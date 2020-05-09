Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1.ZÁKLADNÉ AKORDY 2.BARRÉ AKORDY 3.POUŽITIE V PIESŇACH MarosOravec.com
A, A7, A7-II, A7-III MarosOravec.com
Am, Am7, Am7-II, Am7-III, Asus2 MarosOravec.com
Bdur (najľahší), Bmaj7 MarosOravec.com
C, C7, Cmaj7, C9 MarosOravec.com
C (typ2) MarosOravec.com
D, D7, Dsus4, D9 MarosOravec.com
Dm, Dm7, MarosOravec.com
Em7, Em7-II MarosOravec.com
E, E7, E7-II, E7-III, E7/3-, E7/3- II, E9 MarosOravec.com E73-
F, F7, Fmaj7, F9 MarosOravec.com
G, G7, Gmaj7, G9 MarosOravec.com
H7 MarosOravec.com
Cadd9G (typ2) MarosOravec.com
SPOLU ZÁKLADNÝCH AKORDOV: MarosOravec.com
ČASTO POUŽÍVANÉ AKORDOVÉ DVOJICE Em – Am Am – Dm Dm – G G – C G – D C - F D – A A – E E – H7 Em – H7 ZÁKLADNÉ AKORDY Maros...
AKORDY S LOMÍTKOM Em/G D/C Dm/C Am/G C/G, MarosOravec.com
NEVYHNUTNÉ BARRÉ AKORDY F, Fm, F#, F#m, G, G#, A, B – I, B – II, Es, H Bm, Hm, Cm, C#m, Dm, D#m, Em7 - sedmičky – Em7 - se...
ČASTO POUŽÍVANÉ AKORDOVÉ DVOJICE Hm – F#m C#m – G#m Dm – A Em – H A – C#m A – F#m B – F C#m – E BARRÉ AKORDY MarosOravec.c...
AKORDOVÉ DVOJICE ČASTO POUŽÍVANÉ V PIESŇACH 1. G – Em – Am – C – D 2. Am – Dm – F – G – E 3. Em – Am – C – D – G – H7 4. A...
Niektoré medzníky v Marošovom hudobnom živote: 1977 - začína hrať na gitare, 1981 - 1. miesto v súťaži hudobných skupín v ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Maroš Oravec - prezentácia

