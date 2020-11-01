Trrabajo 03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRABAJO N° 03 SOBRE LA LEY DE EDUCACION Y LEY UNIVERSITARIA MGR. ESP. ANA MARITZA JUAREZ SUERO
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITE...
CUAL ES EL SIGNIFICADO DE LA LEY Para mi el significado de la ley educativa en un medio que estado esta asumiendo como act...
AMBITO DE APLICACION Para todos los ciudadanos peruanos que hayan nacido en el territorio peruano
IDENTIFICA LOS PROBLEMAS PARA CREAR LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN PROBLEMAS QUE SURGIERON PARA CREAR LA LEY DE EDUCA CONTEXTO AL 202...
Ley Universitaria 30220 MGR. ESP. ANA MARITZAJUAREZ SUERO
Lea atentamente la Ley Universitaria N.° 30220 y desarrolle un cuadro comparativo entre lo que expresa la ley respecto a l...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO INVESTIGACIÓN 1° Propone que las universidad...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO En cuanto al licenciamiento las universidade...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO En cuanto al proceso de acreditacion es volu...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Docentes dedicados con la vida académica La ...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Exigencia académica en universidades privada...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Información para discernir y escoger mejores...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Elecciones universales La ley universitaria ...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Transparencia de la información La ley unive...
PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Legitimidad de las autoridades en las univer...
Destaque los principales derechos expuestos de la ley para los estudiantes, docentes y graduados. Para ello, puede emplear...
PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS DOCENTES 1. Ejercicio de la libertad de cátedra en el marco de la Constitución Política del Pe...
PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES 1. Recibir una formación académica de calidad que les otorgue conocimientos ge- ne...
PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES 1. Contar con ambientes, instalaciones, mobiliario y equipos que sean accesibles p...
PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS GRADUADOS 1. Estrechar los vínculos de confraternidad entre los graduados. 2. Fomentar una rel...
Trrabajo 03
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trrabajo 03

39 views

Published on

trabajo 03 doctorado

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trrabajo 03

  1. 1. TRABAJO N° 03 SOBRE LA LEY DE EDUCACION Y LEY UNIVERSITARIA MGR. ESP. ANA MARITZA JUAREZ SUERO
  2. 2. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN Disposiciones Generales La educación es universal y aplicada a todos los peruanos, laica. El estado está obligado a ofrecer una educación básica y las donaciones serán prestaciones La educación en el perú es un derecho del ciudadano y de la sociedad, es universal La educación pública es gratuita sobre todo en la educación primaria e inicial y se verá complementada con programas de salud , alimentación y materiales educativos Es libre y está basada en principios de ética, calidad , interculturalidad , democracia En la educación que practica en el perú se cumple a medias lo que dice la ley del 1993 ni la ley 28044 ya que es universal pero heterogénea con muchas deficiencias es gratuita para un determinado sector es de baja calidad y no es libre esta supeditada a los medios económicos de la poblacion
  3. 3. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN Federalismo Educativo Menciona que los programas educativos deben estar supeditados por la opinion de las autoridades locales ,establecer un calendario acadmico universal y que los libros sean gratuitos Fomentar el periodo de capacitacion para docentes No menciona nada sobre el federalismo educativo sino es centralizado En la actualidad en el peru no se desarrolla el proceso de federalismo educativo al contrario la educacion se desempeña de manera inequitativas en la que los beneficios son para un determinado estrato social
  4. 4. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN Equidad en Educación Que las autoridades tienen la funcion de proveer con todas las condiciones al ciudadano para establecer la educacion como derecho del ciudadano Esto incluye desempeñar programas de becas, campaña de educacion y apoyo pedagogico Que garantiza a todos iguales oportunidades de acceso, permanencia y trato en un sistema educativo de calidad. Desempeñar acciones de intersectorial entre el estado y el gobierno Que en el peru no todos los ciudadanos tienen las mismas oportunidades para tener acceso a sistema educativo por diferentes razones entre ellas economicas, accesibilidad geográfica, falta de comunicacion linguistica, creencias o religión .
