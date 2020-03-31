Successfully reported this slideshow.
School Library, Teaching and Reading: Exploitation Strategies. The Experience of "Francesco Vivona" Grammar School of Rome, by D. Benincasa

Prof. Daniela Benincasa, Headmaster of Vivona Grammar School in Rome, explains what strategies a School Principal/Headmaster can put in place for the construction / enhancement of the School Library both for the school community, teaching and learning activities etc., and the territory
The experience of the "F. Vivona" from the creation / motivation of the work team - with the training and enhancement of the various professional skills - to identifying the Library as the fulcrum of the School Improvement Plan (PDM) and the shared definition of the vertical curriculum on the Net; from involvement in the network of local authorities and institutions - Bibliopoint - to the functional redefinition of spaces and the optimization of resources with a view to teaching, promoting reading and the territory.

School Library, Teaching and Reading: Exploitation Strategies. The Experience of "Francesco Vivona" Grammar School of Rome

  1. 1. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 Department of Education School Library,Teaching and Reading: Exploitation Strategies.y, g g p g The Experience of “FrancescoVivona” Grammar School of Rome Daniela Benincasa – School Headmaster,“Francesco Vivona” Grammar School, Rome In collaboration with #RomaTredoesnotstop
  2. 2. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 O2 D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona BIO Daniela Benincasa G d d i Phil h d i li d i Lib i hi 2 Graduated in Philosophy and specialized in Librarianship at SSAB - Sapienza in Rome, she taught since 1983 to 2006. Since 2007 she has been a school headmaster. Nowadays, she directs “Vivona” High School in Rome.y , g She holds Master's degrees from the University ofTuscia, EducationalTechnologies Laboratory - University of Fl rence and Milan P l technicFlorence and Milan Polytechnic. Member of the Miur - Mibact Commissions for School Libraries and “Libraries 21”. She has always dealt with the organization and enhancement of school libraries by establishing and coordinating various networks and projects. 02/04/2020
  3. 3. ABSTRACT INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 3 ABSTRACT3 What are the strategies that a School Manager can put in place for the construction / enhancement of the School Library for teaching and the territory? The experience of the “F. Vivona” from the creation / motivation of the work team - with the training and enhancement of the various professional skills - to identifying the Library as the fulcrum of the School Improvement Plan (PDM) and the shared definition of theas the fulcrum of the School Improvement Plan (PDM) and the shared definition of the vertical curriculum on the Net; from involvement in the network of local authorities and institutions - Bibliopoint - to the functional redefinition of spaces and the optimization of ith i t t hi ti di d th t itresources with a view to teaching, promoting reading and the territory.
  4. 4. OUTLINE INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 4 OUTLINE4 1. Introduction 2. The work team: identification of professional resources, training and organizational lines 3. The construction of the Library as a complex reality: PDM 4. The construction of the library as a complex reality: institutional collaboration networks and territory 5 O i i i f d f i li f5. Optimization of resources and functionality of spaces 6. The Library in teaching and planning: from the promotion of reading to the Paths for Cross Orientation Skills 7 Final remarks7. Final remarks 8. Contacts
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 5 INTRODUCTION5 The “F. Vivona” Grammar School boasts a consolidated tradition not only in the teaching of classical languages but also in scientific disciplines. Many “alumni” have emerged over time in all professions reaching positions of importance and responsibility in the legal, medical-health, scientific fields; one for all the mathematician Alessio Figalli Prize Field 2018. Today the school, while maintaining its ownall the mathematician Alessio Figalli Prize Field 2018. Today the school, while maintaining its own rigorous academic profile, has opened up to numerous innovative projects such as mathematical / scientific enhancement, the development of language skills (CAIE Language Project and CAIE sections with teaching of Latin, Geography, Biology and Chemistry), internationalization which over time has h i f h i h E d E iseen the creation of exchanges with European and non-European partner countries. Upon my arrival at the “F. Vivona” Grammar School in 2013 I found a splendid library, full of prestigious books, unfortunately little used, relegated to spaces that did not help its use for both teaching and reading promotion activities for both internal users and for the territory. From this pointg g p y p on we are using targeted strategies for the library enhancement. Today the Library is Bibliopoint and it is at the center of some cultural and educational activities. The recently established reading corners, allowing to go beyond the usual spatial/functional limits, represent the arrival point of this process and the beginning for further innovative pathsrepresent the arrival point of this process and the beginning for further innovative paths.