71 views

Published on

Ja hram-40 najpotrebnejsich-akordov

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Maroš Oravec - prezentácia

  1. 1. 1.ZÁKLADNÉ AKORDY 2.BARRÉ AKORDY 3.POUŽITIE V PIESŇACH MarosOravec.com
  2. 2. A, A7, A7-II, A7-III MarosOravec.com
  3. 3. Am, Am7, Am7-II, Am7-III, Asus2 MarosOravec.com
  4. 4. Bdur (najľahší), Bmaj7 MarosOravec.com
  5. 5. C, C7, Cmaj7, C9 MarosOravec.com
  6. 6. C (typ2) MarosOravec.com
  7. 7. D, D7, Dsus4, D9 MarosOravec.com
  8. 8. Dm, Dm7, MarosOravec.com
  9. 9. Em7, Em7-II MarosOravec.com
  10. 10. E, E7, E7-II, E7-III, E7/3-, E7/3- II, E9 MarosOravec.com E73-
  11. 11. F, F7, Fmaj7, F9 MarosOravec.com
  12. 12. G, G7, Gmaj7, G9 MarosOravec.com
  13. 13. H7 MarosOravec.com
  14. 14. Cadd9G (typ2) MarosOravec.com
  15. 15. SPOLU ZÁKLADNÝCH AKORDOV: MarosOravec.com
  16. 16. ČASTO POUŽÍVANÉ AKORDOVÉ DVOJICE Em – Am Am – Dm Dm – G G – C G – D C - F D – A A – E E – H7 Em – H7 ZÁKLADNÉ AKORDY MarosOravec.com
  17. 17. AKORDY S LOMÍTKOM Em/G D/C Dm/C Am/G C/G, MarosOravec.com
  18. 18. NEVYHNUTNÉ BARRÉ AKORDY F, Fm, F#, F#m, G, G#, A, B – I, B – II, Es, H Bm, Hm, Cm, C#m, Dm, D#m, Em7 - sedmičky – Em7 - sedmičky - A7 - deviatky – A9 - majky – A maj7 MarosOravec.com
  19. 19. ČASTO POUŽÍVANÉ AKORDOVÉ DVOJICE Hm – F#m C#m – G#m Dm – A Em – H A – C#m A – F#m B – F C#m – E BARRÉ AKORDY MarosOravec.com
  20. 20. AKORDOVÉ DVOJICE ČASTO POUŽÍVANÉ V PIESŇACH 1. G – Em – Am – C – D 2. Am – Dm – F – G – E 3. Em – Am – C – D – G – H7 4. A – D – E – F#m – C#m 5. E – A – H – C#m 6. D – F#m - G – A - Hm
  21. 21. Niektoré medzníky v Marošovom hudobnom živote: 1977 - začína hrať na gitare, 1981 - 1. miesto v súťaži hudobných skupín v Košiciach, 1982 - 2. miesto a v r. 1983 3.miesto v celoštátnej súťaži hudobnej tvorby (počas vojenskej základnej služby), 1985 - prvé nahrávky v ČS televízii a rozhlase, 1991 - zakladá zrejme 1. rockovú školu v Československu, 1993 - s piesňou Stratený čas získava 3. miesto v autorskej súťaži KZP, 1993 - CD Cyrano z predmestia a 1 sezóna účinkovania v Štátnom divadle, 1994 - Stratený čas okupuje 10 týždňov prvé 2 priečky FUN-PARÁDY 1996 - DEMO CD, 1997 - CD muzikál Popoluška, 1998 - CD The Best Of Queen (Peter Paul), CD Queen of Philharmonic, 1999 - vlastná ROCKSHOW, 2000 - zakladá skupinu CLEAR, ktorá hrá iba Marošovu vlastnú tvorbu, 2002 - CD Reč 2 tiel (INGOLA), 2003 - víťaz celoštátnej autorskej súťaže FORZA BB-FEST 2003, 2004 - marec - videoklip Medzi vlkmi, 2004 - november videoklip Rozprávka, MAROŠ ORAVEC - gitarista, hudobný skladateľ a učiteľ hudby, ktorý sa špecializuje na čo najefektívnejšie učenie hry na gitaru. Odčleňuje všetko nepotrebné a pripravuje vysoko kvalitné online video seriály tréningových lekcií. Ich úlohou je odovzdanie najpodstatnejších informácií potrebných pre čo najrýchlejšie zvládnutie gitarovej hry na rôznych úrovniach. Trochu čísel: doposiaľ odohral 2.200 koncertov, na konci augusta 20207 je v Marošovych internetových kurzoch hry na gitaru už cez 15.500 účastníkov, osobne na gitare naučil hrať vyše 800 žiakov, nahral okolo 200 hudobných nahrávok, z toho viac ako 100 sám zložil, nahral gitaru na 8 CD-čiek pre rôznych interpretov, napísal 4 hity, na jeho 3 piesne boli spravené videoklipy... 2005 - CD Mezi nebem a zemí (Miro Procházka), apríl 2005 - so skupinou CLEAR získava cenu OBJAV ROKA hudobnej televízie MUSIC BOX, november 2005 - videoklip k piesni Nerozumie, 2006 - CD Medzi vlkmi (CLEAR), 2010 budovanie a spustenie DEMOMUSIC RÁDIA, 2012 - zakladá ONLINE HUDOBNÚ ŠKOLU a odvtedy realizuje hudobné kurzy nielen pre gitaru. Oveľa viac sa o Marošovi dozviete na jeho internetovej stránke O AUTOROVI www.marosoravec.com

×