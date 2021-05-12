Successfully reported this slideshow.
“UNIDAD POPULAR Y DICTADURA MILITAR” 3 º A Ñ O M E D I O H I S T O R I A , G E O G R A F Í A Y C I E N C I A S S O C I A L...
Contenidos  Síntesis de la llegada de la Unidad Popular al Poder.  Síntesis de las principales características del Golpe...
ORIENTACIONES METODOLÓGICAS ANTES DE COMENZAR… Esta clase de síntesis de 3º Año Medio se focaliza en que como estudiante U...
LLEGADA DE LA UP AL PODER (CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO) • En Chile las relaciones presidenciales que van desde 1958 a 1070 se prese...
LLEGADA DE LA UP AL PODER(CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO) El asesinato de Schneider la Democracia Cristiana da su apoyo a Salvador All...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA UP • Allende consideraba que existía una excesiva dependencia de la economía chilena por culpa del c...
Características de la UP Primer año positivo: • Aumento en los sueldos y en el gasto público (salud, educación, vivienda, ...
RÉGIMEN MILITAR (1973 – 1989) A partir del 11 de septiembre de 1973 se estableció en el país un nuevo gobierno concebido, ...
OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL RÉGIMEN 1.- Concentración del poder. El nuevo régimen se presentó como una organización estricta...
DERECHOS HUMANOS
PLAN ECONÓMICO DURANTE EL RÉGIMEN Una vez instalada en el poder, desde el año 1974 la junta militar aplicó una serie de me...
Up y golpe

UNIDAD POPULAR Y GOLPE DE ESTADO EN CHILE

Up y golpe

  1. 1. “UNIDAD POPULAR Y DICTADURA MILITAR” 3 º A Ñ O M E D I O H I S T O R I A , G E O G R A F Í A Y C I E N C I A S S O C I A L E S
  2. 2. Contenidos  Síntesis de la llegada de la Unidad Popular al Poder.  Síntesis de las principales características del Golpe de Estado y el Régimen Militar. Objetivos de Aprendizaje  Revisar gobiernos de la Unidad Popular y del Régimen Militar. CONTENIDOS Y OBJETIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE
  3. 3. ORIENTACIONES METODOLÓGICAS ANTES DE COMENZAR… Esta clase de síntesis de 3º Año Medio se focaliza en que como estudiante Ud. pueda comprender y reconocer principales características de los gobiernos de la UP y del Régimen militar en Chile. PARA ELLO SERÁ NECESARIO QUE USTED:  Abordé de manera responsable el contenido y los objetivos de esta clases ya mencionadas anteriormente.
  4. 4. LLEGADA DE LA UP AL PODER (CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO) • En Chile las relaciones presidenciales que van desde 1958 a 1070 se presentaron tres candidatos (de izquierda – centro – derecha), esto se llamó la política de los tres tercios. • La política de los tres tercios (tres candidatos, uno que representó a la izquierda, otro al centro y otro a la derecha) lo puedes observar en el siguiente cuadro. • En las elecciones presidenciales de 1970 ocurrió lo mismo (se presentaron Allende – Tomic – Alessandri). • En aquel entonces Salvador Allende (representante de la izquierda alcanza un 36,3% de los votos, sin embargo no alcanzó la mayoría para ser Presidente de Chile. • Para ser Presidente de Chile el Congreso, según la Constitución de 1925, lo debía ratificar en el Congreso. • Debes recordar que en el mundo existía una fuerte polarización (división política extrema) política provocada por la Guerra Fría (recuerda que fue una lucha ideológica entre Estados Unidos y la URRS). • Chile no fue ajeno a esto, la polarización cuando llega Salvador Allende llega al poder era extrema. Importante es que en Chile antes que el Congreso designara a Salvador Allende como Presidente ocurrió un acto criminal, es asesinado el General del Ejercito René Schneider, quien decía que los militares siempre debían estar junto a la autoridad presidencial (a eso se le llamo la doctrina Schneider). Fue asesinado por un grupo terrorista de extrema derecha. El objetivo era asustar al Congreso para que éste no ratificara a Allende.
