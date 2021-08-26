Successfully reported this slideshow.
You already know that search engines like Google give a higher ranking to websites that load faster, but did you know that there are WordPress plug-ins and best practices that can make your website faster?

In this article, we'll show you ten ways to speed up WordPress sites so you can rank on the first page of Google results, increase site engagement, and lower your bounce rate.

If you still are having trouble speeding up your WordPress site, consider hiring a WordPress development company India. They hold expertise in handling WordPress sites and will assist you in optimizing the speed of your site.

https://bit.ly/2WnseM0

#wordpress #wordpresscms #wordpressseo

Revealed! Top 10 Ways to Speed Up WordPress Sites for Effective SEO and Higher Ranking

  1. 1.  LOGIN   REGISTER Categories video game Bookkeeping Categories video game Bookkeeping Menu All Blogs My Blogs Friends' Blogs Blogs Revealed! Top 10 Ways to Speed Up WordPress Sites for Effective SEO and High Ranking by Varun Bhagat on Yesterday, 12:50 am 43 views  
  2. 2. You already know that search engines like Google give a higher ranking to websites that  load faster, but did you know that there are WordPress plug­ins and best practices that  can make your website faster?  According to a survey, WordPress is the world’s most popular content management. However, people used to screw up WordPress installations by adding a slew of low­quality  and useless plugins, opting for the most dreaded hosting, and clogging up their sites with  a mountain of unnecessary junk just because they were all free. When you're developing a WordPress website for your company, it's critical to understand  the  amount  of  SEO  work  that  may  be  done  to  improve  consumer  acceptability.  When  planning a WordPress site, the most crucial consideration is to ensure that it loads quickly  and responds quickly to users.  In this article, we'll show you ten ways to speed up WordPress sites so you can rank on  the first page of Google results, increase site engagement, and lower your bounce rate. Here we go! Why Is WordPress Site Speed So Important? Source
  3. 3. Users may abandon your WordPress site before it even begins to load if it is too slow. According to a StrangeLoop case study involving Amazon, Google, and other significant  sites, a one­second delay in page load time can result in a 7% drop in conversion  rate. And an 11% drop in page views and a 16% drop in customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Google and other search engines have begun penalizing slower websites by  ranking them lower in search results, resulting in less traffic for such sites. To  summarise,  if  you  want  your  WordPress  website  to  generate  more  traffic,  you  must  make it FAST! Top 10 Ways to Speed Up WordPress Website 1) Use CDN Using a Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a highly effective way to speed up your  website.  CDNs  are  large  servers  that  store  copies  of  your  website  files  in  different  locations throughout the world.  If someone requests content from one of these servers, instead of it taking a long time to  send them all of your files, they just get sent what's closest. This will allow you to serve up  data much quicker, which leads us to our next suggestion. 2) Optimize Images
  4. 4. A good, optimized image can make all of the difference when it comes to loading times.  The first step is identifying which images are large and slow down your site. To do that,  head  over  to  Pingdom  Tools,  paste  your  homepage  URL  in  the  text  field  at  their  homepage, then hit the Run test button.  You will be presented with a list of problems along with a report on how many kilobytes  (KB) each image takes. One important thing you should know: All your HTML, CSS files,  JavaScript files, etc., don't affect page load time as much as pictures do. Reduce  your  website’s  size  by  optimizing  your  images;  as  a  general  rule,  aim  for  an  image’s  file  size  to  be  less  than  1  MB.  If  you  don’t  have  Photoshop  or  other  similar  programs at your disposal, try using online tools like Optimizilla or TinyPNG. 3) Use Fastest Theme For WordPress Choosing a fast theme is essential if you want your site to load quickly. It's also a vital  factor for search rankings; Google measures site speed as a ranking factor and displays  faster sites higher up in its search results.  This means that it's worth investing in a fast theme because you could appear higher up  on Google (and Bing, Yahoo, etc.). Unfortunately, there are no hard­and­fast rules when it  comes to choosing a fast theme. WordPress developers on hire can help you here. 4) Optimize Database If you're trying to get a new or existing site up and running as quickly as possible, one of  your priorities should be optimizing your database. As your site gets larger, it will run more  slowly. This is because of two main reasons:  a) The database becomes bloated with extra information that isn’t needed on each page  load.  b) Some plugins can slow your website down a lot. There are several ways you can optimize the database; by setting up a WordPress Cache  Plugin, you can limit how often pages have to be generated on­demand, which will speed 
