. They are rich source of energy 2. Protect and insulate internal organs 3. Other type of lipids are f...
Question #2 Lipids are NOT soluble in water. Are Lipids polar or non polar molecules? Lipids are non-polar molecules
Fatty Acids • It is the simplest type of lipid and are found as components in more complex lipids. • It contains a long ca...
Example • Lauric Acid – a 12-carbon acid found in coconut oil.
Fatty Acids Saturated Fatty Acids such as lauric acid contain only single bonds between carbons. Monounsaturated Fatty Aci...
Structures and Common Melt Points of Fatty Acids
Structures and Common Melt Points of Fatty Acids
Fatty Acids • The human body is capable of synthesizing most fatty acids from carbohydrates or other fatty acids. However ...
Physical Property of Fatty Acids • The saturated fatty acids fit close together in a regular pattern, which allows strong ...
Physical Property of Saturated Fatty Acids COOH COOH COOH
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids • In unsaturated fatty acids, the cis double bond cause the carbon chain to bend, which...
Physical Property of Unsaturated Fatty Acids COOH H H C C HOOC H H C C “kinks” in chain
Waxes, Fats, and Oils
Waxes, Fats, and Oils • A wax is an ester of unsaturated fatty acid and long- chain alcohol, each containing from 14-30 ca...
Some Typical Waxes
Fats and Oils: Triacylglycerols • In the body, fatty acids are stored as fats and oils known as triacylglycerols. • These ...
Triacylglycerols • A triacylglycerol is produced by esterfication, a reaction in which the hydroxylgroups of glycerol form...
Triacylglycerols • A triacylglycerol are the major form of energy storage for animals. • Animals that hibernate eat large ...
Triacylglycerols • However, most fats and oils are mixed triacyglycerols that contain two or three different fatty acids. ...
Melting Points of Fats and Oils. • A fat is a triacylglycerol that is solid at room temperature, such as fats in meat, who...
Diagram of Triacylglycerol with Unsaturated Fatty Acids Unsaturated fatty acid chains with kinks cannot pack closely.
Melting Points of Fats and Oils. • A few oils such as palm oil and coconut oil are solid at room temperature because they ...
Melting Points of Fats and Oils. • Saturated fatty acids have higher melting points than unsaturated fatty acids because t...
Chemical Properties of Triacylglycerols
Chemical Properties of Triacylglycerols The chemical reactions of triacylglycerols are similar to those of alkenes and est...
Hydrogenation of Oils The hydrogenation of oils •adds hydrogen (H2) to the carbon atoms of double bonds. •converts double ...
Hydrogenation CH(CH2)7CH3(CH2)5CH O C CH(CH2)7CH3(CH2)5CH O C CH(CH2)7CH3(CH2)5CH O C O O OCH2 CH2 CH glyceryl tripalmitol...
Olestra a Fat Substitute Olestra is •used in foods as an artificial fat. •sucrose linked by ester bonds to several long- c...
Hydrolysis In hydrolysis, •triacylglycerols split into glycerol and three fatty acids. •an acid or enzyme catalyst is requ...
Saponification and Soap Saponification • is the reaction of a fat with a strong base. • splits triacylglycerols into glyce...
Saponification O O C (CH2)14CH3 CH O O C (CH2)14CH3 CH2 O O C (CH2)14CH3 CH2 + 3NaOH OH CH OH CH2 OH CH2 Na+ - O O C (CH2)...
Glycerophospholipids Glycerol Fatty acid Fatty acid PO4 Amino alcohol
Glycerophospholipids Glycerophospholipids are •the most abundant lipids in cell membranes. •composed of glycerol, two fatt...
Polarity of Glycerophospholipids A glycerophospholipid has • two nonpolar fatty acid chains. • a phosphate group and a pol...
Structure and Polarity of a Glycerophospholipid
Lecithin and Cephalin Lecithin and cephalin are glycerophospholipids •abundant in brain and nerve tissues. •found in egg y...
Steroids: Cholesterol and Steroid Hormones CH3 CH3 CH3 CH3 HO CH3
Steroid Nucleus A steroid nucleus consists of •3 cyclohexane rings. •1 cyclopentane ring. •no fatty acids. steroid nucleus
Cholesterol in the Body Cholesterol •is obtained from meats, milk, and eggs. •is synthesized in the liver. •is needed for ...
Cholesterol in Foods Cholesterol •is considered elevated if plasma cholesterol exceeds 200 mg/dL. •is synthesized in the l...
Lipoproteins Lipoproteins •combine lipids with proteins and phospholipids. •are soluble in water because the surface consi...
