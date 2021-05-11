Successfully reported this slideshow.
Problem Statement Josfeena Bashir BGSBU, Jammu.
Problem Statement • A problem statement is a statement of a current issue or problem that requires timely action to improv...
Cont… • This statement is completely objective, focusing only on the facts of the problem and leaving out any subjective o...
Defination • Problem statement refer to questions raised in a research project which clearly reflects what kind of answers...
Importance of Problem statement • A problem statement is a communication tool. • Problem statements are important to busin...
Purposes • One is to identify and explain the problem in a concise but detailed way to give the reader a comprehensive vie...
Cont.. • The problem statement provides a guide for navigating the research once it begins. • It is continually referenced...
Cont…. • It can help in making sure that proper steps are being taken to conduct the same research in the future. • The pr...
Writing Research Statements • Style: ▫ Avoid jargon. Make sure that you describe your research in language that many peopl...
Content: of research statement • An individual or a group with some difficulty or problem. • Objectives of research that a...
Type of research statement 1.Declarative format: In this format, a research problem is stated in declarative statement. ▫ ...
Steps Briefly understand your topic List all the details Provide an in-depth analysis Summarize the points Conciseness and...
×