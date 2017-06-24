ACADEMIC LIBRARY Prepared By: Marivic A. Buiza BLIS-II
Academic Libraries serve colleges and universities, their students, staff and faculty. Larger institutions may have severa...
HISTORY Development of Libraries in the Philippines • The Colonial Philippine Library Period (1565-1780) – The first colle...
Philippine library developments during the 17th and 18th centuries had a common feature: the urgently felt need for books....
Modest but Modern Philippine Library (1780-1898) • The roots of the modern Philippine library may be traced to the so- cal...
• This passion for collecting books and the growing interest in library management carried over a library tradition to the...
Turnover in Philippine Modern Library (1898-1945) • Opening of the American Circulating Library • Establishment of what we...
• Their libraries had grown from small collections, managed by working students and faculty, to comprehensive holdings, ma...
Modern Libraries for the Philippine Republic (from 1946 to Today) • "The outbreak of World War II in the Philippines in De...
• Increase in the growing body of library professionals resulted to establishments of library organizations • Automation o...
Academic Libraries in the Philippines • Ateneo de Manila University Rizal Library Location: Katipunan Avenue, Loyola Heigh...
• Ateneo de Manila University Ateneo Professional Schools Library Location: Rockwell Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati
• De La Salle University Manila Library Location: Taft Avenue, Malate
Professional Associations Academic Libraries Book Acquisition Systems Association, Inc. (ALBASA) Academic Libraries Inform...
Mission, Goals and Objectives A. The academic library shall develop an explicit statement of its mission in conformity wit...
Standard II Administration A. The supervision and control of the academic library shall be clearly defined within the orga...
Standard III Human Resources A. The academic library shall have a sufficient number and variety of staff to develop, organ...
B. Qualifications 1. Professional Staff • The professional staff includes the head librarian and staff doing professional ...
2. Support Staff • The support staff includes the paraprofessionals and staff doing clerical work. The educational qualifi...
Standard IV Collection Development The academic library shall have library resources relevant to its mission, adequate in ...
A. Collection Development 1. Collection development shall be the responsibility of the Advisory Library Committee. 2. The ...
B. Holdings 1. Size 1.1 A core collection of 5000 well selected titles for college libraries and 8,000 titles for universi...
Every major field of specialization shall be covered by at least 3 journal titles of undergraduate concentration, 6 journa...
– For reserve books, at least 1 copy for every 25 students shall be provided • 1.5 Thirty percent (30%) of the collection ...
C. Organization 1. Library collection shall be organized to ensure efficient identification and retrieved. It shall be cat...
E. Security 1. The academic library shall have policies on security of its collection to safeguard the collection from dam...
Standard V Services and Utilization A. The academic library shall provide services to its readers in support of the object...
B. The Readers’ Services shall include the Reference and Information Services, Circulation, Library Instruction, Audiovisu...
D. The academic library shall have equitable lending policies for its clientele. E. The academic library shall make its co...
Standard VI Physical Facilities A. The academic library shall have an adequate space and appropriate facilities which are ...
• C. The academic library shall have a seating capacity of not less than 15% of the total enrollment • D. The facilities o...
Standard VII Information Technology Facilities and Services The academic library shall have facilities for information tec...
Standard VIII Financial Resources A. The academic library head shall prepare an annual budget covering the needs and prior...
Standard IX Linkages and Networking A. The academic library shall explore internal and external linkages. B. The academic ...
Committee Chairs and Members • Chair: Dr. Nora Claraval • Co-Chair: Atty Antonio • Santos • Members: • Dr. Teresita Hernan...
Academic library

×