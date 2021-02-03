Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Navigating Research Revolutions Dr. Mark Carrigan www.markcarrigan.net
Three research revolutions: 1.The ‘big data’ revolution (measuring) 2.Open science and open access (documenting) 3.The pos...
+ 4.5 billion Google searches estimated today + 478 million tweets estimated today + 20.72 billion card transactions in th...
+ Autonomous vehicles, smart devices, ubiquitous video, wearable computing & 5G + By 2025, an estimated 463 exabytes of da...
Questions? • Does this mean an end to interpretation? An end to theory? • “Who we are when we think no one’s looking” (Rud...
Open Access + Publishing dominated by big four: Elsevier, T&F, Springer, Wiley + Huge profit margins: Elsevier’s 35-40% co...
Social Media for Academics + From peripheral to mainstream within a decade + Academic blogs, Twitter feeds, podcasts, vide...
The limitations of ‘openness’ + Is it enough to simply remove barriers to access? + Are academics really using social medi...
Fifteen minute break
Are we living in a ‘post-truth’ age? + Advisor Kellyanne Conway defended Whitehouse Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false cl...
+ Respect for ‘facts’ depends upon trust in the experts who produce them: a belief in their impartiality and reliability +...
What does this mean for you? + Breakout rooms for 20 minutes, pick 1 of these, talk about it and come back for a closing d...
Research Revolution: Big Data, Open Research and Post-Truth
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Research Revolution: Big Data, Open Research and Post-Truth

55 views

Published on

An overview of three trends which are reshaping the research landscape: big data, open research and post-truth

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Research Revolution: Big Data, Open Research and Post-Truth

  1. 1. Navigating Research Revolutions Dr. Mark Carrigan www.markcarrigan.net
  2. 2. Three research revolutions: 1.The ‘big data’ revolution (measuring) 2.Open science and open access (documenting) 3.The post-truth challenge to expertise (speaking) What does this mean for research practice?
  3. 3. + 4.5 billion Google searches estimated today + 478 million tweets estimated today + 20.72 billion card transactions in the UK (?) + 1.7 billion Uber rides per quarter (pre- Covid) + These are all examples of ‘big data’ + Large datasets which trouble existing techniques and infrastructure + Produced through use of digital systems: transactional data + A data deluge, a data avalanche and data flood
  4. 4. + Autonomous vehicles, smart devices, ubiquitous video, wearable computing & 5G + By 2025, an estimated 463 exabytes of data will be created daily. Equivalent to 212,765,957 DVDs per day (WEF) + Volume, velocity and variety + ‘Big Data’ as buzzword going out of fashion. Replaced by data science & comp soc sci + Implied contrast to ’small data’ e.g. ethnographies, interviews, focus groups and even surveys. Unlike these it’s not reliant on: + a researcher intervening the world + sampling methods to infer to a population + data structures which traditional social science methods often depend on
  5. 5. Questions? • Does this mean an end to interpretation? An end to theory? • “Who we are when we think no one’s looking” (Rudder) • “Correlation supersedes causation, and science can advance even without coherent models, unified theories, or really any mechanistic explanation at all” (Anderson) • There’s been a retreat from this over time e.g. combining ‘big data’ and ‘small data’, computational social science, digital social science • Where is the transactional data in education? What is it currently used for and what might it be used for in future? How might education be changed by the desire for more transactional data?
  6. 6. Open Access + Publishing dominated by big four: Elsevier, T&F, Springer, Wiley + Huge profit margins: Elsevier’s 35-40% comparable to Apple products or luxury goods firms + Highly subsidized through (a) academic labour (b) library subscriptions yet paywalls are ubiquitous + Gold open access: freely accessible from moment of publication, often with author-processing charges + Green open access: publishes article then self-archives, often with embargo period + Black open access: free sharing of paywalled literature through social media and hub sites
  7. 7. Social Media for Academics + From peripheral to mainstream within a decade + Academic blogs, Twitter feeds, podcasts, videocasts, newsletters + Shorter, better, faster, free (Dunleavy) + Being an open-source academic (Little) + Complete normalization with COVID-19 + Useful for academic networking, raising profile of publications and identifying news/events/developments + Encouraged by universities as a way of increasing public engagement. Getting research ‘out there’ to people who will use it
  8. 8. The limitations of ‘openness’ + Is it enough to simply remove barriers to access? + Are academics really using social media to engage with wider publics? + Can sharing research before peer review have unintended consequences? + Should academics be spending their time chasing retweets? + Can universities protect academics against online harassment? + Has social media improved relationships between academics and practitioners or made them worse?
  9. 9. Fifteen minute break
  10. 10. Are we living in a ‘post-truth’ age? + Advisor Kellyanne Conway defended Whitehouse Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false claims about attendance at Trump’s inauguration by describing them as ‘alternative facts’. + "One of the biggest challenges that we have to our democracy is the degree to which we do not share a common baseline of facts” – Barack Obama + Post Truth: “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief” (OED 2016) + The role of social media: filter bubbles, fake news and computational propaganda + The role of populism: political leaders from outside the mainstream not bound by political norms + The role of culture: decline of media gatekeepers, influence of philosophical relativism + The role of doubt merchants: producing questionable research for commercial reasons
  11. 11. + Respect for ‘facts’ depends upon trust in the experts who produce them: a belief in their impartiality and reliability + How do you know? They would say that wouldn’t they? Show me the evidence? + Was Michael Gove right that “people in this country have had enough of experts”? It’s complex + Subcultures are thriving which many find worrying: the flat earth movement, QAnon, anti-5G + Social media facilitates them but hostility to expertise is a key driver + Often though with a focus on ‘doing your own research’
  12. 12. What does this mean for you? + Breakout rooms for 20 minutes, pick 1 of these, talk about it and come back for a closing discussion

×