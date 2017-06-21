Data Facebook @martalc88
Contingut ✤ Publicar contingut multimèdia ✤ Contingut de qualitat (no faltes ortogràﬁques, interessant…) ✤ Informació del ...
Temporització ✤ Constància, depenen del context ✤ Resposta ràpida a l’usuari ✤ Administar la pàgina més d’un usuari ✤ Prog...
Interacció ✤ Mensió en els continguts ✤ Botó personalitzat ✤ Likes i respostes a les interaccions dels usuaris ✤ Ser prope...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facebook

32 views

Published on

Facebook

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Facebook

  1. 1. Data Facebook @martalc88
  2. 2. Contingut ✤ Publicar contingut multimèdia ✤ Contingut de qualitat (no faltes ortogràﬁques, interessant…) ✤ Informació del perﬁl actualizada ✤ Mensionar @ ✤ Conﬁgurar bloc deribat del link ✤ Fixar publicació ✤ Fomenten la participació de l’usuari (concursos)
  3. 3. Temporització ✤ Constància, depenen del context ✤ Resposta ràpida a l’usuari ✤ Administar la pàgina més d’un usuari ✤ Programar posts
  4. 4. Interacció ✤ Mensió en els continguts ✤ Botó personalitzat ✤ Likes i respostes a les interaccions dels usuaris ✤ Ser propers ✤ Motivar la comunicació (fer preguntes, obrir débats…) ✤ Insentivar (si portes 1 amic…) “Hacer oferta”

×