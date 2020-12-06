ASU Law - Arizona Fintech Innovation & Regulation Presentation 11/5/20

Mark Goldstein of International Research Center (http://www.researchedge.com/) delivered an Arizona Fintech Innovation & Regulation presentation to an Arizona State University (ASU) Law Class for Professor Gary Marchant on 11/5/20 in Phoeix, AZ. Arizona’s financial technology (fintech) sector is among the most promising and fastest growing in our technology community. There’s a broad and robust fintech community here developing and delivering a diverse range of products and services that have the potential of disruption for traditional financial services companies, supply chain/logistics, the securitization of data, and others blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) applications. Arizona has shown leadership in breaking down regulatory barriers with the potential to inhibit fintech innovation and emerging business models accelerating the use of electronic signature & smart contracts, creating a fintech regulatory sandbox, and most recently a property technology sandbox.