Types of Lipoproteins Lipoproteins •differ in density, composition, and function. •include low-density lipoproteins (LDLs)...
Steroid Hormones Steroid hormones are •chemical messengers in cells. •sex hormones. - androgens in males (testosterone) - ...
Steroid Hormones Steroid hormones •are produced from cholesterol. •include sex hormones such as androgens (testosterone) i...
Anabolic Steroids Anabolic steroids •are derivatives of testosterone. •are used illegally to increase muscle mass. •have s...
Adrenal Corticosteroids Steroid hormones called adrenal corticosteroids •are produced by the adrenal glands located on the...
Adrenal Corticosteroids
Cell Membranes
Cell Membranes Cell membranes •separate cellular contents from the external environment. •consist of a lipid bilayer made ...
Fluid Mosaic Model of Cell Membranes The lipid bilayer •contains proteins, carbohydrates, and cholesterol. •has unsaturate...
Fluid Mosaic Model of Cell Membranes
Transport Through Cell Membranes The transport of substances through cell membranes involves •simple diffusion (passive tr...
Transport Pathways Through Cell Membranes
Thank You!
  1. 1. THE CHEMISTRY OF LIPIDS MARVIN N. BUSTAMANTE BSED IV – SCIENCE Saint Joseph College of Cavite 1ST Semester 2017 - 2018
  2. 2. CONCEPT MAP
  3. 3. Lipids • Lipids are family of biomolecules that have common property of being soluble in organic solvents but not in water. • The word "lipid" comes from the greek word "lipos” meaning fat or lard. • The lipid content of a cell can be extracted using an organic solvent. • Lipids are important feature in cell membranes, fat- soluble vitamins, and steroid hormones.
  4. 4. Properties of Lipids 1. Insoluble in water, but soluble in organic solvent. 2. Actually or potentially related to fatty acids 3. It can be used as sourced of energy by animals
  5. 5. Types of Lipids • Within the lipid family, there are distinct structures that distinguish the different types of lipids. Lipids such as waxes,fats,oils and glycerophospholipids are esters that can be hydrolyzed to give fatty acids along with other products including an alcohol. • Steriods are characterized by the steroid nucleus of four fused carbon rings. They do not contain fatty acids and cannot be hydrolyzed.
  6. 6. Question #1 What type of lipid does not contain fatty acids? The steroids are a group of lipids with no fatty acids.
  7. 7. Function of Lipids 1. They are rich source of energy 2. Protect and insulate internal organs 3. Other type of lipids are found in nerve fibers and in hormones , which acts as chemical messenger. 4. Provide polyunsaturated fatty acids. 5. A major function of lipids is to build the cell membranes that separate the internal contents of the cells from the surrounding aqueous environment.
  8. 8. Question #2 Lipids are NOT soluble in water. Are Lipids polar or non polar molecules? Lipids are non-polar molecules
  9. 9. Fatty Acids • It is the simplest type of lipid and are found as components in more complex lipids. • It contains a long carbon chain attached to carboxylic acid group at one end. • Although the carboxylic acid is hydrophilic, the long hydrophobic carbon chain makes long-chain fatty acids insoluble in water. • Fatty acids have even number of carbon atoms, usually between 10-20.
  10. 10. Example • Lauric Acid – a 12-carbon acid found in coconut oil.
  11. 11. Fatty Acids Saturated Fatty Acids such as lauric acid contain only single bonds between carbons. Monounsaturated Fatty Acids have one double bond in the carbon chain. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids have two or more double bonds.
  12. 12. Structures and Common Melt Points of Fatty Acids
  13. 13. Structures and Common Melt Points of Fatty Acids
  14. 14. Fatty Acids • The human body is capable of synthesizing most fatty acids from carbohydrates or other fatty acids. However human do not synthesize sufficient amounts of fatty acids that have more than one doubled bond. (Polyunsaturated fatty acids) • These fatty acids are called essential fatty acids because they must be provided by diet. • A deficiency of essential fatty acids can cause skin dermatitis in infants.
  15. 15. Physical Property of Fatty Acids • The saturated fatty acids fit close together in a regular pattern, which allows strong attraction to occur between the carbon chains. As a result , a significant amount of energy and high temperatures are required to separate the fatty acids and melt the fat. As the length of the carbon chain increases, the more interaction occur between the carbon chains, requiring higher melting points.
  16. 16. Physical Property of Saturated Fatty Acids COOH COOH COOH
  17. 17. Physical Properties of Fatty Acids • In unsaturated fatty acids, the cis double bond cause the carbon chain to bend, which gives the molecules an irregular shape. As a result, fewer interaction occur between carbon chains. Consequently, the melting points of unsaturated fats are lower than those of saturated fats.
