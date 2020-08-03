AAP -lingua_portuguesa_-_8o_ano_do_ensino_fundamental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma __________________________ ...
2 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 3 Questão 01 O...
4 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 5 Leia o texto...
6 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 7 Leia o texto...
8 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 9 Leia o texto...
10 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Questão 12 ...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 11 resto do mu...
12 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o text...
  1. 1. 8 AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma __________________________ 2º Bimestre de 2020 Data _______ / ________ / ________ Escola_______________________________________________________________________ Aluno _______________________________________________________________________ UTILIZE O LEITOR RESPOSTA ABAIXO DESSA LINHA ENQUADRANDO A CÂMERA APENAS NAS BOLINHAS Obs.: Não deve existir nenhum tipo de rasura ou marcação extra próxima ao gabarito. AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma ___________________ 2º Bimestre de 2020 Data ______ /______ /______ Escola ________________________________________________ Aluno ________________________________________________ UTILIZE O LEITOR RESPOSTA ABAIXO DESSA LINHA ENQUADRANDO A CÂMERA APENAS NAS BOLINHAS Obs.: Não deve existir nenhum tipo de rasura ou marcação extra próxima ao gabarito. A B C D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 8 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 1 05/06/2020 19:55:21
  2. 2. 2 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda às questões 01 e 02. Dicas de cuidados para os Pets no inverno 19/06/2019 - por Renata Brunelli Dicas de cuidados para os Pets no inverno Assim como nós humanos, no inverno os animais também estão mais propensos a adquirirem doenças e a procura por clínicas veterinárias aumenta consideravelmente. Como a transmissão de virose nos cães é mais rápida que nos gatos, eles são os primeiros a chegarem nas clínicas. Além das doenças respiratórias que são as mais comuns, os animais idosos com problemas osteoarticulares como artrose, calcificações na coluna ou hérnia de disco, passam a sentir mais dor quando expostos às baixas temperaturas. Confira nossas dicas para deixar seu Pet quentinho e evitar doenças: Tosa: Se o cãozinho faz atividades regulares e não tem problemas de saúde, mantenha a rotina da tosa. No caso de cães muito idosos ou que ficam ao relento, aproveite a proteção natural do animal e evite tosas muito baixas. Roupinhas: Dentro de casa os cães geralmente não necessitam de roupas. Mas os mais friorentos, geralmente com pelo curto, podem usar casaquinhos e jaquetinhas. Evite peças de lã e dê preferências para às 100% algodão. Opte por tecidos leves e modelos confortáveis. Mas se o cão se sentir incomodado, melhor não usar. Local de dormir: Alguns cães, mesmo tendo sua própria casinha, preferem ficar ao relento. Deixe esses animais em locais fechados nos dias de chuva ou frio intenso. Proteja a caminha do animal do frio colocando algum revestimento de borracha ou estrado, evitando o contato direto com o chão. Para os gatos, utilize os arranhadores com toca, eles adoram. [...] Escovação: aumente a frequência de escovação do animal para pelo menos três vezes por semana. Eles tendem a se lamber mais no frio e acabam engolindo mais pelos que formam bolas no estômago, o que pode acarretar nos gatos constipação intestinal, conhecida também como “prisão de ventre”. Nos cães, previne a formação de nós que causam lesões na pele. Atenção ao comportamento: mesmo com todos esses cuidados, seu Pet pode adoecer por culpa da queda de temperatura. Então, esteja sempre de olho no comportamento dele. Se perceber alguma mudança, como apatia e falta de apetite, leve-o a uma consulta veterinária. Disponível em: <https://www.meupetprotegido.com.br/dicas-e-curiosidades/dicas-de-cuidados-para-os-pets-no-inverno>. Acesso em: 12 fev. 2020. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 2 05/06/2020 19:55:21