  6. 6. THEWORKTEAM IDENTIFICATION OF PROFESSIONAL INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 6 THEWORKTEAM: IDENTIFICATION OF PROFESSIONAL RESOURCES,TRAINING AND ORGANIZATIONAL LINES 6 a) Establishment of a working group of teachers representing all disciplines (first to second and third to fifth years) and the two librarians teachers b) Reconnaissance of the existing (catalogues, types and arrangement of collections) c) Convention for targeted training activities with University of Roma Tre - Librarianship, t l i d l ifi ti th d t h icataloguing and classification theory and techniques d) Investments in the renovation of collections, purchase of bibliographic and furnishing materials, instrumental equipment with optimization of the existing spacesmaterials, instrumental equipment with optimization of the existing spaces e) Organization and regulation of activities
  7. 7. THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE LIBRARY AS A COMPLEX INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 7 REALITY: THE SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT PLAN AND THE LIBER@BIBLIOTECA PROJECT 7 Start point of institutional network relationships withVivona in a leading role and BiblioRoma Network, for the realization of the biennial Liber@Biblioteca Improvement Plan (2014/15 and 2015/16 academic years) which included: • planning of didactic activities for the definition of a vertical continuity curriculum between terminal classes of the 1st grade secondary school and 1st and 2nd year classes of the 2nd grade secondary school;g y ; • cooperative realization of didactic units to be experimented with students from different classes aiming to better their text comprehension and logical/mathematical skills; • training for teachers through professional updating workshop activities by experts in didactic planning, pedagogy and evaluation, expressive reading, use of e-learning platforms, library science.
  8. 8. THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE LIBRARY AS A COMPLEX INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 8 THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE LIBRARY AS A COMPLEX REALITY: INSTITUTIONAL COLLABORATION NETWORKS ANDTERRITORY 8 Meanwhile, contacts with various entities were activated: • MIUR - Mibact - Interministerial Commission and Libraries 21 • Roma Tre University - Department of Education - Library Science and signed different Memoranda of Understanding with: • Libraries in Rome for the establishment of the Bibiopoint “Vivona” • Network of Lazio Libraries (formerly Bibliorete Ostia) • Appia Antica Regional Park and IPSEOA Tor Carbone - Ancient Modernity Protocol for ASL routes
  9. 9. OPTIMIZATION OF RESOURCES AND FUNCTIONALITY INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 9 OPTIMIZATION OF RESOURCES AND FUNCTIONALITY OF SPACES 9 Over the years, the Institute Council of the “F. Vivona” Grammar School supported the investments necessary to the transformation of the former Library into a multifunctional space for cultural animation and reading promotion, meanwhile the school was equipped with IT equipment (strengthening of scientific and linguistic laboratories, LIM in every classroom) and increasingly powerful and effective connectivity capable to support the various activities. The books collection is housed from the ground to the second floor. The designed reading corners underline and connote the common spaces at the entrance and on the different floors waiting to complete the Aula Magna’s restoration a space that will be improvedfloors, waiting to complete the Aula Magnas restoration, a space that will be improved and equipped with modular furniture, soundproofed reading areas and common work areas.
  10. 10. THE LIBRARY IN TEACHING AND PLANNING: FROMTHE INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 10 THE LIBRARY IN TEACHING AND PLANNING: FROMTHE PROMOTION OF READINGTO THE PATHS FOR CROSS ORIENTATION SKILLS 10 Countless cultural animation initiatives focused on the promotion of reading, conferences, seminars and training activities, concerts, organized in collaboration with the “F. Chopin” Association directed by the internationally famous M. Marcella Crudeli, cineforum, eventsAssociation directed by the internationally famous M. Marcella Crudeli, cineforum, events with personalities as protagonists of the world of culture and entertainment. The contribution of the students who over the years worked on the online cataloguing by implementing the OPAC is fundamental, thanks to an important agreement between “F. Vivona” Grammar School and Roma Tre University in order to make possible the Alternation School and Work, today Paths forTransversal Orientation Skills.Alternation School and Work, today Paths forTransversal Orientation Skills.
  11. 11. FINAL REMARKS INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona 11 FINAL REMARKS11 Targeted management synergies, training, enhancement and/or construction of specific and motivated professional resources, together with the optimization of resources, made it possible to build the "F Vivona" Grammar School library over the time still in the processpossible to build the F. Vivona Grammar School library over the time, still in the process of expansion and improvement. As proof of how energies collected with perseverance, systematicity and sharing of purposes and methods towards common objectives can produce tangible, functional and rewarding results, even in complex contexts. ""Founding libraries is like building public barns, amassing reserves against the winter of the spirit that I see coming from many parts in spite of myself" From Memoirs of Hadrian by M YourcenarFrom Memoirs of Hadrian by M.Yourcenar
  12. 12. CONTACT INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 02/04/2020 12 D. Benincasa - L.Cl. Vivona CONTACT12 https://www.liceovivona.edu.it/ E-mail: • rmpc09000t@istruzione.itp @ • dirigentebenincasa@liceovivona.edu.it