  5. 5. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN Del proceso educativo Que la educación esta compuesta por el nivel preescolar, primaria y secundario Es integrador y flexible porque abarca y articula todos sus elementos y permite a los usuarios organizar su trayectoria educativa. Se adecua a las necesidades y exigencias de la diversidad del país. La estructura del Sistema Educativo responde a los principios y fines de la educación. Se organiza en etapas, niveles, modalidades, ciclos y programas. La educacion no es integradora en el peru es desunida por las siguientes razones Los estudiantes de la educacion basica publica estudian de diferente forma que los estudiantes de educación privada La educacion en el pais no se articula por eso los estudiantes muestran un quiebre de aprendizaje en el momento de ingreso a la universidad No se adecua a las necesidades del pais ylo unico que coincide es los niveles de educacion
  6. 6. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN De la educacion que imparten en la particulares Para que se imparta la educación en la parte privada deberá tener un reconocimientos y validez para el funcionamiento esto incluye tener las condiciones de infraestructura, académicas y demas para entrar en funcionamiento En la actual ley menciona sobre la educación en las instituciones educativas privadas que el Estado en concordancia con la libertad de enseñanza y la promoción de la pluralidad de la oferta educativa, reconoce, valora y supervisa la educación privada. Establece que la parte financiera y económica es de manejo propio de la institución ya que dichos recursos provienen de las pensiones de los estudiantes. Pueden contribuir con equipos a la educacion publica En el peru se cumple lo que dice la ley 28044 el cual en el peru existen muchas instituciones privadas que se manejan con recursos propios
  7. 7. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN De la validez oficial de estudios y de la certificación de conocimientos Que los certificados tendran validez en el sistema educativo nacional Tambien menciona que los certificado expedidos por el ministerio de educacion son validos en la sistema educativo Si se cumple el predicamento en el pais
  8. 8. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN De la participación social de la Educación Participaran los padres y autoridades del gobierno tendran una participacion en el sistema educativo Tambien menciona la participacion de padres y autoridades del gobierno en el sistema educativo No se cumple porque actualmente el gobierno menciona una participacion en papel o para las camaras de television pero no en la realidad
  9. 9. Especifique si ha variado la situación de hecho que han tenido en cuenta para la ley creada en 1993 con la actualidad. ITEMS DE ESTUDIO LO QUE DICE LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN DE 1993 LO QUE DICE LA LEY GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN 28044 LO QUE LA REALIDAD DEL PERÚ TIENE EN EDUCACIÓN De las infracciones, sanciones y el recurso administrativo. Son los incumplimientos las obligaciones en el sistema educativo No presenta No cumple ya que en nuestro pais es tierra de nadie porque si nose cumple la ley nadie lo juzga
  10. 10. CUAL ES EL SIGNIFICADO DE LA LEY Para mi el significado de la ley educativa en un medio que estado esta asumiendo como actor regulador de la educacion en el pais para que esta sea impartida de forma equitativa,homogenea, universal en todo el pais y procurando proteger los derechos del ciudadano
  11. 11. AMBITO DE APLICACION Para todos los ciudadanos peruanos que hayan nacido en el territorio peruano
  12. 12. IDENTIFICA LOS PROBLEMAS PARA CREAR LA LEY DE EDUCACIÓN PROBLEMAS QUE SURGIERON PARA CREAR LA LEY DE EDUCA CONTEXTO AL 2020 Baja calidad educativa Mejorar la calidad educativa docente con preparación nivel secundario Docentes con preparación nivel superior universitaria o institutos superiores Docentes no capacitados Docentes con capacitaciones Escasa cantidad de colegios o instituciones educativas Aumento las instituciones educativas Mala infraestructura de las instituciones educativas Mejoramiento de las instituciones educativas
  13. 13. Ley Universitaria 30220 MGR. ESP. ANA MARITZAJUAREZ SUERO
  14. 14. Lea atentamente la Ley Universitaria N.° 30220 y desarrolle un cuadro comparativo entre lo que expresa la ley respecto a las siguientes propuestas frente al actual cumplimiento de las mismas. Las propuestas son:
  15. 15. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO INVESTIGACIÓN 1° Propone que las universidades realicen más investigación y por esa razón propone que los docentes ,estudiantes y graduados participan en actividades de investigación en su propias institución y también accedan a fondos de investigación como el FONDECYT para la presentación de proyectos de investigación de relevancia científica Basado en el último ranking del Scimago Institutions Rankings 2019, el reconocido Diario Gestión ha publicado que la Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia se encuentra en el puesto 43 en Latinoamérica, lo que la convierte en la número 1 del Perú. El último ranking posicionó a cinco universidades peruanas entre las mejores a nivel latinoamericano debido a que lograron superar el umbral de las 100 publicaciones científicas anuales. Al respecto, las universidades que lograron estar entre las 100 mejores del ranking son: la Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (43), Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (61), Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (77), Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (89) y Universidad San Martín de Porres (100).