  3. 3. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 3 Questão 01 O termo grifado responsável por dar uma ideia de contraste está em: A) “No caso de cães muito idosos ou que ficam ao relento, aproveite a proteção natural do animal e evite tosas muito baixas.”. B) “Como a transmissão de virose nos cães é mais rápida que nos gatos, eles são os primeiros a chegarem nas clínicas.”. C) “Opte por tecidos leves e modelos confortáveis. Mas se o cão se sentir incomodado, melhor não usar.”. D) “Se perceber alguma mudança, como apatia e falta de apetite, leve-o a uma consulta veterinária.”. Questão 02 Uma das dicas para manter seu pet saudável no inverno é A) utilizar casaquinhos e jaquetinhas de lã nele. B) aumentar a frequência de escovação do animal. C) levar o bichinho para uma tosa muito baixa. D) deixar os cães soltos ao relento no quintal. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 3 05/06/2020 19:55:21
  4. 4. 4 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda às questões 03 e 04. Coronavírus: com 2 casos confirmados, Brasil monitora 433 suspeitos Publicado: Segunda, 02 de março de 2020, 16h10 Última atualização em Segunda, 02 de Março de 2020, 16h57 Até o momento, 162 casos foram descartados O Brasil tem dois casos confirmados de coronavírus no país. Eles não têm relação entre si, embora sejam residentes do município de São Paulo. Os casos são importados e, por isso, não há mudança da situação nacional, pois não existem evidências de circulação sustentada do vírus em território brasileiro. Até as 13h desta segunda-feira (2), 433 casos suspeitos são monitorados pelo Ministério da Saúde. Os dados foram repassados pelas Secretarias Estaduais de Saúde. Atualmente, 15 países, além da China, são monitorados pelo Ministério da Saúde por apresentarem transmissão ativa do coronavírus. Com isso, os critérios para a definição de caso suspeito enquadram agora, as pessoas que apresentarem febre e mais um sintoma gripal, como tosse ou falta de ar e tiveram passagem pela Alemanha, Austrália, Emirados Árabes, Filipinas, França, Irã, Itália, Malásia, Japão, Singapura, Coreia do Sul, Coreia do Norte, Tailândia, Vietnã e Camboja, além da China, nos últimos 14 dias. Até o momento, 162 casos suspeitos de coronavírus já foram descartados em todo o Brasil. Para evitar a proliferação do vírus, o Ministério da Saúde recomenda medidas básicas de higiene, como lavar as mãos com água e sabão, utilizar lenço descartável para higiene nasal, cobrir o nariz e a boca com um lenço de papel quando espirrar ou tossir e jogá-lo no lixo. Evitar tocar olhos, nariz e boca sem que as mãos estejam limpas. [...] Disponível em: <https://www.saude.gov.br/noticias/agencia-saude/46465-coronavirus-com-2-casos-confirmados-brasil-monitora-433-suspeitos>. Acesso em: 03 mar. 2020. Questão 03 Em “[...] tiveram passagem pela Alemanha, Austrália, Emirados Árabes, Filipinas, França, Irã, Itália, Malásia, Japão, Singapura, Coreia do Sul, Coreia do Norte,Tailândia, Vietnã e Camboja [...]”, as vírgulas foram empregadas para A) explicar um termo anterior. B) enumerar palavras na frase. C) separar elementos explicativos. D) marcar pausa da voz na leitura. Questão 04 No texto de 02 de março, para defender a tese de que não haviam elementos que indicassem a circulação do Coronavírus no país, identifica-se o argumento: A) “[...] casos suspeitos [de coronavírus no país] são monitorados pelo Ministério da Saúde.”. B) “Até o momento, 162 casos suspeitos de coronavírus já foram descartados [...]”. C) “[...] o Ministério da Saúde recomenda medidas básicas de higiene.” D) “Os casos [de coronavírus no país] são importados [...]”. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 4 05/06/2020 19:55:21
