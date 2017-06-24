Almacenamiento en la nube exposicion

ALMACENAMIENTO EN LA NUBE
. Modelo de servicio en el cual los datos de un sistema de computo se almacenan, se administran y se respaldan de forma re...
APLICACIONES QUE PERMITEN ALMACENAR EN LA NUBE. Dropbox es un servicio de alojamiento de archivos multiplataforma en la nu...
APLICACIONES QUE PERMITEN ALMACENAR EN LA NUBE. Google Drive es un servicio de alojamiento de archivos que fue introducido...
APLICACIONES QUE PERMITEN ALMACENAR EN LA NUBE. iCloud es una plataforma de Apple y un sistema de almacenamiento en la nub...
APLICACIONES QUE PERMITEN ALMACENAR EN LA NUBE. OneDrive es un servicio de almacenamiento en la nube de Microsoft. Con est...
APLICACIONES QUE PERMITEN ALMACENAR EN LA NUBE. Es un servicio de almacenamiento en la nube que imita un escritorio de Win...
APLICACIONES QUE PERMITEN ALMACENAR EN LA NUBE. Box es otro de los grandes servicios de almacenamiento online. Es el que d...
EJEMPLO Si por ejemplo subes una foto a Facebook, ya estás almacenando algo en la Nube. Ese archivo será transmitido desde...
BENEFICIOS DEL ALMACENAMIENTO EN LA NUBE. 1- El fin del almacenamiento local ¡Adiós HDs externos y USB’s! Con la Nube es p...
QUE PASA SI NOTENGO INTERNET Si estás en el ordenador y no tienes internet podrás trabajar con la copia local de los archi...
