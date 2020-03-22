COVID-19 Telehealth Best Practices

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Telehealth Best Practices for COVID-19 MARLENE M. MAHEU, PHD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TELEBEHAVIORAL HEALTH INSTITUTE
Learning Objectives  Identify at least three basic definitions used in telehealth.  Outline a validated model for conduc...
Learning Objectives  Describe how you would know which of the many technologies available today meets HIPAA, HITECH and/p...
Disclaimer/Disclosure  GOAL: My goal is educational only. No warranty, guarantee, or representation is made as to the acc...
Issues involved with COVID-19 are complex, fact-specific and state-specific. They will require legal expertise that I cann...
Today’s Schedule Times: 2 – 6:30 PM Eastern  A 15 min. break will be from 3:15- 3:30 PM Eastern  A 15 min. break will be...
CME or CE  You must complete a course evaluation and post-test to unlock and print a Course Completion Certificate for yo...
Please Interact  This was event is designed to be a workshop –we can interact  Please contribute to the group discussion...
Today's Webinar The Internet Is Straining
Make a To-Do List Optimize Your Learning 1. Mute your phone, turn off texts and emails, lock your door 2. Organize yoursel...
Polling Question #1
Poll My technical incom- petence will show I will make a clinical mistake I won't get paid I can't control the other site
Attitude  Reflect on what’s happening worldwide  Share views with trusted colleagues  Self-discipline  Stay sober  Ge...
Client/Patient Education You need to check in more Technology is unforgiving. Learning curve is steep. Can create anxiety
Cons MORE MISTAKES BECAUSE YOU HAVE LESS INFORMATION "REPEAT IF I'M NOT GETTING IT" LET'S GO SLOWLY EXTRA CAUTION NEEDED Client/Patient Education
CLINICAL EVALUATION AND CARE (TBH Domain I) Evaluation & Treatment (Subdomain I.A)
Fundamentals of Telehealth  The fundamentals of responsible clinical practice do not change with telehealth.  Good clini...
Fundamentals of Telehealth Right now, we are experiencing forced adoption. However, whether you use video, telephone, text...
With integrity, you have nothing to fear, since you have nothing to hide. ― Zig Ziglar
Fundamentals of Telehealth Telehealth is much like driving a car. It can take a few months of regular practice to learn an...
Fundamentals of Telehealth Telehealth is similar. However, right now, in this extraordinary, worldwide state of emergency,...
Role of Good Clinical Practice & Work Ethics  Practitioners have traditionally been free to practice from their homes, bu...
Boundaries of Competence Who are you?  Technical  Legal  Ethical  Clinical
Home-Based Ethical Issues BOUNDARIES:  You may inadvertently violate your own boundaries  Noises / sounds (spouse yellin...
Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Consistency/Predictability  Help clients/patients focus off your home to thinking ...
Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Consistency/Predictability  Keeps things quiet at home  Play ambient music very s...
Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Consistency/Predictability  Keep the focus on them  Develop a 1-line response to ...
Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Your Therapeutic Frame  Don’t deny someone’s reality by lying about:  what you ju...
Boundaries Are Key  You may forget to notify family and friends of your professional appointment schedule – they may unkn...
Procedures Are Also Key  Start a session with an opening protocol  That protocol includes formal procedures to secure bo...
Procedures Are Also Key  Develop a non-verbal, fail-proof system to notify family or friends when you are in session Loc...
Video “Ooopsies”  Cameras may show your more than you see on your end  Clean your background all the way to the corners ...
Background Distractions Get Amplified Busy Streets, Telephones, Faxes, Televisions, Radios, Stairs, Kitchen, Vacuums, Trai...
Clinical Issues & Production Values v Avoid: v “ One-eyeball Effect” v Showing Your Client the Inside of Your Nose v Messy...
Home-Based Clinical Issues Stretching Your Comfort Zone  Stretching is needed, but don’t over-do  Master one thing at a ...
Telehealth Guidelines?  The American Telemedicine Association and the America Psychological Association published Telepsy...
https://www.apa.org/practice/guidelines/telepsychology
Do we really need special telehealth training?  Competence in behavioral health is NOT equivalent to competence as a tele...
