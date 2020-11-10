Vocabulary movie terms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What a story!
script Something written by hand
soundtrack Sound recording on a narrow strip of a motion picture film.
film a series of moving pictures that tells a story
producer someone who finances and supervises the making of a show
Actor a performer in theater, television, or film
director one who supervises the actors and making of a film
movie theater a theater where films are shown
cinema a medium that disseminates moving pictures.
special effect an effect used to produce scenes that cannot be achieved by normal techniques (...
editor the person who determines the final content of a text
cast assign the roles of (a movie or a play) to actors
costumer someone who designs or supplies costumes
lighting apparatus for supplying artificial light effects for the stage or a film
premiere : the first public performance of a play or movie
scene series of pictures constituting a unit of action in a film
set scenery used to identify a location of a dramatic production.
stunt man a stand-in for movie stars to perform dangerous stunts
subtitle translation of foreign dialogue of a movie or TV program
×