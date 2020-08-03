Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7 AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma __________________________ ...
2 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 3 Leia o texto...
4 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Petróleo Seg...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 5 Uma das pior...
6 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Questão 04 O...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 7 Leia o texto...
8 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 9 Leia os text...
10 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental adicionadas...
Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 11 Jovem traba...
Leia o texto e responda à questão 16. O padeiro Rubem Braga Levanto cedo, faço minhas abluções2 , ponho a chaleira no fogo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AAP -lingua_portuguesa_-_7o_ano_do_ensino_fundamental

32 views

Published on

AVALIAÇÃO DE APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AAP -lingua_portuguesa_-_7o_ano_do_ensino_fundamental

  1. 1. 7 AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma __________________________ 2º Bimestre de 2020 Data _______ / ________ / ________ Escola_______________________________________________________________________ Aluno _______________________________________________________________________ UTILIZE O LEITOR RESPOSTA ABAIXO DESSA LINHA ENQUADRANDO A CÂMERA APENAS NAS BOLINHAS Obs.: Não deve existir nenhum tipo de rasura ou marcação extra próxima ao gabarito. AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma ___________________ 2º Bimestre de 2020 Data ______ /______ /______ Escola ________________________________________________ Aluno ________________________________________________ UTILIZE O LEITOR RESPOSTA ABAIXO DESSA LINHA ENQUADRANDO A CÂMERA APENAS NAS BOLINHAS Obs.: Não deve existir nenhum tipo de rasura ou marcação extra próxima ao gabarito. A B C D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 7 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 1 05/06/2020 19:59:55
  2. 2. 2 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 01. Os Deuses Têm Sede Anatole France Na efervescência política pós-Revolução Francesa, o jovem pintor Évariste Gamelin tenta sair da pobreza, criando um baralho em que o Rei, o Valete e a Dama são substituídos pelas cartas ‘Liberdade’, ‘Igualdade’ e ‘Fraternidade’. Sua oposição, inicialmente idealista, à aristocracia, o leva a se tornar jurado nos tribunais do Terror, confiando a segurança e a pureza da nação à lâmina da guilhotina. Na trajetória desse pintor, Anatole France (1844-1924) retrata a cidade de Paris cinco anos após a tomada da Bastilha. Com uma linguagem realista e baseado em documentos históricos, constrói uma narrativa que revela o cotidiano dos cidadãos de uma França republicana, em luta contra o Antigo Regime, dominante no restante da Europa. Revela também os abusos, o fanatismo, as disputas, os desvios e as contradições da Revolução. O assassinato de Jean-Paul Marat, os julgamentos e as execuções de Maria Antonieta e dos girondinos, o racionamento de alimentos, a ascensão e a queda vertiginosa de Maximilien Robespierre compõem os episódios verídicos que entremeiam a narrativa de Anatole. Nesse cenário de acontecimentos reais, as intrigas de ex-banqueiros, artistas, concubinas, monges renegados, viúvas, expatriados e negociantes dão vida e movimento a um dos períodos mais conturbados e importantes da História. ‘Os deuses têm sede’ é um romance sobre a violência do processo histórico e a complexidade da ação humana. Disponível em: https://www.estantevirtual.com.br/livros/anatole-france/os-deuses-tem-sede/1209368083>. Acesso em: 10 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 01 Em “[...] Sua oposição, inicialmente idealista, à aristocracia, o leva a se tornar jurado nos tribunais do Terror [...]”, o termo destacado refere-se a A) Évariste Gamelin. B) Anatole France. C) aristocracia. D) idealista. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 2 05/06/2020 19:59:55
