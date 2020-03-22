COVID-19 Telehealth Best Practices

Emergency Telehealth Best Practices Training for COVID-19 has been developed to give you the bare essentials of telehealth setup, documentation, and informed consent. 1 CME or 1 CE is available for free through the Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC through 2020.



USE THIS CODE in the shopping cart to get this 100% online professional training FOR FREE: "COVID" by reading the description and scrolling to bottom where you can register: :https://telehealth.org/COVID