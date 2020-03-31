Prof. Daniela Benincasa, Headmaster of Vivona Grammar School in Rome, explains what strategies a School Principal/Headmaster can put in place for the construction / enhancement of the School Library both for the school community, teaching and learning activities etc., and the territory, the local community

Abstract

The experience of the “F. Vivona” from the creation / motivation of the work team - with the training and enhancement of the various professional skills - to identifying the Library as the fulcrum of the School Improvement Plan (PDM) and the shared definition of the vertical curriculum on the Net; from involvement in the network of local authorities and institutions - Bibliopoint - to the functional redefinition of spaces and the optimization of resources with a view to teaching, promoting reading and the territory.

