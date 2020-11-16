Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Roots of DMPonline

A short, retrospective presentation given as part of the #10yearsDMPonline celebrations in November 2020. I product-managed the first few iterations of this free software tool.

The Roots of DMPonline

  1. 1. DMPonline at 10 The Roots Martin Donnelly University of Edinburgh
  2. 2. Once upon a time, there were no DMPs…
  3. 3. And then, suddenly, there were…
  4. 4. The original DCC work package: “Data Management Plans” (a.k.a, It Almost Didn’t Happen)
  5. 5. The Template becomes a Checklist… …and the Checklist becomes…
  6. 6. The earliest DMPonline homepage (aka “Mockup for John”)
  7. 7. The first real DMPonline homepage (Fail)
  8. 8. Launch (JISC conference, London, Spring 2010)
  9. 9. We start to get a bit more serious…
  10. 10. v2 (Fail/Waldorf/Richardson)
  11. 11. Making new friends… • At the research councils and other funders • At UK universities • In the USA
  12. 12. DMPonline v3.0: Spring 2012 - Improved user interface, inc. customisable institutional versions - New features - Overlaying multiple templates for ‘hybrid’ DMPs - Template phases (e.g. pre- / during / post-project) - Granular read / write / share permissions - API for systems interoperability (e.g. this project) - Shibboleth authentication - Multilingual support - Endorsement from funders v3 (Richardson, and others?!)
  13. 13. Thanks… and here’s to the next ten! Email: martin.donnelly@ed.ac.uk (until late-January, then martin.donnelly@gmail.com) Twitter: @MKDonnees LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martindonnelly/