  5. 5. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 5 Leia o texto e responda às questões 05 e 06. Venha ver o pôr-do-sol Lygia Fagundes Telles [...] —Masmelembreidestelugarjustamenteporque não quero que você se arrisque, meu anjo. Não tem lugar mais discreto do que um cemitério abandonado, veja, completamente abandonado — prosseguiu ele, abrindo o portão. Os velhos gonzos gemeram. — Jamais seu amigo ou um amigo do seu amigo saberá que estivemos aqui. — É um risco enorme, já disse. Não insista nessas brincadeiras, por favor. E se vem um enterro? Não suporto enterros. — Mas enterro de quem? Raquel, Raquel, quantas vezes preciso repetir a mesma coisa?! Há séculos ninguém mais é enterrado aqui, acho que nem os ossos sobraram, que bobagem. Vem comigo, pode me dar o braço, não tenha medo. Os passos de ambos ressoavam sonoros como uma estranha música feita ao som das folhas secas trituradas sobre os pedregulhos. Amuada mas obediente, ela se deixava conduzir como uma criança. Às vezes mostrava certa curiosidade por uma ou outra sepultura com os pálidos medalhões de retratos esmaltados. — É imenso, hem? E tão miserável, nunca vi um cemitério mais miserável, é deprimente — exclamou ela, atirando a ponta do cigarro na direção de um anjinho de cabeça decepada. — Vamos embora, Ricardo, chega. — Ah, Raquel, olha um pouco para esta tarde! Deprimente por quê? Não sei onde foi que eu li, a beleza não está nem na luz da manhã nem na sombra da noite, está no crepúsculo, nesse meio-tom, nessa incerteza. Estou-lhe dando um crepúsculo numa bandeja e você se queixa. [...] Disponível em: <http://portaldoprofessor.mec.gov.br/fichaTecnicaAula. html?aula=57776>. Acesso em: 30 abr. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 05 A personagem Raquel aceitou passear no cemitério. No entanto, passa a ficar receosa. Essa modificação da personagem é comprovada em: A) “[...] quantas vezes preciso repetir a mesma coisa?!”. B) “E tão miserável, nunca vi um cemitério mais miserável.”. C) “Não tem lugar mais discreto do que um cemitério abandonado.”. D) “Amuada mas obediente, ela se deixava conduzir [...]”. Questão 06 No texto há palavras que estabelecem uma relação de afirmação. O termo grifado responsável por isso está presente em: A) “— É imenso, hem? E tão miserável, nunca vi um cemitério mais miserável, é deprimente [...]”. B) “— Mas me lembrei deste lugar justamente porque não quero que você se arrisque [...]”. C) “Não sei onde foi que eu li, a beleza não está nem na luz da manhã nem na sombra da noite [...]”. D) “prosseguiu ele [...] — Jamais seu amigo ou um amigo do seu amigo saberá que estivemos aqui.”. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 5 05/06/2020 19:55:21
  6. 6. 6 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda às questões 07 e 08. Disponível em: <https://new.safernet.org.br/content/infografico-bullying>. Acesso em: 13 fev. 2020.(adaptado) Questão 07 A finalidade do texto é A) relatar ações de combate à discriminação. B) ensinar a como se comportar na Internet. C) resumir informações sobre discriminação. D) listar as formas de superar o cyberbullying. Questão 08 A hashtag #ÉDAMINHACONTA permite deduzir que A) os casos de preconceito relacionados a você devem ser denunciados por um amigo. B) a pessoa que sofre com o bullying precisa procurarajudaparainterromperaintimidação. C) o problema do bullying deve ser enfrentado quando você for humilhado por um colega. D) a denúncia de discriminação deve ser realizada independente da vontade da vítima. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 6 05/06/2020 19:55:22