Do we really need special telehealth training?  Competencies have since been published in telebehavioral health.  Downlo...
Telepresence (TBH Domain IV)
Results: From a total of 4,712 potential references, 453 were eligible for full text review and 77 papers directly related...
Avoid Distractions The historical evolution of TPr and VR shows that definitions, foci of studies … and assessments vary w...
Technology Choices (TBH Domain III)
Clinical & Technical Issues  Audio Clarity & Continuity  Equipment Quality Type of Microphone Headsets Free Standing ...
Variations in Connectivity When at Home  Commercial vs. residential connectivity  Differences in bandwidth  Bandwidth s...
 Some people are uncomfortable with technology  Different technologies are better for specific tasks
Difficult to stay focused with the telephone for long meetings. Easy to get bored or distracted. Video is better to keep p...
Can't blame the technology company, the Internet, or the fact that you didn't know better. The responsibility is on your shoulders
Ignorance is not a defense in the face of the law The responsibility is on your shoulders
Legal Issues of Relevance when Working from Home
Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA vs Privacy Requirements Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights re...
How do you establish competence?  Education/Training  Supervision  Experience / Self-instruction  Documentation  Info...
Basic Telehealth Legal Errors  Billing inaccurately (insurance fraud)  Wrong licensure (practicing without a license)  ...
Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA versus Legal and Ethical Privacy Requirements Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Instit...
HIPAA COVID- 19  https://www.hhs.gov/hi paa/for- professionals/special- topics/emergency- preparedness/notificati on-enfo...
HIPAA Rules HIPAA rules are being relaxed by the Department of Health & Human Services  Ok to speak with other profession...
HIPAA COVID-19 Update Can use audio or video and applies to telehealth provided for any reason Assess or treat any other medical condition, even if not related to COVID-19
HIPAA COVID-19 Update Notify patients that these third-party applications potentially introduce privacy risks Use all available encryption and privacy modes when using such applications
HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Notify patients that t...
HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. •For added protections...
HIPAA COVID-19 Update Applies to telehealth provided for any reason – does not have to be COVID-related Assess or treat any other medical condition, even if not related to COVID-19
Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA vs Privacy Requirements Only release what you MUST release Laws have been slow to change Basic safety protections will return
Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA vs Privacy Requirements Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights re...
What does COVID-19 mean for your work? The clinical ramifications of giving increased access to you through technology mus...
What does COVID-19 mean for your work?  Consider video conferencing  You may also want to consider any communication cha...
What does COVID-19 mean for your work? Options Beyond Video Conferencing  Send emails to keep everyone informed? If yes, ...
What does COVID-19 mean for your work? Options Beyond Video Conferencing  Unencrypted text messages either reside on your...
What does COVID-19 mean for your work? I’m not a lawyer, but given the circumstance, a reasonable way to proceed could be:...
Join Your National, State, Provincial or County Psychological Associations  It is time to connect with both our national ...
https://www.n aadac.org/cov id-19- resources
Licensing Boards  Licensing laws are in flux  Usually, you have to be licensed where you client or patient is at the tim...
https://www.cchpca.org/
California Psychological Association Email News March 18, 1994- 2020
CALIFORNIA Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is requiring all [insurance health] plans to reimburse for telehealth ...
What are traditional telehealth jurisdictional limitations?  Licensing laws are in flux.  To comply with licensing law, ...
Telepsychology 50-State Review http://www.apapracticecentral.org/advocacy/state/telehealth-slides.pdf
How to handle?  Realize that employer, insurance company and other forms are legal declarations  Always tell the truth ...
Ethical Issues
Telebehavioral Health Standards & Guidelines  American Medical Association  American Counseling Association  American M...
Telebehavioral Health Standards & Guidelines  Federation of State Medical Boards  National Association of Social Workers...
Informed Consent
Informed Consent Issues IC is Not Directly Relevant in Home-Based Telehealth Delivery  IC is a legal as well as ethical i...
Reimbursement
COVID-19 Funding  Changes affect Medicare, Medicaid and in some states, the 3rd party payors.  See handout by the Center...
Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 1994-2020  The new law limits telehealth services t...
Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 1994-2020  Medicare patients are no longer required...
Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 1994-2020  Telehealth services are reimbursed for t...
Reimbursement Medicare Bill Medicare for telehealth services the same way you bill for an office visit by using the appropriate CPT® code for the service provided.
CPT Codes  Interactive complexity (90785)  Psychiatric diagnostic interview (90791)  Psychotherapy including individual...
Telehealth Modifier Codes "95" IS NEW STANDARD CPT CODE "02" IS USED FOR PLACE OF SERVICE (POS)
E-visits Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Medicare co-insurance and deductibl...
https://www.apaservices.org/practice/reimbursement/h ealth-codes/online-assessment-management-services
Questions? Marlene M. Maheu, PhD Executive Director Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC contact@ telehealth.org 619-255-2...
COVID-19 Telehealth Best Practices
COVID-19 Telehealth Best Practices
COVID-19 Telehealth Best Practices

48 views

Published on

Emergency Telehealth Best Practices Training for COVID-19 has been developed to give you the bare essentials of telehealth setup, documentation, and informed consent. 1 CME or 1 CE is available for free through the Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC through 2020.

USE THIS CODE in the shopping cart to get this 100% online professional training FOR FREE: "COVID" by reading the description and scrolling to bottom where you can register: :https://telehealth.org/COVID

Published in: Healthcare
  Telehealth Best Practices for COVID-19 MARLENE M. MAHEU, PHD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TELEBEHAVIORAL HEALTH INSTITUTE CONTACT@ TELEHEALTH.ORG 619-255-2788
  2. 2. Learning Objectives  Identify at least three basic definitions used in telehealth.  Outline a validated model for conducting assessment through video-conferencing.  Identify at least three telehealth issues regulated by state boards.  Identify at least three telehealth issues regulated by the ethical codes of professional associations.
  3. 3. Learning Objectives  Describe how you would know which of the many technologies available today meets HIPAA, HITECH and/pr PIPEDA requirements  Describe how to manage your therapeutic relationship in the face of a failing video conferencing platform.  Discuss how you would handle an unwanted intruder if they entered your room  Discuss how you would handle an unwanted intruder if they entered your client/patient’s room
  Disclaimer/Disclosure  GOAL: My goal is educational only. No warranty, guarantee, or representation is made as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information contained in our presentation for your specific circumstance.  YOUR PART: You are encouraged to seek practice-specific advice from your legal, regulatory, ethical and malpractice bodies before offering any online services or programs to consumers. Get all such opinions in writing, and have your informed, local, legal counsel review them for their full significance.  I have no conflicts of interest with any groups identified in this training.
  5. 5. Issues involved with COVID-19 are complex, fact-specific and state-specific. They will require legal expertise that I cannot provided in this presentation. I do not, and cannot, provide legal advice. The information that I present does not constitute and should not be relied upon as legal or ethical advice and should not be used as a substitute for obtaining personal legal advice and consultation prior to making decisions about your work.