  5. 5. LLEGADA DE LA UP AL PODER(CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO) El asesinato de Schneider la Democracia Cristiana da su apoyo a Salvador Allende, sin embargo lo hacen firmar El Estatuto de Garantías Constitucionales, documento que comprometía a Allende respetar la Constitución vigente en aquel periodo (1925). También se debía comprometer a respetar las libertades públicas y el pluralismo político, y las tradiciones republicanas del país, es decir respetar la democracia y la tradición política basada en el orden constitucional. Tienes que considerar que Salvador Allende fue la primera autoridad socialista en llegar al poder de manera democrática, siempre habían sido violentas (Revolución rusa de 1917 por ejemplo), esta forma de llevar al socialismo a una forma democrática él la denomino “Socialismo a la chilena”. Se temía que Allende implementara una dictadura socialista en el país, por eso lo hicieron firmar tal estatuto. Finalmente Salvador Allende es ratificado por el Congreso Nacional, se convierte en Presidente de la República el 4 de septiembre de 1970. Él aplicó la "Vía chilena al socialismo", definida como una manera de alcanzar el socialismo a través de la institucionalidad de la democracia liberal.
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA UP • Allende consideraba que existía una excesiva dependencia de la economía chilena por culpa del capitalismo. • El país padecía de una crisis estructural, caracterizada por el estancamiento económico y la postergación social que las políticas reformistas no habían logrado superar. ¿QUÉ SE NECESITÓ PARA SALIR DE ESTA CRISIS ESTRUCTURAL? 1.- Nacionalización y expropiación de empresas de sectores considerados estratégicos (resquicios legales), como la minería, el sistema financiero, el comercio exterior y las grandes compañías importadoras, exportadoras y de abastecimiento, las que pasarían a formar parte del Estado. 2.- El "área mixta" establecía que el Estado, mediante la compra de acciones, debía participar en el dominio y dirección de empresas en las que también lo harían inversores privados. 3.- “Área privada" correspondía al desarrollo de negocios en manos de particulares. 4.- también radicalizó la Reforma Agraria. 5.- llevar a cabo 40 medidas (detalladas más adelante). NOTA: Los resquicios legales permitían al Presidente intervenir en economía de ser necesario.
  7. 7. Características de la UP Primer año positivo: • Aumento en los sueldos y en el gasto público (salud, educación, vivienda, entre otros). • 167 empresas fueron rápidamente integradas al control estatal. • El Estado pasó a controlar el 90 % de los bancos privados. • Los predios (terrenos agrícolas) expropiados aumentaron en 32 % en relación con 1970 y la estatización de la tierra alcanzó el 30 % del total expropiable. • 11 de julio de 1971, de manera unánime, “nacionalización del cobre” (100% del mineral para Chile). ALGUNAS DE LAS 40 MEDIDAS DE SU GOBIERNO  Leche para todos los niños de chile (medio litro de leche).  Profundizaremos la Reforma Agraria.  Derecho a becas en la enseñanza básica, media y universitaria de todos los buenos alumnos, en consideración al rendimiento y a los recursos económicos de sus familias.  Sanciones drásticas al delito económico.  Escuela Nacional Unificada (ENU), pobres y ricos tendrían el mismo derecho a una educación de calidad.  Entre otros. Datos importantes a modo de síntesis: • Gobierno socialista de Allende único en el mundo en su tipo. • Radicalizó la reforma agraria. • Nacionalizó el cobre. • Gobierno marcado por la Guerra Fría y una gran polarización. • Para el desarrollo del país estatizo empresas consideras importantes (estratégicas) para el desarrollo del país. • Gobierno caracterizado por un fuerte gasto social.