  5. 5. things up significantly.  Be  sure  that  you  also  limit  any  requests  WordPress  has  to  make  directly  out  of  its  database. This is particularly important if your site is heavily traffic­driven; otherwise, your  load times may suffer immensely. 5) Choose Lightweight CMS Plugins In  today's  world,  most  websites  make  use  of  a  Content  Management  System  (CMS).  Many times these are popular platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, or Joomla! This CMS  will manage your content as well as your site's structure.  These types of platforms are great but come with their own set of issues. They can slow  down a website and, in turn, affect your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts. 6) Compress CSS Files One quick way to speed up a website is through compressing CSS files. If you’re using a  customized theme or plugin, it’s possible that your CSS files are being loaded individually  rather than in one file. 7) Reduce Number of External HTTP Requests This  is  a  basic  but  often  overlooked  step  that  can  significantly  improve  your  website's  loading time. The fewer external HTTP requests it takes to load a page, the faster it will  be. 8) Update Scripts/Plugins Regularly If  you  have  a  lot  of  content  on  your  site,  using  out­of­date  software  will  slow  it  down.  Keeping your scripts and plug­ins updated as much as possible will make your site more  responsive.
  6. 6. It’s pretty easy to set up a system that will help you update your website's plugins and  scripts automatically. When was the last time you updated your plugins?  Once they have been developed, it takes very little time or effort on your part to keep them  up­to­date with new security measures, updates, and features.  If you want a fast,  more secure website that Google can easily crawl  (and  rank!), then  don't let laziness get in your way. Set up auto­updates for all of your scripts and plugins so  that you never forget about them again! 9) Minimize Unnecessary HTTP Requests Because WordPress is a program that interacts with your web server, keeping your web  server  software  up­to­date  can  help  optimize  website  performance.  For  example,  many  hosts  run  Linux  on  their  servers—so  make  sure  you’re  using  an  updated  version  of  Apache or Nginx. 10) Keep Web Server Software Updated Website  speed  is  an  important  ranking  factor.  If  you  run  a  website  hosted  on  shared  hosting, you’ll want to pay special attention to your web server's software—like PHP or  Apache—as it usually doesn’t get updated regularly by default.  This can lead to security problems, as well as slow load times. Check in with your hosting  provider about what versions of these are running on your site, and if they're out of date,  ask about getting an upgrade. Bottom Lines The above article provides all the different ways you can speed up WordPress. A speedy  site boosts your rankings, improves search engine crawlability, improves conversion rates, 
  7. 7. Dailygram © ꞏ English (US) Privacy ꞏ Invite ꞏ Terms ꞏ Contact Us ꞏ Advertise ꞏ RSS site boosts your rankings, improves search engine crawlability, improves conversion rates,  increases time on site, and reduces bounce rates. Not to mention the fact that everyone  enjoys visiting a website that loads quickly! If you're having trouble speeding up your WordPress site, consider hiring a WordPress  development company in India. They hold expertise in handling WordPress sites and  will assist you in optimizing the speed of your site. I hope you found this speed­up helpful guide and that you could apply some of the tips to  your WordPress site. Good Luck! Post in: Guest posting, Wordpress development company, SEO, website development, Web Development Topics: website speed, seo, wordpress, web development, increase wordpress site speed          Be the first person to like this. 
You already know that search engines like Google give a higher ranking to websites that load faster, but did you know that there are WordPress plug-ins and best practices that can make your website faster? In this article, we'll show you ten ways to speed up WordPress sites so you can rank on the first page of Google results, increase site engagement, and lower your bounce rate. If you still are having trouble speeding up your WordPress site, consider hiring a WordPress development company India. They hold expertise in handling WordPress sites and will assist you in optimizing the speed of your site. https://bit.ly/2WnseM0 #wordpress #wordpresscms #wordpressseo

