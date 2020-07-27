Computer concept

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMPUTER CONCEPTS AND COMPUTER LITERACY
The Positive Effects that Technology Left on Our Lives
Ways Technology Changed Life for the Better: •Changes in Communication: Keeping in touch with family and friends can be ch...
• Changes in Business, Trade, and Industry: Doing business has become so much faster, even when the seller and buyer sit o...
•Changes in Education: Technology changed the outlook of education in lots of ways. Where books will always take an import...
•Changes in Medicine: The skills and dedication of medical professionals, paired with the newest, latest technology can on...
• Changes in Family Ways: Technology brings families closer even when they live far apart. Technology can never take the p...
Negative Effects Of Technology On Different Aspects Of Our Lives
Social skills •Vast use of tech solutions is likely to result in poor social skills. Business meetings are held over Skype...
•Strong social bonds are replaced with a number of shallow “friends” in social networks. As a result, people might feel lo...
We’ve got into the habit of living in our own world and staring at the device screen even when surrounded by people. When ...
Education
•Plagiarism and cheating have increased while analysis and critical thinking have declined. This puts young generation thi...
Physical Effects
Privacy and Security
The Elements Of Computing
COMPUTER
•Common Oriented Machine Particularly Used for Trade Education and Research
•An electronic device for storing and processing data, typically in binary form, according to instructions given to it in ...
• A computer is a machine that can be instructed to carry out sequences of arithmetic or logical operations automatically ...
Widely accepted definition of a “COMPUTER.” • Input – A computer accepts data that is provided by means of an input device...
People Procedure Hardware Software Data Communication
People •People are the users of the computer system. Without people to give input to the computer, the computer could not ...
Procedure • Procedures are descriptions of how things are done, steps for accomplishing a result. • If a person does not p...
Hardware •Hardware is what most people think of when they think of a computer. Input hardware is the components that allow...
Software • Software is the set of procedures, sets of data, and programs and the order of use by which a computer is requi...
Data •Data is the raw material to be processed by the computer into information. Data can be stored on the hard drive, ele...
Communication •Communication is the transmission of data from one computer to another, or from one device to another.
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Computer concept
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Computer concept

29 views

Published on

Concept of the computers

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Computer concept

  1. 1. COMPUTER CONCEPTS AND COMPUTER LITERACY
  2. 2. The Positive Effects that Technology Left on Our Lives
  3. 3. Ways Technology Changed Life for the Better: •Changes in Communication: Keeping in touch with family and friends can be child’s play in this modern era. • Before the wire telephone, the only way to keep in touch was either visiting or sending a letter, which might take up to three months to be delivered. With the press of a few buttons, you can speak to anybody, anywhere at any time of the day.
  4. 4. • Changes in Business, Trade, and Industry: Doing business has become so much faster, even when the seller and buyer sit on opposite ends of the world, and their transactions are finalized, electronically, within moments. More products and services are available to clients. Calculations are much more accurate today than before and this minimizes the possibility of errors.
  5. 5. •Changes in Education: Technology changed the outlook of education in lots of ways. Where books will always take an important place in education, almost all educational and learning resources can also be found online. Studies found that students that have access to technology did better at school. Research for projects and other studies is also easy to access.
  6. 6. •Changes in Medicine: The skills and dedication of medical professionals, paired with the newest, latest technology can only mean better to the very best in treatment. Advanced research and modern technology also make it a lot easier to diagnose and treat illnesses. Even illnesses like cancer and heart disease.
  7. 7. • Changes in Family Ways: Technology brings families closer even when they live far apart. Technology can never take the place of real kisses and hugs, but it can enable loved ones to see each other and speak to each other, even when they live on different continents. Family can stay connected, give support and share love even when separated by thousands of miles.
  8. 8. Negative Effects Of Technology On Different Aspects Of Our Lives
  9. 9. Social skills •Vast use of tech solutions is likely to result in poor social skills. Business meetings are held over Skype and kids chat in messenger rather than call on granny or meet up with a friend in person.
  10. 10. •Strong social bonds are replaced with a number of shallow “friends” in social networks. As a result, people might feel lonely and depressed.
  11. 11. We’ve got into the habit of living in our own world and staring at the device screen even when surrounded by people. When we replace real-life interaction with online communication, we lose the ability to read social cues like tone of voice, facial expression, body language, and direct wording.
  12. 12. Education
  13. 13. •Plagiarism and cheating have increased while analysis and critical thinking have declined. This puts young generation thinking abilities in jeopardy.
  14. 14. Physical Effects
  15. 15. Privacy and Security
  16. 16. The Elements Of Computing
  17. 17. COMPUTER
  18. 18. •Common Oriented Machine Particularly Used for Trade Education and Research
  19. 19. •An electronic device for storing and processing data, typically in binary form, according to instructions given to it in a variable program.
  20. 20. • A computer is a machine that can be instructed to carry out sequences of arithmetic or logical operations automatically via computer programming. • Computer is an advanced electronic device that takes raw data as input from the user and processes these data under the control of set of instructions (called program) and gives the result (output) and saves output for the future use. It can process both numerical and non-numerical (arithmetic and logical) calculations.
  21. 21. Widely accepted definition of a “COMPUTER.” • Input – A computer accepts data that is provided by means of an input device, such as a keyboard. • Processing – A computer performs operations on the data to transform it in some way. • Output – A computer produces output on a device, such as printer or monitor, that shows the result of processing operations. • Storage – A computer stores the results of processing operations for future use.
  22. 22. People Procedure Hardware Software Data Communication
  23. 23. People •People are the users of the computer system. Without people to give input to the computer, the computer could not function.
  24. 24. Procedure • Procedures are descriptions of how things are done, steps for accomplishing a result. • If a person does not perform the correct procedure on a computer, whatever they were trying to do wouldn't work. • Many procedures for computer systems come in manuals, which are also called documentation. • These manuals are very important to the user because they set out the rules and steps that you need to use your computer. It's always a good idea to read the manual and follow procedures closely.
  25. 25. Hardware •Hardware is what most people think of when they think of a computer. Input hardware is the components that allow information to be entered into the computer.
  26. 26. Software • Software is the set of procedures, sets of data, and programs and the order of use by which a computer is required to define and control the operation of any computer system. • In relation to a human body, system software is the whole body, application software are parts of the body, and the hardware is the brain. Software uses computer languages to operate.
  27. 27. Data •Data is the raw material to be processed by the computer into information. Data can be stored on the hard drive, electronically, or on disks
  28. 28. Communication •Communication is the transmission of data from one computer to another, or from one device to another.

×