Suicide Dr. Mark Mohan Kaggwa
• Suicide is defined as self inflicted death with evidence that the person intended to die. • Suicide attempt self injurio...
Suicide Importance • must be screened for in every encounter; part of risk assessment along with violent/homicidal ideatio...
• assess suicidal ideation • onset and frequency of thoughts: “When did this start?” or “How often do you have these thoug...
Assessment of Suicide Attempt • setting (isolated vs. others present/chance of discovery) • planned vs. impulsive attempt,...
Epidemiology • attempted: completed = 20:1 • M:F = 1:4 for attempts, 3:1 for completed Risk Factors epidemiologic factors ...
psychiatric disorders • mood disorders (15% lifetime risk in depression; higher in bipolar) • anxiety disorders (especiall...
Clinical Presentation symptoms associated with suicide • hopelessness • anhedonia • insomnia • severe anxiety • impaired c...
Management • proper documentation of the clinical encounter and rationale for management is essential • higher risk (hospi...
• depression: consider hospitalization if symptoms severe or if psychotic features are present; otherwise outpatient treat...
  1. 1. Suicide Dr. Mark Mohan Kaggwa
  2. 2. • Suicide is defined as self inflicted death with evidence that the person intended to die. • Suicide attempt self injurious behavior with a nonfatal outcome and evidence that the person intended to die Aborted suicide attempt-potentially self injurious behavior with evidence that the person intended to die but stopped before physical damage occurred • Suicide ideation thoughts of serving as the agent of one’s own death • Suicidal intent subjective expectation and desire for self-destructive act to end in death • Lethality objective danger to life associated with suicide action or method • Deliberate self harm willful self-infliction of painful, destructive or injurious acts without intent to die
  3. 3. Suicide Importance • must be screened for in every encounter; part of risk assessment along with violent/homicidal ideation Approach • ask every patient – e.g. “Have you had any thoughts of wanting to harm or kill yourself?” • classify ideation • passive ideation: would rather not be alive but has no active plan for suicide e.g. “I’d rather not wake up” or “I would not mind if a car hit me” • active ideation e.g. “I think about killing myself” • assess risk • plan: “Do you have a plan as to how you would end your life?” • intent: “Do you think you would actually carry out this plan?” “If not, why not?” • past attempts: highest risk if previous attempt in past year • ask about lethality, outcome, medical intervention
  4. 4. • assess suicidal ideation • onset and frequency of thoughts: “When did this start?” or “How often do you have these thoughts?” • control over suicidal ideation: “How do you cope when you have these thoughts?” “Could you call someone for help?” • intention: “Do you want to end your life?” or “Do you wish to kill yourself?” • intended lethality: “What do you think would happen if you actually took those pills?” • access to means: “How will you get a gun?” or “Which bridge do you think you would go to?” • time and place: “Have you picked a date and place? Is it in an isolated location?” • provocative factors: “What makes you feel worse (e.g. being alone)?” • protective factors: “What keeps you alive (e.g. friends, family, pets, faith, therapist)?” • final arrangements: “Have you written a suicide note? Made a will? Given away your belongings?” • practiced suicide or aborted attempts: “Have you ever put the gun to your head?” “Held the mediations in your hand?” “Stood at the bridge?” • ambivalence: “I wonder if there is a part of you that wants to live, given that you came here for help”
  5. 5. Assessment of Suicide Attempt • setting (isolated vs. others present/chance of discovery) • planned vs. impulsive attempt, triggers/stressors • substance use/intoxication • medical attention (brought in by another person vs. brought in by self to ED) • time lag from suicide attempt to ED arrival • expectation of lethality, dying • reaction to survival (guilt/remorse vs. disappointment/self-blame)
  6. 6. Epidemiology • attempted: completed = 20:1 • M:F = 1:4 for attempts, 3:1 for completed Risk Factors epidemiologic factors • age: increases after age 14, second most common cause of death for ages 15-24, highest rates of completion in persons >65 yr • sex: male • race/ethnic background: white. • marital status: widowed/divorced • living situation: alone; no children <18 yr old in the household • other: stressful life events, access to firearms
  7. 7. psychiatric disorders • mood disorders (15% lifetime risk in depression; higher in bipolar) • anxiety disorders (especially panic disorder) • schizophrenia (10-15% risk) • substance abuse (especially alcohol – 15% lifetime risk) • eating disorders (5% lifetime risk) • adjustment disorder • conduct disorder • personality disorders (borderline, antisocial) past history • prior suicide attempt • family history of suicide attempt/completion
  8. 8. Clinical Presentation symptoms associated with suicide • hopelessness • anhedonia • insomnia • severe anxiety • impaired concentration • psychomotor agitation • panic attacks
  9. 9. Management • proper documentation of the clinical encounter and rationale for management is essential • higher risk (hospitalization needs to be strongly considered) • patients with a plan and intention to act on the plan, access to lethal means, recent social stressors, and symptoms suggestive of a psychiatric disorder • do not leave patient alone; remove potentially dangerous objects from room • if patient refuses to be hospitalized, complete form for involuntary admission (Form 1) • lower risk • patients who are not actively suicidal, with no plan or access to lethal means • discuss protective factors and supports in their life, remind them of what they live for promote survival skills that helped them through previous suicide attempts • make a safety plan that could include an agreement that they will: • not harm themselves • avoid alcohol, drugs, and situations that may trigger suicidal thoughts • follow-up with you at a designated time • contact a health care worker, call a crisis line, or go to an emergency department if they feel unsafe or if their suicidal feelings return or intensify
  10. 10. • depression: consider hospitalization if symptoms severe or if psychotic features are present; otherwise outpatient treatment with good supports and SSRIs/SNRIs • alcohol-related: usually resolves with abstinence for a few days; if not, suspect depression • personality disorders: crisis intervention, may or may not hospitalize • schizophrenia/psychosis: hospitalization might be necessary • parasuicide/self-mutilation: long-term psychotherapy with brief crisis intervention when necessary

