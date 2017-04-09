*** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Risk Management Qualitative...
Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Assessments

Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Assessments

Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Assessments

  1. 1. *** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative ISO 27001 clause 6.1.3 (f) [Excerpt] The organization shall retain documented information about the information security risk treatment process. NOTE The information security risk assessment and treatment process in this International Standard aligns with the principles and generic guidelines provided in ISO 31000[5]. ISO 31000 Clause 5.4.3 [Excerpt] Risk analysis can be undertaken with varying degrees of detail, depending on the risk, the purpose of the analysis, and the information, data and resources available. Analysis can be qualitative, semi-quantitative or quantitative, or a combination of these, depending on the circumstances. Example: qualitative – OCTAVE Example: quantitative – Harmonized Threat-Risk Assessment ISO 27001 Registration /Certification does not demand a Quantitative Risk Assessment, know the rules and factual requirements, push back on false interpretations.
  2. 2. *** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Is this a new asset? Is this a new system or major change? What are the potential threats? What are the potential vulnerabilities? What risk mitigating controls have been implemented? Finalize and report risk? Risk Treatment Plan and monitoring Risk Assessment Waterfall Start End = Feedback loop = Parallel process considerations Verify the assets in scope. Add new assets to asset database or configuration management database. Make changes to the security architecture as required. Ensure that additional security testing has been planned and completed. Verify threats are registered and agreed to by management. Add any missing threats. Verify vulnerabilities are registered and agreed to by management. Add any missing vulnerabilities. Validate existing investments in security and risk mitigating controls, protect management’s investment. Work with designated asset owners to create action plans to re-align existing controls or recommend new /additional risk mitigating controls. Report information risk to information governance committee and act on decisions. Verify and Validate that identified risks have been mitigated to acceptable levels or completely eradicated.
  3. 3. *** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Is this a new asset? Is this a new system or major change? What are the potential threats? What are the potential vulnerabilities? What risk mitigating controls have been implemented? Finalize and report risk? Risk Treatment Plan and monitoring Risk Assessment Waterfall Start End In a Qualitative Risk Assessment past security events and incidents are orally recorded and the experience and opinions of managers leveraged to formulate the risk rating defined by using “stop-lights”, red = high risk, yellow = moderate risk and green = acceptable risk.
  4. 4. *** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Is this a new asset? Is this a new system or major change? What are the potential threats? What are the potential vulnerabilities? What risk mitigating controls have been implemented? Finalize and report risk? Risk Treatment Plan and monitoring Risk Assessment Waterfall Start End In a Quantitative Risk Assessment we try to calculate a risk rating that will help Executives decide on the prioritization of corrective action plans, budgeting and resource allocation. Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative
  5. 5. *** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Risk Treatment Plan - Qualitative versus Quantitative Stop Lights are used to rate the risk as high, medium or low A mathematical formula is used to calculate a number value known as the risk rating.
  6. 6. *** THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED FOR PUBLIC ACCESS BU SECURE KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT INC *** Risk Management Qualitative versus Quantitative Qualitative versus Quantitative “Pros and Cons” Qualitative “Pros and Cons” • Better suited for new security programs, where not all assets have been identified and risk assessed. • Better suited for small organizations where the capability and maturity of business processes is very low. • Based on experience and if previous events /incident were not recorded that experience may have been lost. • Generally leaves room for second guessing and lower levels of assurance. • Not as precise and could leave gaps potentially exposing the organization. • Quantitative “Pros and Cons” • A mathematical formula garners higher levels of assurance. • All assets in scope need to be identified, managed and risk assessed. • More appropriate for high levels of mature business processes. • More precise making it easier to pinpoint and treat decencies and make improvements. • Better suited for highly regulated organizations that face external audits and financial penalties.

