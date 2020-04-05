Telehealth Clinical Best Practices for COVID-19 Part I 4 4-2020

As a community service, TBHI is honored to be offer a FREE informational course to the behavioral community of professionals at this worrisome time.

Resources are being offered by a number of key groups to help you get immediate, accurate and helpful information

Attend this webinar to hear the evidence supporting practice models that can be legitimately offered from your home. You will be delighted to see several viable models that meet all required legal and ethical mandates, are evidence-based, competency-based and are financially successful — not only in the United States but across the globe.

FREE with this coupon code: COVID

Available immediately upon registration

100% online access, 24/7 for 6 months

Available wherever you are with an internet connection

1 CME or CE Hour Available at 50% off if needed ($39.50) after viewing