  6. 6. Today’s Schedule Times: 2 – 6:30 PM Eastern  A 15 min. break will be from 3:15- 3:30 PM Eastern  A 15 min. break will be from 5:00- 5:15 PM Eastern
  7. 7. CME or CE  You must complete a course evaluation and post-test to unlock and print a Course Completion Certificate for your licensing board  Your will see one for all the types of CME and CE offered  Just like in-person training, if you arrive more than 15 minutes late, we cannot give you “live” credit  We will need you to type a message at the end of all breaks so that we know that you are here  Software keeps track of your ISP and times that you comment
  8. 8. Please Interact  This was event is designed to be a workshop –we can interact  Please contribute to the group discussion  The chat room is open for everyone to see  I will read your questions and as much of the answers as possible  If you get out of hand, I will remove you from the room and refund your fees…
  Today's Webinar The Internet Is Straining PLEASE UNDERSTAND . YOU MAY NOT HEAR OR SEE EVERYTHING. INTOLERAN T RESPONSE S TO FAILING TECH DON'T HELP IF YOU CANNOT SEE ALL OF THIS EVENT, IT WILL BE RECORDED IF THE RECORDING IS NOT PERFECT, PLZ KNOW THAT WE ARE TRYING
  10. 10. Make a To-Do List Optimize Your Learning 1. Mute your phone, turn off texts and emails, lock your door 2. Organize yourself by 3. making a to-do list as we go 4. Rank order your to-dos by priority 5. Consider meeting with like-minded colleagues to discuss your implementation plan
  12. 12. C1994-2020TelebehavioralHealthInstitute,LLCAllrightsreserved. Polling Question #1
  Poll My technical incom- petence will show I will make a clinical mistake I won't get paid I can't control the other site
  14. 14. Attitude  Reflect on what’s happening worldwide  Share views with trusted colleagues  Self-discipline  Stay sober  Get and share the facts to reduce unneeded anxiety  Read “The Story of a Coronavirus,” New York Magazine
  Client/Patient Education You need to check in more Technology is unforgiving. Learning curve is steep. Can create anxiety t
  Cons MORE MISTAKES BECAUSE YOU HAVE LESS INFORMATION "REPEAT IF I'M NOT GETTING IT" LET'S GO SLOWLY EXTRA CAUTION NEEDED Client/Patient Education
  CLINICAL EVALUATION AND CARE (TBH Domain I) Evaluation & Treatment (Subdomain I.A)
  18. 18. Fundamentals of Telehealth  The fundamentals of responsible clinical practice do not change with telehealth.  Good clinical practice remains the same regardless of delivery vehicle.  Adoption is changing
  19. 19. Fundamentals of Telehealth Right now, we are experiencing forced adoption. However, whether you use video, telephone, text, email, apps, artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring or any other tech, you are responsible through your legal and ethical codes to maintain the same quality of care as in-person.
  20. 20. With integrity, you have nothing to fear, since you have nothing to hide. ― Zig Ziglar
  21. 21. Fundamentals of Telehealth Telehealth is much like driving a car. It can take a few months of regular practice to learn and remember safe response sets, develop reflexes, etc.
  22. 22. Fundamentals of Telehealth Telehealth is similar. However, right now, in this extraordinary, worldwide state of emergency, so many clinicians are untrained that the rules must be temporarily relaxed. Keeping clients/patients safe is more important than attending to other safety rules such as privacy right now.
  23. 23. Role of Good Clinical Practice & Work Ethics  Practitioners have traditionally been free to practice from their homes, but cautioned to exercise good clinical judgment  Same is true today with COVID-19 as well  Not time to throw out the rule book Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  Boundaries of Competence Who are you?  Technical  Legal  Ethical  Clinical
  Home-Based Ethical Issues BOUNDARIES:  You may inadvertently violate your own boundaries  Noises / sounds (spouse yelling at children)  Children / adults in background, seen through windows, doors  Personal items visible in background
  Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Consistency/Predictability  Help clients/patients focus off your home to thinking of your office  Post an image of your office waiting room  Post images of your furniture (chair, sofa, desk)  Include office décor in your background (picture, vase, etc.)  Keep reins on your starting/ending times
  Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Consistency/Predictability  Keeps things quiet at home  Play ambient music very softly  Ask them if it bothers them  Be extra cautious about comments regarding your home or family  If your doorbell rings, only respond if you suspect an emergency  Let the sign on your door direct them
  Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Consistency/Predictability  Keep the focus on them  Develop a 1-line response to deal with normal curiosity about your home life  Use the same line repeatedly and did no diverge  They will get the message
