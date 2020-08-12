Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA CIUDADADANIA Historia y geografía 1
“El ciudadano es aquel nacional de un Estado que puede participar a plenitud en la vida política del mismo, ejerciendo los...
3. Los que no hallan sido condenados a pena aflictiva. 1. Los chilenos. 2. Mayores de 18 años de edad. 4
1. Sufragar 2. Ser elegido OTORGA DERECHOS POLÍTICOS 5
1.Por pérdida de nacionalidad. 2.Por condena a pena aflictiva. 3. Por delitos que la ley califique como conducta terrorist...
Ciudadanos involucrados en la vida pública, partícipes de ellas. 7
8
NO SOLO TENEMOS DERECHOS …. TAMBIEN TENEMOS DEBERES ……
 . S Y E E S SOBRE EL
Que procesan (objeto ) Quienes son los actores Sociales? A quien benefician? Cómo es la cultura de la Organización? Cómo e...
Organizaciones sociales de Base - Junta de vecinos - Centro de madres - Agrupación Juvenil Musical - Agrupación juvenil De...
EN DEFINITIVA 1.- CIUDADANOS 2.- DEBERES Y DERECHOS 3.- RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL (ORG DE BASE )
CONVIVIR EN ARMONIA PARA MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE VIDA
Ciudadania
Ciudadania
Ciudadania
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ciudadania

11 views

Published on

ciudadania en chile

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ciudadania

  1. 1. LA CIUDADADANIA Historia y geografía 1
  2. 2. “El ciudadano es aquel nacional de un Estado que puede participar a plenitud en la vida política del mismo, ejerciendo los deberes y los derechos políticos: el del sufragio, el de optar a cargos de elección popular y otros que la Constitución y las leyes establecen”. 3
  3. 3. 3. Los que no hallan sido condenados a pena aflictiva. 1. Los chilenos. 2. Mayores de 18 años de edad. 4
  4. 4. 1. Sufragar 2. Ser elegido OTORGA DERECHOS POLÍTICOS 5
  5. 5. 1.Por pérdida de nacionalidad. 2.Por condena a pena aflictiva. 3. Por delitos que la ley califique como conducta terrorista. 6
  6. 6. Ciudadanos involucrados en la vida pública, partícipes de ellas. 7
  7. 7. 8
  8. 8. NO SOLO TENEMOS DERECHOS …. TAMBIEN TENEMOS DEBERES ……
  9. 9.  . S Y E E S SOBRE EL
  10. 10. Que procesan (objeto ) Quienes son los actores Sociales? A quien benefician? Cómo es la cultura de la Organización? Cómo están organizados? Estructura Poder. distribución La comunicación
  11. 11. Organizaciones sociales de Base - Junta de vecinos - Centro de madres - Agrupación Juvenil Musical - Agrupación juvenil Deportiva - Agrupación Juvenil de desarrollo local - Agrupación Juvenil Solidaria
  12. 12. EN DEFINITIVA 1.- CIUDADANOS 2.- DEBERES Y DERECHOS 3.- RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL (ORG DE BASE )
  13. 13. CONVIVIR EN ARMONIA PARA MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE VIDA

×