  16. 16. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO En cuanto al licenciamiento las universidades deberán cumplir con las condiciones básicas de calidad para seguir su funcionamiento Entre el 15 de diciembre de 2015 y el 15 de diciembre de 2017, 141 universidades y cuatro escuelas de posgrado presentaron su Solicitud de Licenciamiento Institucional – SLI ante la SUNEDU. A la fecha (20/08/2020), 92 universidades y dos Escuelas de Posgrado han recibido su Licencia de Funcionamiento para ofrecer el servicio educativo superior universitario, después de que la SUNEDU verificara el cumplimiento de las CBC. Entonces por estadística diriamos 65.34 por ciento se encuentran dentro de las universidades licenciadas y el 34.75 por ciento se encuentran dentro de la universidades no licenciadas. Por lo tanto eso significa que la mayoria de las universidades se encuentran cumpliendo las condiciones basicas de calidad educativa pero la otra cara de la moneda no solo es el porcentaje de universidades no licenciadas sino la cantidad enorme de estudiantes que ahora se quedaron en el aire sin poder tener las mismas oportunidades que los demas obligandolos a que se cambien se retrasen y no terminen sus carreras profesionales
  17. 17. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO En cuanto al proceso de acreditacion es voluntario pero las universidades debe presentar condiciones de alta calidad para lograr el proceso de acreditacion Más de 2000 carreras de institutos y universidades están en la ruta de la acreditación, es decir, están trabajando por demostrar su calidad educativa. Este un gran avance ya que la acreditacion prueba que las universidades dan condiciones altas de calidad educativa probando que los estudiantes estan cumpliendo altos estandares de calidad y que son profesionales altamente calificados
  18. 18. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Docentes dedicados con la vida académica La ley universitaria menciona que el 25 porciento de docentes deben ser de dedicación exclusiva hacia la universidad y también que deberán tener como mínimo grado de maestro. También menciona que los docentes deberan ingresar por concurso publico asi como tambien reconoce a los docentes que reralizan investigacion otorgandoles un incentivo. Actualmente la ley universitaria promueve que los docentes se capaciten y quieran superarse ya que la ley ha dividido a los docentes en dos tipos de docentes el tipo A que corresponde a los docentes con grado de doctor y el tipo B con grado de maestro esto ha beneficiado a los docentes universitarios y ya que aumentado sus ingresos y el reconocimiento academico haciendo que sus sueldos esten de acuerdo con el nivel academico que presentan y esto relacionado al mejoramiento de la calidad academica de los estudiantes. Segun el diario la republica un docente con grado de maestro gana en un rango de 2514 a 628 soles mientras que un docente con grado de doctor gana entre 5956 a 1489 soles. Sin embargo comparado con otros paises un docente a tiempo completo puede llegar a ganar de 7 a 16 millones de dolares por año mientras que en peru un docente a tiempo completo con grado de doctor puede llegar a ganar 71,472 soles que en dolares es 19768.22 dolares que correspenda menos a la decima parte de lo que ganan en el extrangero
  19. 19. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Exigencia académica en universidades privadas y públicas Para la ley de universitaria presenta dos capítulos diferentes tanto para la universidades publicas que es el capitulo XI y para las universidades privadas es el Capitulo XII en la cual está centrado es la sostenibilidad económica de ambas ya que para la ley universitaria la exigencia académica es igual tanto en una universidad pública o privada Actualmente es innegable reconocer que la exigencia y la calidad académica es mejor en la universidades privadas ya que el presupuesto que manejan es propio mientras que en la universidades publicas el presupuesto es del gobierno . Por esa razon dentro del ranking mundial de las mejores universidades la primera que se encuentra en el puesto 949 es la Pontificie Universidad Catolica de peru mientras que sigue en el 1430 se encuentra la Universidad Nacional San Marcos
  20. 20. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Información para discernir y escoger mejores opciones de educación universitaria. La ley universitaria menciona opciones para disernir y escoger las mejores opciones de educación universitaria . Ya que la ley universitaria establece como medida obligatoria para otorgar el servicio educativo es el licenciamiento institucional el cual prueba que la universidad tiene la autorización para dar el servicio educativo y el otro proceso es la acreditación que evidencia estandares altos de calidad educativa para las instituciones educativas de educación superior Actualmente con el proceso de licenciamiento y acreditación los padres de familia y los estudiantes están decidiendo por estudiar en universidades licenciados o licenciadas y acreditadas. Haciendo que dichos procesos hayan concientizado a la población para buscar una educación de calidad y asu vez las instituciones educativas también están incentivas en mejorar sus estándares de calidad
  21. 21. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Elecciones universales La ley universitaria menciona que las autoridades como el rector y los vicerrectores deberán ser elegidos ha través de elecciones en las instituciones de educación superior La Ley Universitaria dispone que todos los miembros de la comunidad universitaria sean quienes elijan a sus autoridades. La ponderación equilibra el voto, al establecer que el de los docentes ordinarios tendrán 2/3 de la votación, y 1/3 para los estudiantes matriculados. Actualmente se cumple ya que todas las autoridades son elegidas por elecciones lo que lo hace más democrativo y justo .