  Home-Based Clinical Issues Maintaining Your Therapeutic Frame  Don't deny someone's reality by lying about:  what you just did  what they just saw  Own it and deal with whatever comes next  Be yourself
  Boundaries Are Key  You may forget to notify family and friends of your professional appointment schedule – they may unknowingly interrupt your professional time  You may be flustered when dealing with an emergency because you have not practiced coping with crisis when using technology. Best to "practice" with colleagues and not clients and patients
  31. 31. Procedures Are Also Key  Start a session with an opening protocol  That protocol includes formal procedures to secure both ends of the meeting Ask your client/patient to identify themselves if you don’t know thm well As where they are Ask them to scan room with camera if needed
  32. 32. Procedures Are Also Key  Develop a non-verbal, fail-proof system to notify family or friends when you are in session Lock your home office door “Do not disturb” note on door Note on kitchen counter Text message others Turn your camera away from the door
  33. 33. Video “Ooopsies”  Cameras may show your more than you see on your end  Clean your background all the way to the corners of your room  Test with family/friends  Prepare a response if someone comments on what they see
  34. 34. Background Distractions Get Amplified Busy Streets, Telephones, Faxes, Televisions, Radios, Stairs, Kitchen, Vacuums, Trains/Airplanes, Doorbells, Children and Teens
  Clinical Issues & Production Values v Avoid: v " One-eyeball Effect" v Showing Your Client the Inside of Your Nose v Messy Backgrounds v Noisy Children, Spouses, Curious Cats or a Barking Dog(s) v Doorbells (put sign on door)
  Home-Based Clinical Issues Stretching Your Comfort Zone  Stretching is needed, but don't over-do  Master one thing at a time  Avoid multiple platforms, devices, apps, etc.  Find a 1-stop shop to deal with several of your tech needs
  37. 37. Telehealth Guidelines?  The American Telemedicine Association and the America Psychological Association published Telepsychology Guidelines in 2013  NASW and other groups published a guideline in 2017  American Psychiatric Association in conjunction with American telemedicine Association published guidelines in 2019  Reading a guideline does not establish competence
  https://www.apa.org/practice/guidelines/telepsychology
  39. 39. Do we really need special telehealth training?  Competence in behavioral health is NOT equivalent to competence as a telebehavioral health professional  All ethical codes require competence in our professional practices  Competencies have since been published in telebehavioral health.  It would be in your best interest to download a FREE copy, and consider whether you can do what is expected of you as a professional
  40. 40. Do we really need special telehealth training?  Competencies have since been published in telebehavioral health.  Download a FREE copy, and consider whether you can do what is expected of you as a professional
  41. 41. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  Telepresence (TBH Domain IV)
  44. 44. Results: From a total of 4,712 potential references, 453 were eligible for full text review and 77 papers directly related to the concepts. From papers’ references and a review of books and popular literature, 12 other sources of information about TPr and VR were found. Though few studies literally discuss the therapeutic relationship, the impact of technology on clinical engagement and communication is growing, from clinical (e.g., psychotherapy) and non-clinical (e.g., communication, TPr) literature. Impact of technology on therapeutic relationship
  45. 45. Avoid Distractions The historical evolution of TPr and VR shows that definitions, foci of studies … and assessments vary widely. TP and TBH care can be improved by concepts of TPr, avoiding distractions, understanding the technology-human interface, measures of TPR for clinical use and the use of simulation for training. Reference: Hilty DM, Randhawa K, Maheu MM, McKean AJS, Pantera R. Therapeutic relationship of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health: Ideas from research on telepresence, virtual reality and augmented reality Psychol Cogn Sci Open J. 1994-2020; 5(1): 14-29. doi: 10.17140/PCSOJ-5-145
  Technology Choices (TBH Domain III)
  47. 47. Clinical & Technical Issues  Audio Clarity & Continuity  Equipment Quality Type of Microphone Headsets Free Standing Microphone Placement Type of Speaker Speaker Location  Minimize Distractions
  48. 48. Variations in Connectivity When at Home  Commercial vs. residential connectivity  Differences in bandwidth  Bandwidth speed can also differ by time of day. After school is often a high traffic time and Internet speed can be significantly slower.
