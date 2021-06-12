Successfully reported this slideshow.
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA Muhammad Arsyad Subu, PhD, MScN, HTP, RN • College of Health Sciences University of Sharjah, United Ara...
OLAHRAGA & PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA
PENDAHULUAN - OLAHRAGA  Tiga faktor utama yang terkait erat dengan prestasi seorang olahragawan (fisik, tehnik, & psikolo...
DIMENSI OLAHRAGA  Empat dimensi dalam olahraga yang terkait erat satu sama lain: 1. Biokimiawi 2. Fisik 3. Psikologis 4. ...
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Ilmu ‘Psikologi Olahraga’ ini pertama kali diperkenalkan oleh Norman Triplett (1898) yang menemukan b...
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (CONT.)  Psikologi olahraga adalah ilmu yang mempelajari & menerapkan prinsip-prinsip psikologi dalam ...
ASPEK PSIKOLOGIS DAN PRESTASI OLAHRAGA  Terdapat beberapa aspek psikologis yang dapat mempengauhi performa seorang olahra...
MANFAAT PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Menjelaskan & memahami prilaku olahragawan dan gejala- gejala psikologis yang terjadi dalam b...
PELAYANAN PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Klinis/treatment: Memberikan layanan aspek psikologis kepada olahragawan, pelatih, pengurus...
OBJEK KAJIAN PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Kajian umum:  Gejala psikologis dikaji dari aspek perilaku dan pengalaman individu dala...
KAJIAN PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (CONT.)  Stres & kecemasan  Kematangan emosi  Relaksasi  Motivasi  Motor learning  Frustas...
SUB-BIDANG PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (SOSIAL)  Teori kepemimpinan & gaya kepemimpinan  Pembinaan aspek psikologis  Faktor-faktor & intera...
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (PERKEMBANGAN)  Perubahan usia  Keterampilan fisik terkait dengan kematangan emosi  Olahragawan (ana...
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (KOGNITIF)  Faktor kognitif dan emosional olahragawan  Motivasi intrinsik dan ekstrinsik  Mental ola...
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (PENDIDIKAN)  Mempelajari peningkatan kinerja olahragawan  Pengolahan informasi (ilmu psikologi dan I...
PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (KLINIK)  Memprediksi masa depan olahragawan menggunakan tes kepribadian  Mengatasi masalah psikologi...
KOMPETISI & KOMPETISI OLAHRAGA
BUDAYA OLAHRAGA  Olahraga lebih dari sekedar kesenangan, permainan dan hiburan untuk massa.  Atlet, pelatih, dan fans te...
KOMPETISI  Kompetisi Adalah kegiatan dengan perjuangan untuk mendapatkan atau memenangkan sesuatu dengan mengalahkan atau...
KOMPETISI OLAHRAGA  Adalah kegiatan kontes yang diadakan untuk menentukan atlet & tim terbaik, dan prestasi terbaik dalam...
MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS DALAM OLAHRAGA
MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS KOMPETISI & OLAHRAGAWAN  Dalam psikologi olahraga, beberapa penelitian telah dilakukan terkait dengan ...
RESPON TERHADAP STRESOR & KECEMASAN KOMPETISI  Respon kognitif adalah pikiran yang dialami atlet dalam situasi stres sepe...
SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS DALAM OLAHRAGA 1. Faktor personal 2. Faktor organisasi 3. Faktor lingkungan
SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS … 1. Faktor personal: • Masalah keluarga & ekonomi • Tipe kepribadian • Berpikir negatif terhada...
SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS … 2. Faktor Organisasi: • Tanggung jawab/target yang berlebih • Tuntutan tugas & peran • Masalah...
SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS … 3. Faktor Lingkungan: • Penonton atau fans • Ketidakpastian dan tuntutan penggemar • Ketidakpa...
MANAJEMEN PSIKOLOGIS UNTUK PERSIAPAN KOMPETISI OLAHRAGA
MANAJEMEN MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS DALAM OLAHRAGA  Persaingan dalam olahraga dapat menyebabkan masalah psikologi terutama stres...
MANAJEMEN STRESOR OLAHRAGA
STRES  Stres adalah suatu stimulus yang menghasilkan respon baik positif atau negatif terhadap situasi tertentu yang meni...