  18. 18. Physical Property of Unsaturated Fatty Acids COOH H H C C HOOC H H C C “kinks” in chain
  19. 19. Waxes, Fats, and Oils
  20. 20. Waxes, Fats, and Oils • A wax is an ester of unsaturated fatty acid and long- chain alcohol, each containing from 14-30 carbon atoms. • Bees wax obtained from honey combs and carnauba wax obtained from palm trees are used to give a protective coating to furniture, car and floors. • Jojoba wax is used in making candles and cosmetics such as lipstick. • Lanolin, a mixture of waxes obtained from wool, is used in hand and facial lotions to aid retention of water, which softens the skin.
  21. 21. Some Typical Waxes
  22. 22. Fats and Oils: Triacylglycerols • In the body, fatty acids are stored as fats and oils known as triacylglycerols. • These substances, also called triglycerides, are triesters of glycerol and fatty acids.
  23. 23. Triacylglycerols • A triacylglycerol is produced by esterfication, a reaction in which the hydroxylgroups of glycerol form ester bonds with carboxyl groups of fatty acids.
  24. 24. Triacylglycerols • A triacylglycerol are the major form of energy storage for animals. • Animals that hibernate eat large quantities of plants,seeds and nuts that contain large amount of fats and oils. • They gain as much 14 Kg a week. As the external temperature drops, the animal goes into hibernation. The body temperature drops to nearly freezing and there is a dramatic reduction in cellular activity, respiration and heart rate. • Animals who live in extremely cold climates will hibernate for 4-7 months.
  25. 25. Triacylglycerols • However, most fats and oils are mixed triacyglycerols that contain two or three different fatty acids. • For example a mix tricylglycerol might be made from lauric acid,myristic acid and palmitic acid.
  26. 26. Melting Points of Fats and Oils. • A fat is a triacylglycerol that is solid at room temperature, such as fats in meat, whole milk, butter and cheese. Most fats come from animal sources. • An oil is a triacylglycerol that is liquid at room temperature. The most commonly used oils come from plant sources. Olive oil and peanut oil are monounsaturated because they contain large amounts of oleic acid. • Oils from corn,cotton seed, safflower and sunflower are polyunsaturated because they contain large amounts of fatty acids with two or more double bonds.
  27. 27. Diagram of Triacylglycerol with Unsaturated Fatty Acids Unsaturated fatty acid chains with kinks cannot pack closely.
  28. 28. Melting Points of Fats and Oils. • A few oils such as palm oil and coconut oil are solid at room temperature because they consist mostly of saturated fatty acids.
  29. 29. Melting Points of Fats and Oils. • Saturated fatty acids have higher melting points than unsaturated fatty acids because they pack together more tightly. • Vegetable oils have low melting points because they have a higher percentage of unsaturated fatty acids than do animal fats.
  30. 30. Chemical Properties of Triacylglycerols
  31. 31. Chemical Properties of Triacylglycerols The chemical reactions of triacylglycerols are similar to those of alkenes and esters. •In hydrogenation, double bonds in unsaturated fatty acids react with H2 in the presence of a Ni or Pt catalyst. •In hydrolysis, ester bonds are split by water in the presence of an acid, a base, or an enzyme.
  32. 32. Hydrogenation of Oils The hydrogenation of oils •adds hydrogen (H2) to the carbon atoms of double bonds. •converts double bonds to single bonds. •increases the melting point. •produces solids such as margarine and shortening.
  33. 33. Hydrogenation CH(CH2)7CH3(CH2)5CH O C CH(CH2)7CH3(CH2)5CH O C CH(CH2)7CH3(CH2)5CH O C O O OCH2 CH2 CH glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolean) O (CH2)14CH3C O (CH2)14CH3C O (CH2)14CH3C O O OCH2 CH2 CH+ 3H2 Ni glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin)
  34. 34. Olestra a Fat Substitute Olestra is •used in foods as an artificial fat. •sucrose linked by ester bonds to several long- chain fatty chains. •not broken down in the intestinal tract.
  35. 35. Hydrolysis In hydrolysis, •triacylglycerols split into glycerol and three fatty acids. •an acid or enzyme catalyst is required. OCH2 OCH OCH2 OHCH2 OHCH OHCH2 O (CH2)14CH3CHO H2O O (CH2)14CH3C O (CH2)14CH3C O (CH2)14CH3C H+
  36. 36. Saponification and Soap Saponification • is the reaction of a fat with a strong base. • splits triacylglycerols into glycerol and the salts of fatty acids. • is the process of forming “soaps” (salts of fatty acids). • with KOH gives softer soaps.