  22. 22. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANALISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Transparencia de la información La ley universitaria presenta el artículo 77 en mencionar la presencia de una Comisión Permanente de Fiscalización es el órgano encargado de vigilar la gestión académica, administrativa y económica de la universidad pública. La Ley Universitaria establece que las universidades públicas y privadas deberán hacer público un mínimo de información relacionada a: estados financieros, inversiones, reinversiones, donaciones y cualquier otra fuente de recursos. Asimismo, deben hacer pública la información respecto a becas y créditos, y documentos claves de gestión como el Plan Estratégico, su reglamento, actas de reuniones de instancias de decisión, número de alumnos por facultades y programas, cuerpo docente, entre otros. Actualmente este tema no está completamente controlado porque sigue habiendo maniobras de corrupción por parte de la universidades sobre todo privadas a pesar que la sunedu solicita en el proceso de evaluación y auditorías los estados financieros, planes estratégicos a las instituciones de educación superior
  23. 23. PROPUESTA DE LA LEY UNIVERSITARIA N° 30220 ANÁLISIS ACTUAL DE SU CUMPLIMIENTO Legitimidad de las autoridades en las universidades públicas Las elecciones son válidas si participa más del 60% de docentes ordinarios y más del 40% de alumnos matriculados. En cuanto a los representantes estudiantiles, la Ley Universitaria define que ahora estos deben pertenecer al tercio superior y haber aprobado al menos 36 créditos4, dando más claridad y relevancia a los representantes estudiantiles que participan en el gobierno de la universidad pública. Adicionalmente, en cuanto a las autoridades, la ley establece que éstas no se pueden reelegir de manera inmediata. Actualmente la legimitividad de las autoridad esta otorgada por que son elegidas por elecciones universales de voto democrativo tanto de la comunidad docente como de la comunidad estudiantil haciendo que las elecciones sean transparentes, equitativas y justas
  24. 24. Destaque los principales derechos expuestos de la ley para los estudiantes, docentes y graduados. Para ello, puede emplear el organizador gráfico de su elección y prepararse para una exposición.
  25. 25. PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS DOCENTES 1. Ejercicio de la libertad de cátedra en el marco de la Constitución Política del Perú y la presente Ley 2. Participar en proyectos de investigación en el sistema de Instituciones Universi- tarias Públicas según sus competencias. 3. Recibir facilidades de los organismos del Estado para acceder a estudios de especialización o posgrado acreditados. 4. Gozar de incentivos a la excelencia académica, los que se determinan en el Estatuto
  26. 26. PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES 1. Recibir una formación académica de calidad que les otorgue conocimientos ge- nerales para el desempeño profesional y herramientas de investigación. 2. La gratuidad de la enseñanza en la universidad pública. 3. Participar en el proceso de evaluación a los docentes por periodo académico con fines de permanencia, promoción o separación. 4. Tener la posibilidad de expresar libremente sus ideas, sin que pueda ser sancio- nado por causa de las mismas. 5. Tener en las universidades privadas, la posibilidad de acceder a escalas de pago diferenciadas, previo estudio de la situación económica y del rendimiento académico del alumno.
  27. 27. PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES 1. Contar con ambientes, instalaciones, mobiliario y equipos que sean accesibles para las personas con discapacidad. 2. En el caso de las universidades públicas, la gratuidad de la enseñanza se ga- rantiza para el estudio de una sola carrera. 3. El alumno tiene el derecho de gratuidad para el asesoramiento, la elaboración y la sustentación de su tesis, para obtener el grado de Bachiller, por una sola vez.
  28. 28. PRINCIPALES DERECHOS DE LOS GRADUADOS 1. Estrechar los vínculos de confraternidad entre los graduados. 2. Fomentar una relación permanente entre los graduados y la universidad. 3. Promover y organizar actividades científicas, culturales, profesionales y sociales, en beneficio de sus asociados y de los miembros de la comunidad universitaria. 4. Contribuir con la búsqueda de fondos y apoyo a la universidad. 5. Apoyar económicamente, en la medida de sus posibilidades, los estudios de alumnos destacados de escasos recursos económicos.

×