EUSTRES (STRES POSITIF)  Beberapa atlet secara aktif mencari dan membutuhkan situasi stres ini.  Stres positif memberika...
DISTRES (STRES NEGATIF )  Stres negatif ini adalah stres yang dalam kasus ekstrim menyebabkan kecemasan dan ketakutan.  ...
MANAJEMEN STRESOR DALAM OLAHRAGA  Untuk berhasil membantu olahragawan mengatasi stres, sangat penting untuk memahami berb...
MANAJEMEN STRESOR DALAM OLAHRAGA …  Penting bagi atlet & pelatih untuk mengetahui stres yang mereka alami dan rasakan, se...
ABC – MANAJEMEN STRES  A = Awareness  B = Balance  C = Control
MANAJEMEN STRES SECARA KHUSUS
MANAJEMEN STRES (KHUSUS)  Berpikir positif pada prestasi yang diharapkan  Relaksasi Otot Progresif  Imagery atau Self-t...
AKTIVITAS SEHARI-HARI YANG DAPAT MEMBANTU DALAM MANAJEMEN STRES
KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Kegiatan olahraga ringan:  Jogging  Yoga  Tai Chi
KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Istirahat & tidur:  Istirahat dan tidur membantu tubuh mempertahankan homeostasis & memulihkan t...
KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI…  Nutrisi: • Nutrisi memainkan peran penting dalam menjaga mekanisme homeostatik tubuh & dalam menin...
KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Penggunaan sistem pendukung: • Dapat memberikan dukungan emosional yang membantu mengidentifikasi...
KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Kegiatan ibadah:  Dapat membantu merasa lebih terhubung dengan Tuhan, membuat kita merasa lebih ...
KESIMPULAN & SARAN  Berbagai kajian EBP menujukkan bahwa psikologi olahraga memiliki peranan penting dalam mendukung olah...
KESIMPULAN & SARAN (CONT.)  Perlu upaya agar psikologi olahraga lebih berperan secara aktif lagi dalam pembinaan & pengem...
THANK YOU SARAN DAN KRITIK KE: msubu@sharjah.ac.ae msubu061@uottawa.ca
  1. 1. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA Muhammad Arsyad Subu, PhD, MScN, HTP, RN • College of Health Sciences University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  2. 2. OLAHRAGA & PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA
  3. 3. PENDAHULUAN - OLAHRAGA  Tiga faktor utama yang terkait erat dengan prestasi seorang olahragawan (fisik, tehnik, & psikologis).  Faktor psikologis berupa struktur & fungsi kepribadian seperti stres, kecemasan, depresi, motivasi, emosi, percaya diri, disiplin, pembinaan kelompok, komunikasi, interaksi sosial dll.
  4. 4. DIMENSI OLAHRAGA  Empat dimensi dalam olahraga yang terkait erat satu sama lain: 1. Biokimiawi 2. Fisik 3. Psikologis 4. Sosial: Linkungan, kultur/budaya & keyakinan spiritual.
  5. 5. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Ilmu ‘Psikologi Olahraga’ ini pertama kali diperkenalkan oleh Norman Triplett (1898) yang menemukan bahwa waktu tempuh pembalap sepeda menjadi lebih cepat jika mereka membalap dalam sebuah tim/berpasangan dibanding jika membalap sendiri.
  6. 6. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (CONT.)  Psikologi olahraga adalah ilmu yang mempelajari & menerapkan prinsip-prinsip psikologi dalam bidang olahraga/latihan untuk meningkatkan prestasi olahragawan (Cox, 2002; Weinberg & Gould, 1995) ).  Ilmu yang mempelajari perilaku manusia dalam bidang olahraga & interaksi antara olahragawan, pelatih, pengurus, & lingkungan yang berpengaruh terhadap prestasi olahragawan (Anshel, 1990).
