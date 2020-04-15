Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Download and Install Microsoft Office 365

Installation guide

How to Download and Install Microsoft Office 365

  1. 1. Sign in to your Office 365 email account / School email account.
  2. 2. Click on settings on the right hand corner of the page then click on “Office 365 settings”.
  3. 3. After clicking on “Office 365 Settings” You will be directed to this page then click on “Install status”.
  4. 4. Click on “Install desktop application”.
  5. 5. You will be directed to this page. Click on “Install” and an executable file will be downloaded. Retrieve the downloaded executable file from your Download Folder, double click on the file to start installing Office 365 to your laptop/notebook/desktop.

