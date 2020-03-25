Successfully reported this slideshow.
LÓGICA
CONCEPTOS BASICOS Lógica es la parte de la filosofía que se refiere a los principios y leyes que orientan el pensamiento ...
LÓGICA En el pensamiento se pueden identificar un sujeto que piensa, un objeto que es pensado y una forma como es expresad...
División de la lógica La lógica se divide en Lógica formal y lógica material La formal: Tiene que ver con la forma del e...
Lógica material  Se ocupa del contenido de los enunciados (su materialidad);de la correspondencia entre lo que la mente p...
PRINCIPIOS LÓGICOS - De igualdad: Dos cosas iguales a una tercera son iguales entre sí. Ejemplo: SÍ A es igual a B y esta...
-De no contradicción De un objeto o idea no se puede afirmar y negar algo a la vez. Ejemplo: P y no P ,esto no puede ocur...
-De afirmación suficiente Toda afirmación debe ser explicada en su verdad. Ejemplo: si afirmamos que Pedro es un ser mort...
Leyes de la lógica Ley de la identidad: A es igual a A. En otras palabras ,algo es lo que es. Ley de la no contradicción...
Aristóteles y la Lógica del silogismo Expresa que la lógica es el procedimiento encargado de mostrar las formas o estruct...
Estructuras del pensamiento  La lógica estudia los elementos de razonamiento como las estructuras del pensamiento, las ca...
SILOGISMO  Un silogismo está compuesto por tres proposiciones dos premisas y una conclusión. Se parte de una premisa univ...
Actividades  1- Explica lo que significa actuar de manera lógica.  2- ¿Quién o qué determina que estemos hablando de man...
interesante tema en nuestro diario vivir.

hecho por: Marta Inés Sierra Palacio

no reservo derechos de autor

  1. 1. LÓGICA
  2. 2. CONCEPTOS BASICOS Lógica es la parte de la filosofía que se refiere a los principios y leyes que orientan el pensamiento en la búsqueda de la verdad. Es la ciencia del pensamiento. Es el arte de pensar correctamente
  3. 3. LÓGICA En el pensamiento se pueden identificar un sujeto que piensa, un objeto que es pensado y una forma como es expresado el pensamiento.
  4. 4. División de la lógica La lógica se divide en Lógica formal y lógica material La formal: Tiene que ver con la forma del enunciado ,concatena unos enunciados con otros.
  5. 5. Lógica material  Se ocupa del contenido de los enunciados (su materialidad);de la correspondencia entre lo que la mente piensa de algunos enunciados y la realidad. Ejemplo: Si decimos que "Todos los hombres son mortales y todos los griegos son hombres ,entonces, qué podemos concluir?
  6. 6. PRINCIPIOS LÓGICOS - De igualdad: Dos cosas iguales a una tercera son iguales entre sí. Ejemplo: SÍ A es igual a B y estas a su vez son iguales a C ,entonces A,B Y C son iguales
  7. 7. -De no contradicción De un objeto o idea no se puede afirmar y negar algo a la vez. Ejemplo: P y no P ,esto no puede ocurrir 
  8. 8. -De afirmación suficiente Toda afirmación debe ser explicada en su verdad. Ejemplo: si afirmamos que Pedro es un ser mortal, no se necesita de otra afirmación para explicar que Pedro es un ser mortal, sino que esta afirmación se explica en sí misma.
  9. 9. Leyes de la lógica Ley de la identidad: A es igual a A. En otras palabras ,algo es lo que es. Ley de la no contradicción: Una cosa no puede ser y no ser al mismo tiempo. Ley del medio excluido: Una declaración o es verdadera o falsa
  10. 10. Aristóteles y la Lógica del silogismo Expresa que la lógica es el procedimiento encargado de mostrar las formas o estructuras de todo razonamiento, intentando responder a la pregunta ¿Qué hace el pensamiento cuando piensa?
  11. 11. Estructuras del pensamiento  La lógica estudia los elementos de razonamiento como las estructuras del pensamiento, las categorías ,las definiciones, los juicios y las proposiciones.  Las categorías las clasificó en diez: sustancia, cantidad, cualidad, relación, acción, pasión, lugar, tiempo, posición, posesión.  Las definiciones .Es aquello que explica y presenta lo que una cosa es.  Los juicios son aquellas operaciones del entendimiento que consiste en comparar dos ideas o dos categorías para conocer y determinar sus relaciones. La expresión oral o escrita de un juicio se llama proposición
  12. 12. SILOGISMO  Un silogismo está compuesto por tres proposiciones dos premisas y una conclusión. Se parte de una premisa universal.Ejemplo  "Todos los hombres son mortales", para aplicarla a un caso particular: "Sócrates es mortal", teniendo en cuenta  la condición de la segunda premisa: "Sócrates es hombre”. Conclusiones  Las afirmaciones pueden ser validas pero no verdaderas o falsas.  Aunque el juicio sea la forma de afirmar o negar, tampoco expresa una verdad o una falsedad
  13. 13. Actividades  1- Explica lo que significa actuar de manera lógica.  2- ¿Quién o qué determina que estemos hablando de manera lógica?  3- Plantea la forma como actúa una persona cuando es ilógica.  4- ¿Qué importancia tiene ser coherentes en la sociedad actual?  5- La lógica aparentemente se considera como un juego de palabras. Plantea tu punto de vista sobre esta afirmación  6- Qué diferencias encuentras entre las expresiones: "actuar con lógica y actuar por lógica"? Plantea dos ejemplos de cada caso.