  7. 7. ASPEK PSIKOLOGIS DAN PRESTASI OLAHRAGA  Terdapat beberapa aspek psikologis yang dapat mempengauhi performa seorang olahragawan dalam pertandingan antara lain: 1. Stres dan emosi 2. Keyakinan diri 3. Motivasi untuk berprestasi 4. Goal setting 5. Personaliti 6. Komunikasi
  8. 8. MANFAAT PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Menjelaskan & memahami prilaku olahragawan dan gejala- gejala psikologis yang terjadi dalam bidang olahraga.  Meramalkan kemungkinan-kemungkinan yang dapat terjadi pada olahragawan berkaitan dengan masalah psikologis  Mengontrol gejala tingkah laku dalam olahraga untuk menanggulangi hal-hal yang kurang menguntungkan terkait aspek psikologis dalam olahraga & untuk mengembangkan kemampuan dan aspek positif yang dimiliki olahragawan.
  9. 9. PELAYANAN PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Klinis/treatment: Memberikan layanan aspek psikologis kepada olahragawan, pelatih, pengurus yang membutuhkan treatment psikologis  Pendidikan/Training: Layanan belajar-mengajar untuk membantu, mengembangkan/meningkatkan prestasi melalui keterampilan psikologis  Penelitian: Mengkaji aspek evidence based psikologis untuk pengembangan prestasi olahraga dan ilmu psikologi olahraga.
  10. 10. OBJEK KAJIAN PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA  Kajian umum:  Gejala psikologis dikaji dari aspek perilaku dan pengalaman individu dalam bidang olahraga  Inividu/personal: olahragawan, pelatih, & pengurus.
  11. 11. KAJIAN PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (CONT.)  Stres & kecemasan  Kematangan emosi  Relaksasi  Motivasi  Motor learning  Frustasi  Agresivitas  Penampilan puncak  Konsentrasi  Keyakinan diri  Dll. Kajian Khusus
  12. 12. SUB-BIDANG PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA
  13. 13. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (SOSIAL)  Teori kepemimpinan & gaya kepemimpinan  Pembinaan aspek psikologis  Faktor-faktor & interaksi antar kelompok  Efek karakteristik penonton  Kinerja olahragawan  Efek jenis kelamin  Sosal, budaya dan linkungan.
  14. 14. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (PERKEMBANGAN)  Perubahan usia  Keterampilan fisik terkait dengan kematangan emosi  Olahragawan (anak dan remaja) memiliki kebutuhan psikologis yang spesifik dan unik
  15. 15. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (KOGNITIF)  Faktor kognitif dan emosional olahragawan  Motivasi intrinsik dan ekstrinsik  Mental olahragawan
  16. 16. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (PENDIDIKAN)  Mempelajari peningkatan kinerja olahragawan  Pengolahan informasi (ilmu psikologi dan Ilmu olahraga)  Peningkatan motivasi olahragawan
  17. 17. PSIKOLOGI OLAHRAGA (KLINIK)  Memprediksi masa depan olahragawan menggunakan tes kepribadian  Mengatasi masalah psikologis yang menghambat olahragawan  Melakukan treatment psikologis untuk membantu olahragawan, pelatih, pengurus atau orang lain yang terlibat dalam olahraga.
  18. 18. KOMPETISI & KOMPETISI OLAHRAGA
  19. 19. BUDAYA OLAHRAGA  Olahraga lebih dari sekedar kesenangan, permainan dan hiburan untuk massa.  Atlet, pelatih, dan fans tertarik pada aspek pelatihan, fokus, disiplin, loyalitas, daya saing, dan penampilan individu & tim yang merupakan ciri khas budaya olahraga.
  20. 20. KOMPETISI  Kompetisi Adalah kegiatan dengan perjuangan untuk mendapatkan atau memenangkan sesuatu dengan mengalahkan atau keunggulan atas orang lain.  Kegiatan orang atau orang-orang di mana seseorang berusaha untuk membangun supremasi atau superioritasnya  Situasi dimana dua orang atau lebih bersaing satu sama lain untuk mendapatkan tujuan atau objek yang diinginkan, umumnya menghasilkan pemenang dan pecundang.
  21. 21. KOMPETISI OLAHRAGA  Adalah kegiatan kontes yang diadakan untuk menentukan atlet & tim terbaik, dan prestasi terbaik dalam olahraga, untuk meningkatkan keterampilan dan mempopulerkan budaya fisik dan olahraga.  Adalah kegiatan atau kontes dimana orang mengambil bagian dalam rangka membangun keunggulan atau supremasi dalam Olahraga tertentu.  Ini memberikan kesempatan untuk mengevaluasi secara objektif atlet, pelatih, ofisial, & organisasi olahraga.
