2020 Maryland Law School

Should we all be Food Safety Trial Lawyers?
Cyrus Vance Jr.
Gerry Spence
A Long, Long Time Ago
The Chaff – Cases We Turn Away Every Day • Since 1993 Marler Clark has represented thousands of legitimate food illness vi...
Incubation Period • The time between ingestion of a foodborne pathogen and the onset of symptoms, are only ranges – and wi...
Incubation Periods of Common Foodborne Pathogens PATHOGEN INCUBATION PERIOD Staphylococcus aureus 1 to 8 hours, typically ...
Within Hours of Eating • After getting out of church yesterday morning, I stopped at a restaurant to grab a sandwich…. Wit...
“Gross-Out” Claims “I opened a box of Tyson Buffalo wings and saw an unusually shaped piece of chicken and I picked it up....
In Between the Quickly Dismissed and the Clearly Compelling • Health department investigation of an outbreak or incident •...
Health Department Investigation of an Outbreak • All states have agencies tasked with monitoring bacterial and viral illne...
Pathway of a Foodborne Illness Investigation
Pathway of a Foodborne Illness Investigation If there are more ill persons than expected, an OUTBREAK might be underway.
Pathway of a Foodborne Illness Investigation
Proving a Case Using Prior Health Inspections/Violations • Document the food service establishment’s sordid past. • Docume...
Identifying the Improper Procedure That Led to the Contamination of the Food • It is rare that contaminated leftovers can ...
Improper Cooking Procedures Hamburger buns are toasted on the grill immediately adjacent to the cooking patties, and it is...
Improper Refrigeration • A Chinese buffet-restaurant in Ohio was the suspected source of an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak. • No...
Improper Storage and Cooking Procedures • Banquet-goers in southeastern Washington tested positive for Salmonella. • Lefto...
Patterns of Poor Food-Handling Practices • In a situation where defending the case from a liability standpoint is a less-t...
Improper Sanitation • In 2000, large Shigella outbreak on the West Coast – producer and distributor of high-end fresh food...
Proving a Case Using Medical Records • Evidence of a possible foodborne illness source can sometimes be found in the perso...
What Type of Medical Evidence Can Help Make a Case? • Lab tests aren’t always available • Each foodborne pathogen carries ...
Proving a Case Using Lab Tests • Many states require reporting of tests for a number of pathogens, including; – E. coli O1...
Proving a Case Using PFGE • The PFGE pattern of bacteria isolated from contaminated food can be compared and matched to th...
And, now Whole Genome Sequencing
Proving a Case with PulseNet • PulsetNet is an early- warning system for outbreaks of foodborne disease. • Using this syst...
The Impact of the Absence of a Positive Test • A negative test result or the lack of any lab test at all, can sometimes be...
Strict Product Liability • Negligence – Are you a product seller? – Did you act “reasonably”? • Strict Liability – Are you...
• The only defense is prevention • It does not matter if the manufacturer took all reasonable precautions • If they manufa...
Litigation as Incentive Odwalla Jack in the Box
Are things are Different Today?
It Started with just a Little Salmonella • 714 persons infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium were re...
Then there were Congressional Hearings • “Turn them loose,” Parnell had told his plant manager in an internal e-mail discl...
Then a 76 Count Federal Indictment • Stewart Parnell, the former owner of Peanut Corp. of America • Michael Parnell, who i...
And, It May Not Require Intent? • A misdemeanor conviction under the FDCA, unlike a felony conviction, does not require pr...
Even Comedians Like Safe Food
Questions
