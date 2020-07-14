Despedida alumnado 2º bachillerato-IES ARAMO-2019-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESPEDIDA ALUMNADO 2º BACHILLERATO Y 2º CICLOS FORMATIVOS CURSO-2019-2020 IES ARAMO
DESPEDIDA ALUMNADO  Queridos alumnos y alumnas que habéis finalizado vuestra formación académica en el IES Aramo este cur...
DESPEDIDA ALUMNADO  Como debido al covid-19 no habéis podido tener una ceremonia de graduación al estilo tradicional, que...
DESPEDIDA ALUMNADO  Agradecemos también a vuestras familias el importantísimo papel que han tenido en vuestro crecimiento...
DESPEDIDA ALUMNADO  El profesorado y todo el personal del centro ha querido transmitiros una formación y educación integr...
 El alumnado de 2º de bachillerato siempre comenta que una de las mejores experiencias de la que disfrutan en el centro e...
 Discurso de la profesora Dña. Marta Santamarta: https://youtu.be/Ri_ljzdhpAY DESPEDIDA ALUMNADO
×