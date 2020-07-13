Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Future Of Website Design in 2020: Everything Startups Need To Know
The look and feel of websites, in general, have changed dramatically over the years.
Use of SVGs Another important trend in responsive web design is the use of Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs)
Hand-Drawn Images
3D Immersive Visuals Virtual reality is a huge trend in 2020.
It's very important to keep track of these trends as they appear
The Future of Website Design in 2020: Everything Startups Need to Know

Whether you’d like to read a book, pay your bills, order groceries, or book a plane ticket for your next vacation – it’s all online. With that being said the future of website design in 2020 is here!

According to a study, 38% of your website visitors will stop engaging with your website if the website content or layout is not attractive.

Here is a list of the web design trends that are likely to be popular in 2020:

Source: https://www.sitepronews.com/2020/07/06/the-future-of-website-design-in-2020-everything-startups-need-to-know/

The Future of Website Design in 2020: Everything Startups Need to Know

  1. 1. The Future Of Website Design in 2020: Everything Startups Need To Know As more and more of our life gets digitized every day, the technology this is powered by needs to stay close and keep up. Nowadays, the internet has gone from being a source of information and entertainment to a staple for many across the globe. Whether you’d like to read a book, pay your bills, order groceries, or book a plane ticket for your next vacation – it’s all online. With that being said the ​future of website design in 2020​ is here! According to a ​study​, ​38% of your website visitors will stop engaging with your website if  the website content or layout is not attractive​. As such, websites have become a common sight. These days, a driving force behind a successful business is an online presence. With so little time on their hands, the modern internet user has become conditioned and now has certain expectations from websites. Certain design choices can make or break your website's popularity. This is why website owners may take weeks, sometimes even several months to design their website and choose the tone they want to strike when communicating with their audiences. Every single detail is extremely important. Web design is an intricate process, where a keen eye for detail is greatly appreciated. Knowing which colors complement each other, to knowing which font types speak to which target audience - web designers have their hands full lately when trying to create the perfect website their customers will enjoy visiting.
  2. 2. The look and feel of websites, in general, have changed dramatically over the years. Some of this was because the technological discoveries made these improvements possible. But a lot of them were made to accommodate the user experience and make websites easier to navigate. With that in mind, let’s take a look at ​web design trends in 2020​. What can you expect your average website to look like as the year goes by? Here is a list of the web design trends that are more likely to be popular in 2020: 1. Mobile-First Responsive Design The Internet is being used now, more than ever. It is reported that around 59% of the world population are active Internet users as of April 2020. In the year 1995, around 16 million people around the globe used the Internet. By the end of 2019, this number would become 4.346 billion. Here’s an important fact to consider. The year 2009 saw the releases of the first Android and iPhone smartphones. With the convenience of having all of the Internet available to you on a portable device, there’s no surprise that the number of mobile Internet users increased. ● As of 2018, 52.2% of all website traffic came from mobile devices. What does this mean, in terms of web design? It means that there is a new standard that has come to be an essential feature for any website that would like to be successful. In 2020, you can expect almost every website to be mobile compatible. ● It used to be that website owners had to choose whether they wanted their website to be desktop-only or mobile-only. The developers would then have to create a desktop-only and a mobile-only version of the website. ● As the users access the website, it would recognize the device the user is connecting from and redirect to the appropriate version. ● With the introduction of CSS grids, web designers can now make sure that all of the users, regardless of the device they are viewing the website from, will be treated to the same high-quality experience the website has to offer.
  3. 3. 2. Use of SVGs Another important trend in responsive web design is the use of Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs) instead of bitmap images. When interacting with a global audience that primarily uses mobile devices, bitmap images tend to lose their quality as you scale them. As you scale your bitmap image, you start to see little pixels that make up the entire image. With SVGs, however, you gain the ability to resize the images depending on the user's resolution without actually losing the original quality of the image. And finally, the solution presents itself, very affordable, and available for web designers to implement. Putting the pure aesthetic value aside, this practice has a huge impact on your website performance. By using these images, the number of requests, the server has to go through to load them decreases dramatically. This ultimately makes the page loading speed much faster, so it is something worth looking into. High-quality images coupled with a quick loading speed is a combination no one would turn down. 3. Hand-Drawn Images While most website owners are still playing it safe with the minimalistic website design, some are making a daring move to explore and try to stand out from their competition with unique details that could be used to attract more attention. Some will focus on the visuals and use bold, eye-catching colors with a simplistic design. Others will use eccentric fonts or asymmetric design to immediately strike the tone of uniqueness.
