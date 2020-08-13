Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• Diseño de una experiencia de aprendizaje • Licenciada: Johana Valencia • Universidad Icesi • Escuela de ciencias de la E...
diseño de una experiencia de aprendizaje por ELSA MARLEN CORTES CORTES se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons At...
Elsa Marlen Cortes Franco
ESTANDAR INSTE ● cultivan y gestionan su identidad y reputación digital y son conscientes de la permanencia de sus accione...
Reconocer La importancia y la legalidad de documentos a cerca de las fracción como parte de un todo a través de las infogr...
2. Organizar grupos colaborativos cada uno con una función 4. Intercambiar saberes a cerca de las fuentes de informacion b...
DESCRIPCION DE LA EXPERIENCIA
En que los educandos consultarán en diferentes textos o documentos de la web la fracción de cantidad como parte de un todo...
5. Después de realizar la respectivo análisis de cada trabajo, cada grupo colaborativo expondrá su trabajo. 4. Luego inter...
EVALUACIÓN El tipo de evaluación será formativa, constante, en cada momento de la clase, habrá heteroevaluacion cuando, ca...
1. Responsabilidad y respeto a la hora de interactuar en las redes. 2. Expresión verbal con fluidez y coherencia en las id...
RUBRICA DE EVALUACIÓN
video sobre ciudadanía digital. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =lFjLta95vos COMO HACER UNA INFOGRAFIA https://www.youtube...
, REFLEXION SOBRE LOS TEXTOS el segundo texto es muy parecido al primero porquehace el contraste entre las matematicas y l...
• CONCLUSIONES Todos los docentes de la nueva era debemos reflexionar sobre la importancia de re direccionar al educando a...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS URL: http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/estandares-iste-estudiantes-2016 Mager, Robert Frank...
MIL GRACIAS QUÉDATE EN CASA
docente
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

docente

37 views

Published on

practica educativa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

docente

  1. 1. • Diseño de una experiencia de aprendizaje • Licenciada: Johana Valencia • Universidad Icesi • Escuela de ciencias de la Educación • Maestría en educación mediada por las tics Ciudadanía digital • Agosto 05 de 2020
  2. 2. diseño de una experiencia de aprendizaje por ELSA MARLEN CORTES CORTES se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución- NoComercial 4.0 Internacional.
  3. 3. Elsa Marlen Cortes Franco
  4. 4. ESTANDAR INSTE ● cultivan y gestionan su identidad y reputación digital y son conscientes de la permanencia de sus acciones en el mundo digital. Las infografías en las matemáticas y el respeto por los derechos de autor para grado 5°
  5. 5. Reconocer La importancia y la legalidad de documentos a cerca de las fracción como parte de un todo a través de las infografías para mejorar el aprendizaje significativo en los educandos. OBJETIVO GENERAL
  6. 6. 2. Organizar grupos colaborativos cada uno con una función 4. Intercambiar saberes a cerca de las fuentes de informacion buscadas Transferir el aprendizaje a través de la socialización de las búsquedas 1. Consultar sobre diferentes fuentes de informacion sobre el tema 3.Resaltar la importancia de los derechos de autor y la reputación digital de un individuo
  7. 7. DESCRIPCION DE LA EXPERIENCIA
  8. 8. En que los educandos consultarán en diferentes textos o documentos de la web la fracción de cantidad como parte de un todo, como intercambiar información a través del whatsap, teniendo en cuenta los derechos de autor , la identidad y reputación digital de sus compañeros, utilizando la infografía como herramienta TICS, para la realizando sus propias creaciones.
  9. 9. 5. Después de realizar la respectivo análisis de cada trabajo, cada grupo colaborativo expondrá su trabajo. 4. Luego intercambiaran el trabajo realizado, entre los diferentes grupos, lo analizaran y expondrán las fortalezas y aspectos a mejorar sobre el trabajo analizado. 3. Cada grupo deberá realizar una infografía sencilla sobre fracción de cantidad, luego la tendrán que reenviar a sus respetivos grupos de whatsap conformados con anterioridad y realizar la retroalimentación positiva del trabajo realizado. 2. Luego se les invitará a organizasen por grupos colaborativos, delegándosele a cada grupo una función diferente. 1. Se realizará una actividad de animación, para romper hielo, luego se les proyectará un video sobre la importancia de la identidad digital.
  10. 10. EVALUACIÓN El tipo de evaluación será formativa, constante, en cada momento de la clase, habrá heteroevaluacion cuando, cada grupo analiza el trabajo del otro, con el acompañamiento de la docente, también habrá autoevaluación, cuando se les realice una pequeña encuesta sobre su desempeño dentro de la clase bajo unos criterios previamente concertados.
  11. 11. 1. Responsabilidad y respeto a la hora de interactuar en las redes. 2. Expresión verbal con fluidez y coherencia en las ideas. 3. Participación activa en todas las actividades de la clase. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN
  12. 12. RUBRICA DE EVALUACIÓN
  13. 13. video sobre ciudadanía digital. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =lFjLta95vos COMO HACER UNA INFOGRAFIA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =MKadmIqWUeM IMÁGENES DE EL CONCEPTO Y FRACCION DE CANTIDAD. RECURSOS
  14. 14. , REFLEXION SOBRE LOS TEXTOS el segundo texto es muy parecido al primero porquehace el contraste entre las matematicas y la relacion con la cotidianidad. El primer texto me servirá de gran apoyo para mi clase porque adentrara al educando a tener una visión mas amplia de la relación de la matemática y la ciudadanía digital, ya que la matemática juega un papel primordial en la cotidianidad del estudiante porque es fundamental para desenvolverse en la vida diaria y lo fundamental que es comprender hasta donde llegan sus derechos y cuales son sus deberes como cibernauta.
  15. 15. • CONCLUSIONES Todos los docentes de la nueva era debemos reflexionar sobre la importancia de re direccionar al educando a conocer su ciudadanía y reputación digital y la importancia de respetar y referenciar los textos escritos. También lo importante que es incluir herramientas tic para la búsqueda de documentos legales y la forma creativa como se pueden incluir en una clase sin coaccionar al educando.
  16. 16. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS URL: http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/estandares-iste-estudiantes-2016 Mager, Robert FrankURL:http://www.eduteka.org/articulos/Tema15 URL:http://www.eduteka.org/articulos/ListaVerbos MOREIRA, Miriam Gerheim. Educación Matemática: herramientas de aprendizaje Digital. Revista científica multidisciplinaria base de conocimiento. Edición 07. año 02 vol. 03. PP 154-165, octubre de 2017. ISSN: 0959-2448. TELOS. Revista de Estudios Interdisciplinarios en Ciencias Sociales UNIVERSIDAD Rafael Belloso Chacín ISSN 1317-0570 ~ Depósito legal pp: 199702ZU31 Vol. 15 (2): 215 - 230, 2013 La educación matemática en la con-formación del ciudadano Mathematics Education in Co-Forming the Citizen .
  17. 17. MIL GRACIAS QUÉDATE EN CASA

×