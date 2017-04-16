BORIS VESGA INSTRUCTOR VIVIANA ROMERO APRENDIZ SENA 2017
DYSERVET Colombiana SOFTCENTRO Perú DEMOWARE Ingeneria Colombia SUPPORTPC ECOMPUTER España
NOMBRE QUIENES SON SERVICIO QUE OFRECE DYSERVET Colombiana Es una empresa con mas de 10 años de experiencia en el soporte ...
NOMBRE QUIENES SON SERVICIO QUE OFRECE SUPPORT PC Es una empresa que tiene como meta a hacerse acreedora de la confianza d...
 Ofrecer a sus clientes soluciones tecnológicas integrales de calidad buscando la satisfacción y contribuir a la economía...
 Pretenden ser reconocidas por su excelente servicio a nivel global, de acuerdo a los avances tecnológicos, acompañados d...
0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 Dyservet Softcentro Ecomputer Support PC Demoware TELEFONO FACEBOOK TWITER CORREO INSTAGRAM GOOGLE...
EMPRES AS DE SOPORT E TECNICO
34% 0% 33% 0% 33% SOFTCENTRO ECOMPUTOR SUPPORT PC DEMOWARE DISERVET
Empresa de soporte tecnico
Empresa de soporte tecnico

  3. 3. NOMBRE QUIENES SON SERVICIO QUE OFRECE DYSERVET Colombiana Es una empresa con mas de 10 años de experiencia en el soporte técnico integral por contrato Mantenimiento de toda la infraestructura de red, datos computadores y periféricos SOFTCENTRO Perú Es una empresa especializada en la asistencia informática y la reparación de computadores y laptops Mantenimiento correctivo y preventivo, detención y eliminación de virus y configuración general ECOMPUTER España Es una empresa formada por jóvenes profesionales con liderazgo empresarial Ventas de productos informáticos y servicios técnicos, consultoría.
  4. 4. NOMBRE QUIENES SON SERVICIO QUE OFRECE SUPPORT PC Es una empresa que tiene como meta a hacerse acreedora de la confianza de sus clientes. Servicio técnico venta y alquiler de computadores portátiles, venta de partes, repuestos y accesorios. DEMOWARE INGIENERIA Colombia Fue creada en el 2005 para satisfacer la creciente demanda en soporte técnico en computadores Mantenimiento preventivo, soporte técnico de hogares, soporte integral para empresas, redes,
  5. 5.  Ofrecer a sus clientes soluciones tecnológicas integrales de calidad buscando la satisfacción y contribuir a la economía de las familias y empresas, prestando servicios técnicos y mantenimiento de equipos
  6. 6.  Pretenden ser reconocidas por su excelente servicio a nivel global, de acuerdo a los avances tecnológicos, acompañados de la constante investigación y capacitación con alianzas estratégicas para así poder brindar un producto de excelente calidad.
  7. 7. 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 Dyservet Softcentro Ecomputer Support PC Demoware TELEFONO FACEBOOK TWITER CORREO INSTAGRAM GOOGLE + BLOG
  8. 8. EMPRES AS DE SOPORT E TECNICO
  9. 9. 34% 0% 33% 0% 33% SOFTCENTRO ECOMPUTOR SUPPORT PC DEMOWARE DISERVET