  3. 3. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 3 Leia o texto e responda à questão 02. Homem faz pedido de casamento no fundo do mar e choca namorada Ethan Studenic teve a ideia de colocar o anel de noivado dentro de uma concha e fingiu encontrá- la enquanto o casal mergulhava. Lifestyle - do R7 O casal Ethan Studenic e Morgan Whittaker, dos Estados Unidos, namorava havia dez anos quando decidiu que era hora de noivar. Mas o pedido de casamento aconteceu de forma inusitada e envolveu uma paixão compartilhada por ambos: o mergulho. Disponível em: <https://lifestyle.r7.com/fotos/homem- faz-pedido-de-casamento-no-fundo-do-mar-e-choca- namorada-02032020#!/foto/1>. Acesso em: 02 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 02 A partir da leitura do texto, infere-se que a namorada A) estava confusa e com medo. B) censurou a atitude do noivo. C) ficou comovida e surpresa. D) rejeitou o pedido de casamento. Leia o texto e responda à questão 03. Energia acumulada por Itaipu abasteceria o mundo por 43 dias Foram 2,7 bilhões de megawatts-hora (MWh) ao longo de 35 anos Publicado em 14/02/2020 - 10:44 Por Pedro Peduzzi – Repórter da Agência Brasil - Brasília Em operação desde 1984, a usina hidrelétrica de Itaipu atingiu a marca histórica de 2,7 bilhões de megawatts-hora (MWh) de energia acumulada gerada. A quantidade gerada por suas turbinas é tão grande que, para dar uma ideia de sua dimensão, a empresa binacional apresentou um levantamento mostrando o que poderia ser feito com ela. Segundo a Itaipu Binacional, que é responsável por atender quase 15% do mercado de energia elétrica brasileiro e 93% do Paraguai, a energia gerada ao longo desses 35 anos seria capaz de abastecer todo o planeta por 43 dias – algo que outras usinas do planeta foram incapazes de fazer, segundo a empresa. Com a quantidade de energia já gerada, Itaipu seria capaz de suprir a demanda energética brasileira por cinco anos e nove meses; e a demanda paraguaia por 190 anos. O estado de São Paulo seria abastecido por 20 anos, enquanto a cidade de São Paulo seria abastecida por 99 anos. O Paraná teria seu abastecimento garantido por 86 anos; e a cidade do Rio de Janeiro, por 155 anos. A expectativa é de que, em 2023 a usina chegue aos 3 bilhões de MWh gerados. Tendo por base a média de produção dos últimos seis anos, a usina de Three Gorges (Três Gargantas, localizada na China, considerada a maior hidrelétrica do mundo em termos de potência instalada) só alcançaria Itaipu no ano de 2347. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 3 05/06/2020 19:59:55
  4. 4. 4 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Petróleo Segundo as comparações divulgadas pela Itaipu Binacional, se tomarmos como referência as reservas totais de petróleo do Brasil, da ordem de 12,7 bilhões de barris, “seria necessário consumir 44% desse petróleo para produzir os 2,7 bilhões de MWh de energia”. Na nota divulgada para comemorar o feito, a geradora lembra que a energia produzida por sua hidrelétrica “é limpa e renovável”, uma vez que “não emite poluentes”. “Se a energia gerada pela Itaipu fosse proveniente de outras fontes, a emissão de gás carbônico equivalente seria, em termos de usinas de gás, de 1,09 bilhão de toneladas; e, nas usinas a óleo, 1,90 bilhão de toneladas. Nas usinas a carvão, a emissão de gás carbônico seria ainda maior: 2,57 bilhões de toneladas”. Disponível em: <https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/economia/ noticia/2020-02/energia-acumulada-por-itaipu-abasteceria-o- mundo-por-43-dias>. Acesso em: 10 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 03 No 2º parágrafo, a palavra que demonstra que outras usinas do planeta têm produção menor comparada à energia gerada pela Binacional é A) instalada. B) incapazes. C) gerada. D) atender. Leia os textos e responda às questões 04 e 05. Texto I Estado enfrenta uma das piores estiagens do século; clima seco segue neste mês Somente na segunda metade de março se espera um aumento da chuva no Rio Grande do Sul e, mesmo assim, bastante irregular e com volumes insuficientes em muitas localidades, conforme Estael Sias Por BRUNA MATTANA Última atualização: 03.03.2020 