  7. 7. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 7 Leia o texto e responda às questões 09 e 10. O Cão e a Sombra Um cachorro com um pedaço de carne em sua boca caminhava para casa para comê-lo em paz. Durante o trajeto, precisou atravessar um riacho por uma ponte. Enquanto atravessava olhou para baixo e viu sua própria sombra refletida na água. Achou imediatamente que era outro cachorro com um pedaço de carne duas vezes maior que o seu. Então decidiu que teria aquele pedaço de carne também. Ele pulou no riacho e ferozmente atacou seu próprio reflexo, o outro cachorro, para lhe tomar a carne. Claro, o seu pedaço de carne caiu da boca e foi levado pelas águas e nunca mais visto. Cuidado para não perder a essência, ao desejar o que é efêmero. ESOPO. As fábulas de Esopo. Disponível em: <http://www. dominiopublico.gov.br/ download/texto/pp000002.pdf>. Acesso em: 06 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 09 O cachorro perdeu seu pedaço de carne, pois foi A) descuidado ao lutar com outro cão dentro do riacho. B) ganancioso ao desejar possuir dois pedaços de carne. C) tolo ao enfrentar um adversário mais forte que ele. D) ambicioso ao fazer o caminho de casa pelo riacho. Questão 10 O trecho do texto que possui uma marca de afirmação pode ser reconhecido pelo termo em destaque em A) “Claro, o seu pedaço de carne caiu da boca [...]”. B) “[...] viu sua própria sombra refletida na água”. C) “Durante o trajeto, precisou atravessar um riacho [...]”. D) “[...] decidiu que teria aquele pedaço de carne também.”. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 7 05/06/2020 19:55:22
  8. 8. 8 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 11. Tenho um plano de TV a mais de 15 anos, mas, ultimamente, a imagem está muito ruim, falhando. Liguei para a empresa em fevereiro, no entanto não localizaram meu cadastro antes que a ligação caísse, também não retornaram a ligar. Tentei novo contato diversas vezes para cancelar o meu plano, mas não conseguem localizar meu cadastro. No atendimento eletrônico não concluiu, diz haver um erro e a ligação é repassada a um atendente, que não localiza meu cadastro e transfere a ligação para outro atendente. Depois de tantas tentativas, a única coisa que quero é cancelar este plano que não satisfaz mais as minhas necessidades. Resposta da Empresa 28/01/20 às 17h22 Boa tarde! Sra. Maria, Sua reclamação foi recebida e será encaminhada ao setor responsável para devidas providencias. Entraremos em contato para esclarecimentos. Nos desculpamos em relação a qualquer desconforto e iremos fazer o possível para ajudá-la a resolver sua situação. Sem mais, A empresa Texto elaborado para essa atividade a partir de: www.reclameaqui.com. br. Acesso em: 06 mar. 2020. Questão 11 Na resposta da empresa em “Sua reclamação foi recebida [...]”, o uso da voz passiva tem a intenção de A) transmitir a ideia de que alguém da empresa resolverá o problema. B) dar mais importância à consumidora do que ao problema. C) solucionar os transtornos da cliente com a TV a cabo. D) minimizar o fato das sucessivas falhas da empresa. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 8 05/06/2020 19:55:22
  9. 9. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 9 Leia o texto e responda às questões 12 e 13. Março: alta temporada de ciclones subtropicais no Atlântico Sul Março é um mês propício para o desenvolvimento de ciclones subtropicais. Como eles podem provocar tempo severo nas regiões costeiras do Brasil, os meteorologistas monitoram certos padrões atmosféricos que possam resultar nestes sistemas ao longo da temporada. Bruno César Capucin - 08 MAR. 2020 - 13:06 UTC Apesar da bacia do Atlântico Sul ter um histórico de ciclones subtropicais, a compreensão acerca desses sistemas é relativamente recente. Um estudo publicado em 2014 foi um dos pioneiros em mostrar a climatologia e as características dos ciclones subtropicais. Conhecer a época em que eles se formam e suas particularidades, é uma informação valiosa aos previsores no Brasil, uma vez que se trata de um fenômeno com potencial para tempo severo. De acordo com o estudo de 2014, o verão é a estação mais ativa para o desenvolvimento dos ciclones subtropicais, também chamado de ciclones híbridos. Os dois bancos de dados de reanálise