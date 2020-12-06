Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arizona as an Innovation Hub Energy Blockchain Peer-to-Peer & Transactive Marketplaces Arizona Technology Council’s Policy...
Arizona as an Innovation Hub FinTech: Electronic Signatures & Regulatory Sandboxes • Early State legislation recognizing e...
https://blockchain.asu.edu/ https://health.asu.edu/center- law-science-innovation https://www.gpec.org/connected -place/bl...
• AZTC works to connect, empower, and engage technology companies across the State of Arizona through educational seminars...
Arizona as an Innovation Hub Arizona Technology Council’s 2020 Public Policy Coverage https://www.aztechcouncil.org/public...
Current Copy Available by Request from:
MarketsandMarkets Blockchain Market Research Design
Mark Goldstein of International Research Center (http://www.researchedge.com/) delivered an Arizona Fintech Innovation & Regulation presentation to an Arizona State University (ASU) Law Class for Professor Gary Marchant on 11/5/20 in Phoeix, AZ. Arizona’s financial technology (fintech) sector is among the most promising and fastest growing in our technology community. There’s a broad and robust fintech community here developing and delivering a diverse range of products and services that have the potential of disruption for traditional financial services companies, supply chain/logistics, the securitization of data, and others blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) applications. Arizona has shown leadership in breaking down regulatory barriers with the potential to inhibit fintech innovation and emerging business models accelerating the use of electronic signature & smart contracts, creating a fintech regulatory sandbox, and most recently a property technology sandbox.

Published in: Technology
ASU Law - Arizona Fintech Innovation & Regulation Presentation 11/5/20

  1. 1. By Mark Goldstein, International Research Center markg@researchedge.com, http://www.researchedge.com/ See SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/markgirc © 2020 - International Research Center Arizona Fintech Innovation & Regulation November 5, 2020 
  2. 2. https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/2017/08/15/ arizona-edges-to-front-of-states-eyeing- blockchain-technology/
  3. 3. https://www.coindesk.com/ arizona-smart-contract- clarity-winning-startups/
  4. 4. https://www.americanbanker.com/ opinion/regulatory-sandboxes- can-help-states-advance-fintech … …
  5. 5. https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/ news/2018/03/22/arizona-sandbox- law-seeks-to-spur-financial-tech.html
  6. 6. https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2018/05/03/arizonas- regulatory-sandbox-creating-buzz-among.html By Angela Gonzales, 5/3/18 …
  7. 7. https://www.bizjournals.com/bizjournals/feature/growing- arizona/2018/first-in-the-nation-arizona-s-fintech-sandbox.html
  8. 8. https://www.azag.gov /fintech/participants Current Arizona FinTech Sandbox Participants 11/2/20
  9. 9. https://azbankers.org/ https://www.ccg-catalyst.com/
  10. 10. Arizona as an Innovation Hub Energy Blockchain Peer-to-Peer & Transactive Marketplaces Arizona Technology Council’s Policy Recommendations to the ACC For Blockchain Use in Record Management & Energy Transactions • Encourage the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to work towards utilizing blockchain for corporate records and filings initiating trials and pilots to develop capabilities, gauge future direction, and, when appropriate, inaugurate full-scale initiatives. • Examine the potential to issue and trade securities on a blockchain platform. • The ACC has opened a docket to examine the use of blockchain technology in Arizona’s energy industry to help manage the distributed power generation and storage, transactive energy, renewable energy credits, tokenization, IoT, cybersecurity, and other applications for distributed ledger technologies on the grid. Docket No. AU-00000A-18-0261 https://edocket.azcc.gov/Docket/Docket DetailSearch?docketId=21628 https://www.azcc.gov/
  11. 11. Arizona as an Innovation Hub FinTech: Electronic Signatures & Regulatory Sandboxes • Early State legislation recognizing electronic signatures recorded on blockchains & enabling validity of smart contracts. Subsequently revised and refined. Arizona emerging as a choice location for blockchain companies that develop apps based on smart contracts. • Arizona’s Financial Technology (FinTech) Sandbox was the first in the nation to create a state-level regulatory sandbox allowing limited access to Arizona’s market for testing innovative financial products or services under the purview of the Attorney General’s Office without needing full state regulation for participating companies. • Arizona’s Property Technology (PropTech) Sandbox signed into law March 2019 to enable testing of residential real estate product & service innovations (such as Offerpad, Opendoor & Roofstock). • Municipalities are prohibited from regulating blockchain nodes & mining in residential as well as commercial settings. • Mature, versatile intrastate crowdfunding platform in place. • Arizona Corporation Commission docket on energy & blockchain. • Arizona Technology Council State FinTech Public Policy Positions on: MTL Regulation, State Regulatory Reciprocity, Decentralization.
  12. 12. https://blockchain.asu.edu/ https://health.asu.edu/center- law-science-innovation https://www.gpec.org/connected -place/blockchain/ Energy and Society Group https://sustainability.asu.edu/lightworks /focus-areas/energy-society/ https://azblockchain.org/ https://www.meetup.com/ Desert-Blockchain/ http://desertblockchain.com/ Blockchain Connected Place Arizona Blockchain & FinTech Organizations https://azbankers.org/ http://energy-blockchain.org/ https://www.azcommerce.com/ https://www.azag.gov/ Public Policy Committee https://www.meetup.com/ Hyperledger-Phoenix/ https://www.aztechcouncil.org/ public-policy/
  13. 13. • AZTC works to connect, empower, and engage technology companies across the State of Arizona through educational seminars, business legislative lobbying, and networking events encompassing a diverse member community of over 800 science and technology companies, professional service vendors, academic organizations, and nonprofits. • Annual Public Policy Guide, Vote TechSmart election guide & lobbying for State & Federal tech policy issues (https://www.aztechcouncil.org/public-policy/) • SciTech Institute (https://scitechinstitute.org/) foundation produces: • Arizona SciTech Festival now in its 9th year • Chief Science Officer (CSO) Program • Arizona Tech Connect Magazine (https://www.aztechcouncil.org/techconnect/) • Fifteen working committees including Additive Manufacturing, Cybersecurity, IoT, Law & Technology, MedTech & Optics Valley Arizona Technology Council (AZTC) https://www.aztechcouncil.org/ https://scitechinstitute.org/
  14. 14. Arizona as an Innovation Hub Arizona Technology Council’s 2020 Public Policy Coverage https://www.aztechcouncil.org/public-policy/
  15. 15. Current Copy Available by Request from:
  16. 16. MarketsandMarkets Blockchain Market Research Design
  17. 17. By Mark Goldstein, International Research Center markg@researchedge.com, http://www.researchedge.com/ See SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/markgirc © 2020 - International Research Center Arizona Fintech Innovation & Regulation November 5, 2020 

