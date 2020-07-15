Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
50 LinkedIn Ad Examples
Categories ● Dominant Background Color ● Show Asset ● Highlight a number or % ● Show one person ● Show a graph ● Center ma...
Dominant Background Color
AirAsia
Drip
Lighter Capital
Upkeep
Klarna
Outreach
The Integer Group
Canva
Survey Monkey
Jira
Hubspot
Asana
Asana
Bolt
Domo
Show Asset
Bolt GB
Ginger
MilkMoney
Canva
BambooHR
Zaius
Shogun
Microsoft
Aircall
Show a number or %
Elon
Litmus
Show a person
Toptal
Toptal
LinkedIn
Outbrain
DigitalOcean
Invoca
Show a graph
InVision
OptinMonster
Center main message
Gitlab
Microsoft
Holini
Airtable
PayPal
Verifyed
Lattice
Dell
Slack
Left align main message
Segment
LinkedIn
Person gazing off page
Zip Recruiter
Upwork
T Rowe
Nationwide
Person in profile
Taboola
1Q
With Graphics
Instapage
Wix
HelloFresh
With Background image
Terminal
Salesforce
Ad Examples ● 9 Fantastic LinkedIn Ad Examples (& Why They Work) ○ https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/linkedin-ads-example...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

50 LinkedIn Ad Banners

0 views

Published on

Review of LInkedIn ad banners to see what works and what are the common different types of styles

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

50 LinkedIn Ad Banners

  1. 1. 50 LinkedIn Ad Examples
  2. 2. Categories ● Dominant Background Color ● Show Asset ● Highlight a number or % ● Show one person ● Show a graph ● Center main message ● Left align main message ● Show person gazing away ● Show person in profile ● Use graphics ● Image in background
  3. 3. Dominant Background Color
  4. 4. AirAsia
  5. 5. Drip
  6. 6. Lighter Capital
  7. 7. Upkeep
  8. 8. Klarna
  9. 9. Outreach
  10. 10. The Integer Group
  11. 11. Canva
  12. 12. Survey Monkey
  13. 13. Jira
  14. 14. Hubspot
  15. 15. Asana
  16. 16. Asana
  17. 17. Bolt
  18. 18. Domo
  19. 19. Show Asset
  20. 20. Bolt GB
  21. 21. Ginger
  22. 22. MilkMoney
  23. 23. Canva
  24. 24. BambooHR
  25. 25. Zaius
  26. 26. Shogun
  27. 27. Microsoft
  28. 28. Aircall
  29. 29. Show a number or %
  30. 30. Elon
  31. 31. Litmus
  32. 32. Show a person
  33. 33. Toptal
  34. 34. Toptal
  35. 35. LinkedIn
  36. 36. Outbrain
  37. 37. DigitalOcean
  38. 38. Invoca
  39. 39. Show a graph
  40. 40. InVision
  41. 41. OptinMonster
  42. 42. Center main message
  43. 43. Gitlab
  44. 44. Microsoft
  45. 45. Holini
  46. 46. Airtable
  47. 47. PayPal
  48. 48. Verifyed
  49. 49. Lattice
  50. 50. Dell
  51. 51. Slack
  52. 52. Left align main message
  53. 53. Segment
  54. 54. LinkedIn
  55. 55. Person gazing off page
  56. 56. Zip Recruiter
  57. 57. Upwork
  58. 58. T Rowe
  59. 59. Nationwide
  60. 60. Person in profile
  61. 61. Taboola
  62. 62. 1Q
  63. 63. With Graphics
  64. 64. Instapage
  65. 65. Wix
  66. 66. HelloFresh
  67. 67. With Background image
  68. 68. Terminal
  69. 69. Salesforce
  70. 70. Ad Examples ● 9 Fantastic LinkedIn Ad Examples (& Why They Work) ○ https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/linkedin-ads-examples ● 57 LinkedIn Ad Examples to Spark Your Creativity ○ https://mktoolboxsuite.com/linkedin-ad-examples/ ● 23+ B2B LinkedIn Ad Examples for 2020 ○ https://aaronzakowski.com/b2b-linkedin-ad-examples/ ● 12 Facebook Ad Examples You Wish You Made ○ https://sproutsocial.com/insights/facebook-ad-examples/ ● Best LinkedIn Ad Examples for Inspiration in 2019 ○ https://bethebean.com/blog/best-linkedin-ad-examples-for-inspiration-in-2019/ ● 162 BEST FACEBOOK AD EXAMPLES (2019 UPDATE) ○ https://karolakarlson.com/best-facebook-ad-examples/ ● The Complete LinkedIn Advertising Cheatsheet ○ https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2019/03/05/linkedin-advertising ● 90 Examples of LinkedIn Ads for Inspiration ○ https://www.slideshare.net/WillMarlow/90-examples-of-linkedin-ads-for-inspiration?ref=https://royku.com/lesson/basic-facebook- ppc/90-examples-of-linkedin-ads-for-inspiration/

×