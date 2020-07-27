Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CLASSIFICATION OF COMPUTER
Why do people use computers?
Speed : People use computer to makes their job can be done easier and faster . For example , transferring data , banking , communication , and more .
Reliability : People are using computer to do their jobs because human can get affected by many factors and cause them can't achieved their job .
Consistency : Computer do not require to rest , they can do their own jobs for all day long , unless the computer got affected by virus or malfunction .
Storage : Computer contains a huge storage that can store up a huge amount of information , unlike human they can easily forget their things.
Communication : Computer also become a good communication tools for human because it have some software that can make us communicate all around the world .
Are computers smarter than humans?
The Computer A computer is a machine or device that performs processes, calculations and operations based on instructions ...
PURPOSE OF COMPUTER •General purpose computers - are designed to perform a range of tasks. They can store numerous program...
Computers according to data handling
Analog Computer • A digital computer performs calculations based solely upon numbers or symbols. An analog computer , on t...
Digital Computer • Digital computer, any of a class of devices capable of solving problems by processing information in di...
Hybrid Computer • Hybrid computers can provide accuracy like that of a digital computer but can also allow for measurement...
Classification of computer by size
Micro Computer or Personal Computer • Micro computers are the most important category of computer system for the end – use...
• A microcomputer is a computer with a central processing unit (CPU) as a microprocessor. Designed for individual use, a m...
Mini Computer • A minicomputer is a type of computer that possesses most of the features and capabilities of a large compu...
• Minicomputers are generally used as mid-range servers, where they can operate mid-sized software applications and suppor...
Mainframe Computer • A very large and expensive computer capable of supporting hundreds, or even thousands, of users simul...
• Mainframe can usually execute many programs simultaneously at a high speed, whereas supercomputers are designed for a si...
Super Computer • A supercomputer is a computer that performs at or near the currently highest operational rate for compute...
• A supercomputer is a computer with a high level of performance compared to a general-purpose computer. The performance o...
• As of June 2016, the fastest supercomputer in the world was the Sunway TaihuLight, in the city of Wixu in China. A few s...
Tianhe – 2 33.86 PFLOPS Guangzhou, China
Cray Titan 17.59 PFLOPS Oak Ridge, U.S.
IBM Sequoia 17.17 PFLOPS Livermore, U.S.
Fujitsu K computer 10.51 PFLOPS Kobe, Japan
Tianhe-IA 2.566 PFLOPS Tianjin, China
Cray Jaguar 1.759 PFLOPS Oak Ridge, U.S.
IBM Roadrunner 1.026 PFLOPS Los Alamos, U.S.
The top 10 computer manufacturers as of March 2019.
•Gateway Incorporated is a subsidiary company of Acer Inc. •The company manufactures and markets computer hardware, person...
• Apple Inc is an American multinational company. The company’s focus is on design and marketing of consumer electronics, ...
•NEC is a Japanese multinational IT company. The company provides information technology (IT) and network solutions. NEC C...
• Fujitsu is a Japanese multinational computer hardware and IT services company. Fujitsu is a leading provider of IT produ...
• International Business Machines (IBM) is a United States based multinational technology and consulting company. IBM manu...
• Toshiba is a Japanese multinational company. Toshiba is a manufacturer and suppliers of all kinds of electrical products...
• Lenovo is a Chinese-based multinational computer technology corporation. This company manufacturers desktops, notebook, ...
• Dell is a American multinational information technology corporation. Thic company provides technology solutions, service...
• Acer ranks among the world’s top five branded PC vendors. This Taiwan-based multinational computer technology and electr...
• HP (Hewlett-Packard) is a leading American multinational computer system manufacturer in the world. They manufacturer pr...
×