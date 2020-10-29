Reasons women leave the workforce

Mark Chae, PhD, is a research psychologist and former lecturer at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Chae has investigated counseling strategies for women reentering the workforce. The work of Mark Chae, PhD, has appeared in the Journal of Employment Counseling.



In any given year, nearly three million college-educated American women leave the workforce because of outside influences. The most common reasons women leave full-time work include:



- The price of childcare. Childcare costs have grown much faster than wages. By some estimates, childcare costs have risen nearly 50 percent since 1993. Since childcare can consume as much as 90 percent of a parent’s income, women may opt to stay home.



- Lack of workplace flexibility. While more workplaces are offering family-friendly policies such as working from home and flexible schedules, the additional housekeeping and childcare duties placed on women make it difficult for them to maintain a full-time work schedule.



- Care of parents. Women are more likely than men to leave the workforce to care for an aging parent. Since parents usually need assistance during a woman’s years of highest-earning potential, leaving a job to become a caregiver can significantly reduce women’s overall income and career achievements.