  37. 37. Saponification O O C (CH2)14CH3 CH O O C (CH2)14CH3 CH2 O O C (CH2)14CH3 CH2 + 3NaOH OH CH OH CH2 OH CH2 Na+ - O O C (CH2)14CH3+ Glyceryl tripalmitate Glycerol 3 sodium palmitate
  38. 38. Glycerophospholipids Glycerol Fatty acid Fatty acid PO4 Amino alcohol
  39. 39. Glycerophospholipids Glycerophospholipids are •the most abundant lipids in cell membranes. •composed of glycerol, two fatty acids, phosphate, and an amino alcohol Glycerol Fatty acid Fatty acid PO4 Amino alcohol
  40. 40. Polarity of Glycerophospholipids A glycerophospholipid has • two nonpolar fatty acid chains. • a phosphate group and a polar amino alcohol. CH3 │+ + HO−CH2−CH2−N−CH3 HO−CH2−CH2−NH3 │ Choline CH3 Ethanolamine + NH3 │ Amino alcohols HO−CH2−CH−COO− Serine
  41. 41. Structure and Polarity of a Glycerophospholipid
  42. 42. Lecithin and Cephalin Lecithin and cephalin are glycerophospholipids •abundant in brain and nerve tissues. •found in egg yolk, wheat germ, and yeast.
  43. 43. Steroids: Cholesterol and Steroid Hormones CH3 CH3 CH3 CH3 HO CH3
  44. 44. Steroid Nucleus A steroid nucleus consists of •3 cyclohexane rings. •1 cyclopentane ring. •no fatty acids. steroid nucleus
  45. 45. Cholesterol in the Body Cholesterol •is obtained from meats, milk, and eggs. •is synthesized in the liver. •is needed for cell membranes, brain and nerve tissue, steroid hormones, and vitamin D. •clogs arteries when high levels form plaque. A normal, open artery. An artery clogged by cholesterol plaque
  46. 46. Cholesterol in Foods Cholesterol •is considered elevated if plasma cholesterol exceeds 200 mg/dL. •is synthesized in the liver and obtained from foods.
  47. 47. Lipoproteins Lipoproteins •combine lipids with proteins and phospholipids. •are soluble in water because the surface consists of polar lipids.
  48. 48. Types of Lipoproteins Lipoproteins •differ in density, composition, and function. •include low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) and high- density lipoproteins (HDLs).
  49. 49. Steroid Hormones Steroid hormones are •chemical messengers in cells. •sex hormones. - androgens in males (testosterone) - estrogens in females (estradiol) •Adrenocortical hormones from adrenal glands. - mineralocorticoids (electrolyte balance) - glucocorticoids (regulate glucose level)
  50. 50. Steroid Hormones Steroid hormones •are produced from cholesterol. •include sex hormones such as androgens (testosterone) in males and estrogens (estradiol) in females.
  51. 51. Anabolic Steroids Anabolic steroids •are derivatives of testosterone. •are used illegally to increase muscle mass. •have side effects including fluid retention, hair growth, sleep disturbance, and liver damage.
  52. 52. Adrenal Corticosteroids Steroid hormones called adrenal corticosteroids •are produced by the adrenal glands located on the top of each kidney. •include aldosterone, which regulates electrolytes and water balance by the kidneys. •include cortisone, a glucocorticoid, which increases blood glucose level and stimulates the synthesis of glycogen in the liver.
  53. 53. Adrenal Corticosteroids
  54. 54. Cell Membranes
  55. 55. Cell Membranes Cell membranes •separate cellular contents from the external environment. •consist of a lipid bilayer made of two rows of phospholipids. •have an inner portion made of the nonpolar tails of phospholipids with the polar heads at the outer and inner surfaces.
  56. 56. Fluid Mosaic Model of Cell Membranes The lipid bilayer •contains proteins, carbohydrates, and cholesterol. •has unsaturated fatty acids that make cell membranes fluid-like rather than rigid. •has proteins and carbohydrates on the surface that communicate with hormones and neurotransmitters.
  57. 57. Fluid Mosaic Model of Cell Membranes
  58. 58. Transport Through Cell Membranes The transport of substances through cell membranes involves •simple diffusion (passive transport), which moves particles from a higher to a lower concentration. •facilitated transport, which uses protein channels to increase the rate of diffusion. •active transport, which moves ions against a concentration gradient.
  59. 59. Transport Pathways Through Cell Membranes
  60. 60. Thank You!