utilizados pelos autores, revelam que a costa da região sudeste do Brasil é a área preferencial para gênese dos sistemas no período chuvoso, mas ocorrências no outono também são comuns. “No outono, fluxos turbulentos mais intensos locais e um cisalhamento vertical mais fraco promove o ambiente mais “tropical” de todas as estações”, dizem os autores. Astronomicamente ainda é verão, mas no calendário meteorológico já estamos na transição para o outono, o que mantem os meteorologistas atentos para certas configurações atmosféricas favoráveis aos sistemas híbridos. Na última terça-feira, um ciclone subtropical se formou na costa da região sudeste e se afastou rapidamente do continente, livrando a costa brasileira de qualquer possível ameaça severa. Isso explica o motivo pelo qual a Marinha do Brasil não nomeou o ciclone. O último sistema híbrido nomeado no Atlântico Sul pela Marinha foi a tempestade subtropical Kurumí em janeiro deste ano. A lista da Marinha do Brasil contém nomes em Tupi Guarani em ordem alfabética, que serão utilizados para sistemas tropicais e subtropicais significativos que venham a se formar no Atlântico Sul, sobretudo dentro das áreas marítimas de responsabilidade do Brasil. [...] Neste fim de verão e início de outono, os meteorologistas monitoram as configurações que podem resultar em sistemas com potencial para problemas ao país, já que a temporada de ciclones subtropicais está em vigor. Disponível em: <https://www.tempo.com/noticias/actualidade/marco-alta-temporada-de-ciclones-subtropicais-no-atlantico-sul.html>. Acesso em: 09 mar. 2020. (adaptado) 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 9 05/06/2020 19:55:22
  10. 10. 10 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Questão 12 O assunto principal do texto é a A) chegada da tempestade subtropical Kurumí. B) classificação de tempestades no Sul do Brasil. C) ameaça de ciclones ao longo da costa sudeste brasileira. D) formação de configurações atmosféricas no Atlântico Sul. Leia o texto e responda às questões 14 e 15. OPINIÃO Quarta-Feira, 21 de Março de 2018, 19h:15 Água em discussão: ouro azul não é ouro de tolo Por Carlos Augusto Figueiredo [...] Uma das riquezas do Brasil é a água em abundância, nosso Ouro Azul. Ou, pelo menos, é o que se ouve de maneira relativamente descompromissada. O que o senso comum não se dá conta é o porquê de termos água em abundância. E, diga-se de passagem, que vários Brasis já não têm tanta água assim e alguns nunca tiveram desde o tempo da colonização. Vamos começar por aí. O Brasil não é extremamente rico em água. A Amazônia é, o Pantanal é, mas a Mata Atlântica – onde vivem cerca de 70% dos brasileiros - está deixando de ser. O país é dividido pela Agência Nacional de Águas em 12 regiões hidrográficas e dessas a região amazônica tem aproximadamente 80% da disponibilidade hídrica total do País. Ou seja, nas regiões mais populosas, a disponibilidade hídrica se assemelha à de regiões igualmente populosas na Europa. Agora, por que o Brasil é rico em água? Primeiro, por causa da BaciaAmazônica e por suas complexas interações entre o ecossistema amazônico e a “produção de água”. A vegetação, especialmente a nativa, tem enorme importância na transpiração e na diminuição do escoamento superficial das chuvas. E o que isso tem a ver com o tema central do Fórum Mundial da Água? Ora, se uma de nossas riquezas é a água em abundância, como fazemos para compartilhá-la? Aí é que começa o conflito. O ser humano não é hábil em compartilhar e quando se trata de um bem tão precioso, os ânimos se acirram. Em primeiro lugar, quando falamos de compartilhamento, estamos falando dos quase 80% de toda a água consumida mundialmente na irrigação e pecuária. O consumo doméstico, tanto no Brasil quanto no Questão 13 Um ciclone subtropical se formou na costa da região sudeste, mas a Marinha do Brasil não nomeou o ciclone porque A) o sistema híbrido não é classificado como tempestade. B) o calendário estava fechado para tempestades de verão. C) o ciclone se afastou do continente sem gerar danos à costa. D) a configuração atmosférica impossibilitou a formação do ciclone. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 10 05/06/2020 19:55:22