  49. 49. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  50. 50. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  51. 51.  Some people are uncomfortable with technology  Different technologies are better for specific tasks
  52. 52. Difficult to stay focused with the telephone for long meetings. Easy to get bored or distracted. Video is better to keep parties engaged. C 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  Can't blame the technology company, the Internet, or the fact that you didn't know better. The responsibility is on your shoulders
  Ignorance is not a defense in the face of the law The responsibility is on your shoulders
  Legal Issues of Relevance when Working from Home
  Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA vs Privacy Requirements We are in a state of international emergency Laws are getting relaxed, just as they would be in a hurricane HIPAA is being relaxed in some very specific ways
  57. 57. How do you establish competence?  Education/Training  Supervision  Experience / Self-instruction  Documentation  Informed Consent  Intake forms  Progress notes  Termination notes  Risk assessments  Referrals
  Basic Telehealth Legal Errors  Billing inaccurately (insurance fraud)  Wrong licensure (practicing without a license)  Practicing anonymously (precludes mandated reporting)  No continuity of care  Wrong technology (privacy, security, data integrity) HIPAA and HITECH)
  Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA versus Legal and Ethical Privacy Requirements It is our job to know the laws, and only relax the ones that we MUST relax State laws and ethical principles related to privacy (and other areas) are not going out the window They will hopefully change, but we must assume
  60. 60. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  61. 61. HIPAA COVID- 19  https://www.hhs.gov/hi paa/for- professionals/special- topics/emergency- preparedness/notificati on-enforcement- discretion- telehealth/index.html
  62. 62. HIPAA Rules HIPAA rules are being relaxed by the Department of Health & Human Services  Ok to speak with other professionals without explicit release form  Traditional HIPAA discussions with clients/patients have included this basic permission for decades anyway. HIPAA basics should be in place
  63. 63. HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Not impose penalties for noncompliance under good faith provision of telehealth Can use any non- public facing remote communication product during during COVID-19 emergency
  64. 64. HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Can use audio or video and applies to telehealth provided for any reason Assess or treat any other medical condition, even if not related to COVID-19
  65. 65. HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Notify patients that these third-party applications potentially introduce privacy risks Use all available encryption and privacy modes when using such applications
  66. 66. HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. •For added protections, these are some options of HIPAA-Compliant services Skype for Business, Updox, Vsee, Zoom for Healthcare, Doxy.me, Google G Suite Hangouts Meet
  67. 67. HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. •Some public-facing video technologies should not be used Facebook Live, Twitch, TikTok, and similar video communication applications are public facing, and should not be used
  68. 68. HIPAA COVID-19 Update Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Applies to telehealth provided for any reason – does not have to be COVID-related Assess or treat any other medical condition, even if not related to COVID-19
  69. 69. Temporary Relaxing of HIPAA vs Privacy Requirements Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Only release what you MUST release Laws have been slow to change Basic safety protections will return
  70. 70. What does COVID-19 mean for your work? The clinical ramifications of giving increased access to you through technology must be weighed with a risk assessment of the person in question. 1. What is their diagnosis? 2. What does that diagnosis tell you about their ability to push any boundaries that you wish to put into place with technology after the current situation subsides? 3. Can you expect compliance?
  71. 71. What does COVID-19 mean for your work?  Consider video conferencing  You may also want to consider any communication channel that you determine to be necessary to keep people safe  If you choose to proceed, advise your clients and patients that rules have been lifted temporarily, much as they would be in a flood zone or other natural disaster experiencing an emergency
  72. 72. What does COVID-19 mean for your work? Options Beyond Video Conferencing  Send emails to keep everyone informed? If yes, email the message to yourself, and BCC your intended recipients so they won’t see each other on the TO: line of your email  Communicate with your clients and patients in unsecured text messaging already built into your devices? If yes, think about what you write, how it might be mis-interpreted, and document your communications.
  73. 73. What does COVID-19 mean for your work? Options Beyond Video Conferencing  Unencrypted text messages either reside on your SIM card or in the circuitry of the mobile phone. Messages then, can be discovered later and given from one party to another through the hardware of the phone.  Point: be judicious about what you say  Avoid LOL, emoticon, memes, etc.  Maintain your professional boundary at all times
  74. 74. What does COVID-19 mean for your work? I’m not a lawyer, but given the circumstance, a reasonable way to proceed could be: 1. Consider diagnosis, risk analysis, history, living situation, physical health and make your determination for each person individually 2. Give your patients or client dynamic informed consent about risks and benefits 3. Document rationale and time/day of IC 4. Carry on
  75. 75. Join Your National, State, Provincial or County Psychological Associations  It is time to connect with both our national and local professional communities  Get on their mailing lists  Give them a hand if you have time
  76. 76. https://www.n aadac.org/cov id-19- resources
  77. 77. Licensing Boards  Licensing laws are in flux  Usually, you have to be licensed where you client or patient is at the time of the contact  NOW - Check with your state board’s website  Get on any mailing lists  Check the Center for Connected Health Policy Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  78. 78. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. https://www.cchpca.org/
  79. 79. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  80. 80. California Psychological Association Email News March 18, 1994- 2020
  81. 81. CALIFORNIA Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is requiring all [insurance health] plans to reimburse for telehealth at the same level they reimburse for face-to-face visits.