  22. 22. MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS DALAM OLAHRAGA
  23. 23. MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS KOMPETISI & OLAHRAGAWAN  Dalam psikologi olahraga, beberapa penelitian telah dilakukan terkait dengan masalah psikologis (stres, kecemasan, motivasi, & kepercayaan diri) , yang mungkin dihadapi para olahragawan. Beberapa aspek yang dapat menyebabkan atlet memiliki respons psikologis yang berbeda:  Aspek kompetisi (mis: memikirkan kinerja, tujuan yang mungkin telah ditetapkan, dan tingkat persiapan fisik & mental yang dirasakan)  Hubungan interpersonal (mis: harapan dari rekan tim, pelatih, anggota keluarga, organisasi),  Masalah keuangan (mis: masalah pendanaan, sponsor),  Pengalaman traumatis (fisik: kekalahan)  Kondisi cuaca & lingkungan.
  24. 24. RESPON TERHADAP STRESOR & KECEMASAN KOMPETISI  Respon kognitif adalah pikiran yang dialami atlet dalam situasi stres seperti kekhawatiran, harapan negatif, dan kekhawatiran tentang kinerja (yaitu, respons mental atlet terhadap stres).  Respon somatik adalah persepsi atlet tentang keadaan gairah fisiologis mereka di lingkungan yang penuh tekanan (yaitu, respons fisik yang dirasakan atlet terhadap stresor). Ini termasuk ketegangan otot, sakit perut, peningkatan denyut jantung, dan keringat dingin.
  25. 25. SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS DALAM OLAHRAGA 1. Faktor personal 2. Faktor organisasi 3. Faktor lingkungan
  26. 26. SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS … 1. Faktor personal: • Masalah keluarga & ekonomi • Tipe kepribadian • Berpikir negatif terhadap pencapaian yang diharapkan • Persiapan individu menghadapi Kompetisi.
  27. 27. SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS … 2. Faktor Organisasi: • Tanggung jawab/target yang berlebih • Tuntutan tugas & peran • Masalah antar pribadi atau organisasi.
  28. 28. SUMBER MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS … 3. Faktor Lingkungan: • Penonton atau fans • Ketidakpastian dan tuntutan penggemar • Ketidakpastian situasi dan kondisi lingkungan
  29. 29. MANAJEMEN PSIKOLOGIS UNTUK PERSIAPAN KOMPETISI OLAHRAGA
  30. 30. MANAJEMEN MASALAH PSIKOLOGIS DALAM OLAHRAGA  Persaingan dalam olahraga dapat menyebabkan masalah psikologi terutama stres, akan tetapi stres dalam olahraga ini dapat dikelola.  Mengetahui tanda & gejala serta menggunakan keterampilan manajemen stres dapat membantu olahragawan & pelatih mengelola stres  Selain mengelola stres pada tingkat pribadi, menciptakan lingkungan olahraga yang ditandai dengan kerja keras yang seimbang dengan dukungan dan dorongan, harapan yang jelas, komunikasi yang baik dapat meminimalkan persepsi stres.
  31. 31. MANAJEMEN STRESOR OLAHRAGA
  32. 32. STRES  Stres adalah suatu stimulus yang menghasilkan respon baik positif atau negatif terhadap situasi tertentu yang menimbulkan gejala fisiologis maupun psikologis, serta terjadi reaksi kimia dalam tubuh (Lazarus, 1984).  Stres meskipun sebagian besar akan menyebabkan efek negatif pada kinerja ('distres'), dalam beberapa kasus dapat menjadi fasilitatif positif, istilah ini dikenal sebagai 'eustres' (Pender & Parsons, 2006).
  33. 33. EUSTRES (STRES POSITIF)  Beberapa atlet secara aktif mencari dan membutuhkan situasi stres ini.  Stres positif memberikan perasaan kepuasan, gairah, motivasi & kesadaran  Memberikan stimulasi untuk mengatasi situasi yang menantang.  Meningkatkan fokus, perhatian dan tingkat keterampilan.
