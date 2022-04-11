Successfully reported this slideshow.

Tips To Take Care Of Transplanted Hair

Apr. 11, 2022
Tips To Take Care Of Transplanted Hair

Are you planning a hair transplant in Indore because of your bald scalp?
If yes, you have made a great decision because of the effectiveness of this surgical procedure.

​Tips To Take Care Of Transplanted Hair

  1. 1. ​ Tips To Take Care Of Transplanted Hair Are you planning a hair transplant in Indore because of your bald scalp? If yes, you have made a great decision because of the effectiveness of this surgical procedure. The results of the hair transplant surgery are going to be positive if you find out a capable and experienced surgeon for the surgery. However, your own efforts are also responsible to yield the best results after the surgery. After the treatment, your surgeon will provide certain instructions that are vital for the success of the surgery. Thus, you have to follow them at any cost. In this blog, we have listed the most common tops to look after your transplanted hairs and recipient area. Read and follow for added benefits!
  2. 2. Moisture is necessary for hair grafts: Your surgeon may provide a saline solution or an ointment to apply to hairs to save them from dehydration. Actually, you have to keep your hair moist for proper hair growth. So, do not ignore this tip to get the best results. Washing hair after the treatment: Your surgeon will not allow you to wash your hair immediately after the best hair transplant in Indore. After one or two days, ask your surgeon to start washing your hair. After this period, he should let you wash your hair mildly but you would not be able to have a shower. It is better to wash your hair with the help of your hand gradually. Take a bucket of water and a mild shampoo to wash your hair gently. Avoid a shampoo that has harsh chemicals. It is a good idea if you wash your hair with the help of lukewarm water. After you have washed your hair, dry them gently with the help of a soft towel. Sleep with an elevated head: After the surgery, you have to sleep in a semi-upright position. The same pattern should be followed whenever the patient sleeps or lies down. According to the experts, this precaution minimizes the chances of swelling. Avoid heavy activities after the surgery: Do not be engaged in heavy activities like exercises, running, lifting weight, walking, stretching, etc. after at least 7 to 10 days, you can gradually back to your daily workout routine. Intense physical activities may increase the risk of inflammation and pain. Have a healthy diet: Your hair needs proper nutrition. Thus, it is mandatory that you have a nutrient-rich diet.
  3. 3. Your diet should contain nutrients like vitamins, zinc, protein, fatty acids, sulfur, selenium, iron, etc. Avoid sunshine: Do not expose your scalp and transplanted hair to direct sunlight for the first two weeks after the surgery. If you cannot avoid going outside, use a cap or scarf. Do not dye your hair: You should not use dye for your hair for at least four weeks after the treatment. Harsh chemicals in dyes may damage the transplanted hair follicles. We are sure if you follow these instructions provided by your hair clinic in Indore, you will observe good hair growth and a natural look after the treatment.    