  4. 4. However, most website owners have quickly come to discover a very powerful way to make an impact on their visitors. Believe it or not, this trend happens to be – hand-drawn images! You might be wondering how it’s possible that in the age of constant technological advancements, with so many high-resolution, breathtaking images available for the taking, there is still room for hand-drawn images? Well, the answer is right there. Importance of Hand-drawn Images on Websites There’s nothing wrong with stunning imagery or computer-generated artwork. It can still make for a very tasteful design choice in 2020. But sophisticated, clean, and stunning is the norm the modern consumer is used to. Hundreds or even thousands of websites are going to cater to these needs. This often leads to the websites of 2020 becoming viewed as ‘too perfect’. The perfect design tends to become repetitive, at best. A hand-drawn image reminds you that a website is so much more than a URL and a domain name. To some, this may be viewed as an imperfection. But this imperfection is what adds personality to your website. It adds a note of humanity and humanizes the browsing experience. That’s exactly where its charm comes from. It adds a deeply personal, if not quirky, visual element for your audience to notice and connect with your brand. 4. Integration of Chatbots and Automated Assistants The modern consumer wants to spend as little time as possible looking for what they need. This is why we can see a large increase in a voice-powered search inquiry. For the sake of convenience, more and more websites will stick to this trend and allow users to issue voice commands to interact with the content. Another fairly new addition is chatbots. This is almost considered crucial for e-commerce oriented businesses and websites. Integrating chatbots into the website allows visitors and potential customers to become more self-sufficient and self-serving when interacting with the content. Chatbots can be set up to route different requests to departments or individuals whose attention is needed. They can also be used to provide information and answer customer queries with absolutely no human interaction required. Not only does this allow for faster customer processing, but it also decreases the expenses of maintaining such a website at no cost to customer service.
  5. 5. 5. 3D Immersive Visuals Virtual reality is a huge trend in 2020. Of course, the expenses that would go into designing a fully responsive VR website would be insanely high. Not to mention that it would be cutting off a significant number of users who still don’t have access to the technology. As VR grows more and more popular, immersive 3D visuals are the next best thing web designers can turn to. This means that the website now takes up most of the screen, blurring the line between digital space and reality. Immersive 3D graphics and visuals unfold on the screen, captivating the audience and thrilling them with a powerful presentation. Using immersive 3D visuals on your website greatly increases the chances of your visitors staying on the page for longer amounts of time. Expectations of the Future of Web Design Technology and website design go hand-in-hand. One enhances the other and as the end-users start to adapt and explore the endless possibilities the websites of 2020 can offer. Website owners across the globe will do everything they can to deliver the perfect product their visitors will be overjoyed to use and interact with. As new technological advances and breakthroughs come, new web design trends will emerge and become mainstream until the next big thing comes along.
  6. 6. It’s very important to keep track of these trends as they appear, because each of them can be used, at the appropriate time, to create a major impact with your audience. Keep in mind that the changes in the trend you encounter can be very fast-paced. So what was revolutionary and incredibly popular at one point, may become obsolete or even unwanted a few months later. It is very important to stay in touch with the current trends, as well as the technological advances that may eventually change these trends. This is what allowed you to anticipate any notable changes that may come and adapt to them faster. Conclusion: Those who stay ahead of time and update with all the possible changes that websites undergo are the ones that have a significant impact on their users. With ever-evolving technology and ideas, it is for the best to keep track of website design updates to make an impact on users. Are you looking to give an uplift to your website or make a new one? Contact a ​top web design company in India​, to get started and and give all the new changes to your website to stay ahead of the game. Author’s bio: Varun Bhagat is a technology geek and works with PixelCrayons which is a renowned web & software development company in India​ as Sr. Technology Consultant. He possesses in-depth knowledge of different web development technology and helps the clients of his company to choose the best technology as per their needs.