  34. 34. DISTRES (STRES NEGATIF )  Stres negatif ini adalah stres yang dalam kasus ekstrim menyebabkan kecemasan dan ketakutan.  Adalah faktor risiko dalam kondisi fisik dan psikologis.  Stres ini sangat merugikan kinerja dan prestasi olahraga.
  35. 35. MANAJEMEN STRESOR DALAM OLAHRAGA  Untuk berhasil membantu olahragawan mengatasi stres, sangat penting untuk memahami berbagai jenis stres tersebut.  Manajemen stres bertujuan untuk mencari strategi yang dapat digunakan secara konsisten untuk mengurangi dampak stres negatif.
  36. 36. MANAJEMEN STRESOR DALAM OLAHRAGA …  Penting bagi atlet & pelatih untuk mengetahui stres yang mereka alami dan rasakan, sehingga tahu kapan mereka melakukan penyesuaian untuk menghindari stres.  Pengetahuan ini dapat membimbing atlet, pelatih, organisasi olahraga untuk menemukan teknik manajemen stres yang efektif dan efisien untuk memenuhi kebutuhan intervensi bagi mereka.
  37. 37. ABC – MANAJEMEN STRES  A = Awareness  B = Balance  C = Control
  38. 38. MANAJEMEN STRES SECARA KHUSUS
  39. 39. MANAJEMEN STRES (KHUSUS)  Berpikir positif pada prestasi yang diharapkan  Relaksasi Otot Progresif  Imagery atau Self-talk  Jadwal yang realistis  Pendelegasian Tugas  Komunikasi  Meningkatkan kepercayaan diri, harga diri, dan citra tubuh  Teknik Pernapasan  Kenali tim secara pribadi  Habiskan waktu bersama orang- orang terdekat  Lanjutkan hobi  Konseling (Jika Diperlukan)
  40. 40. AKTIVITAS SEHARI-HARI YANG DAPAT MEMBANTU DALAM MANAJEMEN STRES
  41. 41. KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Kegiatan olahraga ringan:  Jogging  Yoga  Tai Chi
  42. 42. KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Istirahat & tidur:  Istirahat dan tidur membantu tubuh mempertahankan homeostasis & memulihkan tingkat energy untuk menghadapi stres.
  43. 43. KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI…  Nutrisi: • Nutrisi memainkan peran penting dalam menjaga mekanisme homeostatik tubuh & dalam meningkatkan ketahanan terhadap stres.
  44. 44. KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Penggunaan sistem pendukung: • Dapat memberikan dukungan emosional yang membantu mengidentifikasi & mengungkapkan perasaan yang terkait dengan stres.
  45. 45. KEGIATAN SEHARI-HARI …  Kegiatan ibadah:  Dapat membantu merasa lebih terhubung dengan Tuhan, membuat kita merasa lebih tenang, lebih aman yang dapat membantu mengatasi stres.  Dapat membawa manfaat termasuk menurunkan tekanan darah, meningkatkan kekebalan, hormonal, neurotransmitter dll.
  46. 46. KESIMPULAN & SARAN  Berbagai kajian EBP menujukkan bahwa psikologi olahraga memiliki peranan penting dalam mendukung olahraga & prestasi.  Atlet yang lebih unggul dari segi fisik belum tentu mengalahkan lawan yang kurang diunggulkan, jika lawan tersebut secara psikologis lebih siap untuk berkompetisi.  Keberhasilan dalam pembinaan olahraga & prestasi memerlukan dukungan llmu-ilmu keolahragaan termasuk “psikologi olahraga”.
  47. 47. KESIMPULAN & SARAN (CONT.)  Perlu upaya agar psikologi olahraga lebih berperan secara aktif lagi dalam pembinaan & pengembangan olahraga di Indonesia  Perlunya kesadaran dan kemauan dari seluruh komponen yang terlibat dalam pembinaan olahraga tentang pentingnya kajian dan aplikasi psikologi dalam pembinaan olahraga  Meningkatkan sumber daya manusia dalam bidang psikologi olahraga terkait program di tingkat yang berada di Lembaga-lembaga keolahragaan maupun mereka yang mengelola dan mengembangkan Psikologi di berbagai Pendidikan Tinggi di Indonesia.
  48. 48. THANK YOU SARAN DAN KRITIK KE: msubu@sharjah.ac.ae msubu061@uottawa.ca