  11. 11. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental 11 resto do mundo, é de aproximadamente 10% da água disponível. Os 10% restantes vão para a indústria. Isso quer dizer que o grande volume de água consumida está direcionado para o setor produtivo. A principal forma de compartilhamento da água, ao contrário do que se pode pensar, não é o transporte e distribuição de água líquida em si, mas o que se chama de transferência virtual de água, que acontece quando a produção, principalmente agrícola, é levada de sua área de produção para os centros consumidores. Desde locais próximos como a Serra do Mar, entre as cidades de Teresópolis e Nova Friburgo para a cidade do Rio de Janeiro (RJ), como distantes como as grandes quantidades de soja brasileira exportada internacionalmente. As verduras do interior fluminense transferem a disponibilidade hídrica da região para a grande metrópole. A soja brasileira teve 77,8% de sua exportação em 2017 destinada à China, que recentemente triplicou sua importação de produtos que transferem água, desta forma contribuindo para aliviar o estrese hídrico chinês. Assim como a soja, uma importante commodity brasileira, outros produtos agropecuários carregam um forte componente de disponibilidade de água (e território) que não é levado em conta na comercialização. Em termos internacionais, quem detém água, detém alimentos; e nações dependentes de importação para alimentação estão em forte desvantagem na geopolítica. Se por um lado a transferência virtual de água pode ser vista como instrumento de pressão geopolítica, por outro, pode também ser vista como solução para otimizar o consumo hídrico no planeta. O mesmo dilema pelo qual passa o comércio internacional globalizado. [...] Disponível em: <https://capitalnews.com.br/opiniao/agua-em-discussao-ouro-azul-nao-e-ouro-de-tolo/315165>. Acesso em: 09 mar. 2020. Questão 14 Como principal meio de compartilhar água, o autor defende a tese de que há transferência virtual de água. Para isso ele utiliza o argumento: A) “Asverdurasdointeriorfluminensetransferem a disponibilidade hídrica da região para a grande metrópole”. B) “O ser humano não é hábil em compartilhar e quando se trata de um bem tão precioso, os ânimos se acirram.”. C) “O consumo doméstico, tanto no Brasil quanto no resto do mundo, é de aproximadamente 10% da água disponível.”. D) “A vegetação, especialmente a nativa, tem enorme importância na transpiração e na diminuição do escoamento superficial das chuvas.”. Questão 15 Em “e nações dependentes de importação para alimentação estão em forte desvantagem na geopolítica.”, a palavra em destaque produz um sentido que A) intensifica a desvantagem de falta de recursos hídricos de algumas nações. B) demonstra que as nações com pouca disponibilidade hídrica são autônomas. C) diminui a desvantagem presente nos países dependentes de alimentação. D) reforça a capacidade de enfrentar a falta de recursos como os alimentos. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 11 05/06/2020 19:55:22
  12. 12. 12 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 16. [...] Disponível em: <https://g1.globo.com/carros/noticia/2020/03/06/salao-do-automovel-de-sao-paulo-e-adiado-para-2021.ghtml>. Acesso em: 06 mar. 2020. Questão 16 No texto, em “Decisão foi tomada [...]”, a voz passiva foi utilizada para A) chamar a atenção dos leitores para quem desistiu de participar do evento. B) deixar de mencionar o responsável pela decisão de adiar o acontecimento. C) minimizar o fato de não haver o evento por desistência dos participantes. D) convencer as pessoas de que foi uma decisão das marcas automotivas. 8EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 12 05/06/2020 19:55:23

