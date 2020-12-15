Serverless orchestration and automation with Cloud Workflows

Join this session to understand how Cloud Workflows resolves challenges in connecting services, HTTP based service orchestration and automation. We are going to dive deep how serverless HTTP service automation works to automate step engines. Based on practical examples we will demonstrate the built-in decision and conditional executions, subworkflows, support for external built-in API calls, and integration with any Google Cloud product without worrying about authentication. We are going to cover Marketing, Retail, Industrial and Developer possibilities, such as event driven marketing workflow execution, or inventory chain operations, generating and automatic state machines, or orchestrate DevOps workflows and automating the Cloud.