  82. 82. What are traditional telehealth jurisdictional limitations?  Licensing laws are in flux.  To comply with licensing law, you must traditionally be licensed in the state (or province) where your client/patient is at the time of the contact, regardless of where you live or work.  Much telehealth is conducted by practitioners in their home offices. Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  83. 83. Telepsychology 50-State Review http://www.apapracticecentral.org/advocacy/state/telehealth-slides.pdf Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  84. 84. How to handle?  Realize that employer, insurance company and other forms are legal declarations  Always tell the truth  Always inform your malpractice carrier
  85. 85. Ethical Issues C 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  86. 86. Telebehavioral Health Standards & Guidelines  American Medical Association  American Counseling Association  American Mental Health Counselors Association  American Psychological Association  American Telemedicine Association  Australian Psychological Society  British Psychological Society  Canadian Psychological Association Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  87. 87. Telebehavioral Health Standards & Guidelines  Federation of State Medical Boards  National Association of Social Workers  New Zealand Psychological Psychologists Board  Ohio Psychological Association  For specific documents, see: http://telehealth.org/ethical-statements Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  88. 88. Informed Consent Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  89. 89. Informed Consent Issues IC is Not Directly Relevant in Home-Based Telehealth Delivery  IC is a legal as well as ethical issue  Most state laws and ethical codes do not ask you to describe where you are at any given time when using telehealth  If you mention it however, you will need to deal with consequences as a therapeutic boundary issue Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  90. 90. Reimbursement C 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  91. 91. COVID-19 Funding  Changes affect Medicare, Medicaid and in some states, the 3rd party payors.  See handout by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)  So far, communication equipment must provide 2-way, live interactive video. Telephone is not yet covered, although APA is advocating for telephone to be approved Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved.
  92. 92. Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 1994-2020  The new law limits telehealth services to patients for whom the provider had filed a Medicare claim for within the previous three years. However, CMS guidance states that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will not conduct audits to check whether a clinician’session was a new or a returning patient.
  93. 93. Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 1994-2020  Medicare patients are no longer required to be in an originating site and can now receive telehealth services in their own homes as well as in any health-care facility.  Telehealth is now available to Medicare beneficiaries in all parts of the country, not just in rural areas.
  94. 94. Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 1994-2020  Telehealth services are reimbursed for the same dollar amount as in-person visits.  Providers may reduce or waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits during this emergency period. This does not apply to brief communication e-Visits (described below).
  95. 95. Reimbursement Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Medicare Bill Medicare for telehealth services the same way you bill for an office visit by using the appropriate CPT® code for the service provided.
  96. 96. CPT Codes  Interactive complexity (90785)  Psychiatric diagnostic interview (90791)  Psychotherapy including individual (90832, -34, -37), family (90846, -47), and  Psychotherapy for crisis (90839, -40)  Psychoanalysis (90845)  Health behavior assessment and intervention services, individual and group (96158, -59, -64, -65, -67, -68, -70, –71)  Neurobehavioral status examination (96116, 96121)
  97. 97. Telehealth Modifier Codes Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. “95” IS NEW STANDARD CPT CODE “02” IS USED FOR PLACE OF SERVICE (POS)
  98. 98. E-visits Copyright 1994-2020 Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC All rights reserved. Medicare co-insurance and deductible amounts cannot be waived for e- Visits. Brief communication, typically initiated by the patient, and can be furnished in any location or geographic area.
  99. 99. https://www.apaservices.org/practice/reimbursement/h ealth-codes/online-assessment-management-services
  100. 100. Questions? Marlene M. Maheu, PhD Executive Director Telebehavioral Health Institute, LLC contact@ telehealth.org 619-255-2788