  8. 8. RÉGIMEN MILITAR (1973 – 1989) A partir del 11 de septiembre de 1973 se estableció en el país un nuevo gobierno concebido, según sus propios integrantes, para restaurar la chilenidad, la justicia y la institucionalidad quebrantadas durante los años que lo antecedieron. Según la Dictadura “Chile volverá a su tradicional sistema democrático”. Supresión del Estado de derecho La Dictadura instauró un régimen autoritario que privó de sus libertades y derechos a una parte importante de la población chilena. Permite garantizar el respeto de los derechos y las libertades públicas. Se puede definir como un sistema en el que las leyes son la suprema autoridad, siendo conocidas y obedecidas por todos los ciudadanos, tanto por aquellos que están en posiciones de gobierno (autoridades) como por los gobernados (ciudadanos). El nuevo régimen instauró una Junta de Gobierno Militar para organizar y Administrar el país, sin embargo, por el tiempo Augusto Pinochet sería el representante de la Junta.
  9. 9. OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL RÉGIMEN 1.- Concentración del poder. El nuevo régimen se presentó como una organización estrictamente militar que involucró a todas las Fuerzas Armadas y de Orden 3.- Restricción a las libertades públicas. Se eliminaron derechos básicos de los ciudadanos, como el derecho a la circulación mediante la instauración del “toque de queda”, medida que prohibía estar en la calle después de una determinada hora. 6.- Violaciones a los derechos humanos. Esta fue una de las expresiones más claras de la represión y de la supresión del Estado de derecho que ejerció la dictadura militar. De acuerdo a las comisiones encargadas de investigar estos hechos, actualmente se reconoce que en el período de 1973 a 1990 hubo cerca de 1 230 detenidos desaparecidos, más de 1 900 muertos y alrededor de 38 200 casos de torturas y prisión política. 5.- Clausuró también el registro electoral y se prohibieron las elecciones y los partidos políticos de la Unidad Popular, intervino universidades, colegios, entre otros. 4.- Intervención de instituciones. Tras el golpe militar se eliminaron las principales instituciones del sistema democrático. Luego de clausurar el Congreso, la junta militar gobernó a través de bandos y decretos con fuerza de ley con los que suprimió la Constitución de 1925. 2.- Establecimiento de estado de sitio. Con el argumento de que el país estaba en situación de guerra, las Fuerzas Armadas declararon el estado de sitio y gobernaron bajo estados de excepción entre 1973 y 1978. Con esto se puso fin al Estado de Derecho - Frente a la violación sistemática de los derechos humanos, surgieron organismos civiles y religiosos en defensa de las víctimas del terrorismo de Estado. - Comité Por Paz – Vicaria de la Solidaridad.
  10. 10. DERECHOS HUMANOS
  11. 11. PLAN ECONÓMICO DURANTE EL RÉGIMEN Una vez instalada en el poder, desde el año 1974 la junta militar aplicó una serie de medidas destinadas a superar la grave crisis económica que experimentaba el país. Así, se comenzó a implementar en Chile un modelo neoliberal. Características del neoliberalismo en Chile 1.- El nuevo rol del Estado. Se propuso un cambio en el rol asumido por el Estado, cuya función debía limitarse a regular la actividad de los privados, 2.- La disminución del gasto fiscal. La nueva política económica requería de una reducción del gasto público, especialmente en el área social (vivienda, salud, previsión y educación) y en las obras públicas. 3.- La apertura comercial. Se incentivó la inversión privada y extranjera a través de la eliminación de trabas y controles que dificultaban el comercio exterior. 1.- El aumento del consumo. Las políticas de apertura comercial incrementaron la cantidad de bienes de consumo. Esto, sumado a la expansión de los créditos ofrecidos por entidades privadas. (tarjetas de créditos). Consecuencias del Nuevo Modelo 3.- La reestructuración del sistema educacional. Se traspasó la administración de la educación primaria y secundaria desde el gobierno central a las municipalidades. También aparecen los colegios subvencionados. 2.- Las reformas al sistema de pensiones y de salud. Se crearon las Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones (AFP) que remplazaron a las antiguas “Cajas de Previsión” públicas. Aparecen FONASA y las ISAPRES. Para fundamentar su gobierno se creó la constitución de 1980