às 14:27 Março deve começar com oscilação térmica, manhãs amenas e tardes quentes, com máximas ao redor de 30 graus. A previsão é da meteorologista da MetSul Meteorologia Estael Sias, que projeta, ainda, chuva escassa neste mês no Vale do Sinos. “A primeira semana terá muita variação térmica e quase nada ou nada de chuva no Vale. A umidade relativa do ar será inferior a 30% durante as tardes, ou seja, ficará abaixo do normal que, oscila de 50% a 60%”, salienta. Conforme Estael, na segunda semana do mês haverá predomínio de tempo seco e uma onda de calor intensa poderá afetar a região, com previsão de marcas acima de 38 graus. “O calor irá agravar os efeitos da estiagem”. O alívio, segundo a meteorologista, deve ocorrer somente entre a terceira e quarta semana, quando volta a chover, porém de forma irregular. “Alguns pontos com chuva forte e outros de chuva passageira”, pontua. Sobre a normalização dos níveis de chuva, Estael ressalta que ainda não é possível precisar. “Pode mudar bastante e ainda não fechamos o prognóstico para o outono”, pondera. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 4 05/06/2020 19:59:55
  5. 5. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 5 Uma das piores estiagens Segundo a MetSul, o Estado enfrenta uma das piores estiagens do século. O clima seco aumenta o risco de fogo em vegetação, que está muito alto no Rio Grande do Sul. Ao longo da semana é provável que incêndios aconteçam tanto no RS quanto no Uruguai. Disponível em: http://www.diariodecanoas.com.br/noticias/ regiao/2020/03/02/estado-enfrenta-uma-das-piores-estiagens- do-seculo--clima-seco-segue-neste-mes.html>. Acesso em: 11 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Texto II Seca ameaça agravar quebra de safra no Rio Grande do Sul Emater/RS-Ascar aponta quebra na produção de 20% no milho e 16,2% na soja CASSIANO RIBEIRO, DE NÃO-ME-TOQUE (RS) A estiagem no Rio Grande do Sul, que teve seu pico em janeiro, pode trazer consequências mais graves do que o esperado à produção de grãos. Levantamento da Emater/RS-Ascar indica que a quebra chega a 20% no milho e a 16,2% na soja. Este foi o assunto do CBN Agronegócios desta terça-feira (3/3), transmitido direto da Expodireto Cotrijal, em Não-Me-Toque (RS). O cenário faz a Cotrijal, cooperativa que organiza a feira, ser cautelosa sobre os negócios superarem os R$ 2,4 bilhões da edição de 2019. “Há produtores que já estão colhendo, e o resultado tem sido menor do que o esperado. Estamos conscientes de que isso traz problemas e muda o ânimo. Mas muitos negócios ainda vão ocorrer na feira, que é uma vitrine. Por isso, esperamos números semelhantes ao do ano passado”, analisa Enio Schroeder, vice- presidente da Cotrijal. Números preocupantes Apesar de esta ser considerada a quinta maior safra da história do Rio Grande do Sul, os números divulgados pela Emater-RS/Ascar são considerados preocupantes. A área de plantio do milho no Estado, considerando a estimativa inicial e a área atual, teve aumento de 1,5%. Mas, devido à estiagem, a previsão é de uma quebra superior a 20% na média de produção e na produtividade. A produção esperada para esta safra era de 5,9 milhões de toneladas e uma produtividade de 7,7 mil kg/ha, mas o levantamento mais recente da Emater/RS-AScar indica redução de 21% na produção (4,6 milhões de toneladas) e uma produtividade média de 5,9 mil kg/ha (queda de 22,3%). No milho silagem1 , a redução da produção e da produtividade também foi de cerca de 20%. A expectativa de produção inicial era de 12,5 milhões de toneladas e a estimativa atual é de 9,9 milhões de toneladas, uma redução de 20,7%. Já no caso da soja, entre a expectativa inicial e a estimativa atual, a queda na produção de soja é de 16,2% nos mais de 5,9 milhões de hectares plantados. A projeção é que a cultura encerre a safra com produção aproximada de 16,5 milhões de toneladas, o que representa uma redução de 10%. Os efeitos da estiagem também afetaram outras culturas. Em comparação com a expectativa inicial e a estimativa atual, o feijão sofreu uma queda de 7,4% na produtividade e de 8,7% na produção. Já o arroz teve diminuição de 1,8% na área plantada e de 1,5% na produção. Disponível em: <https://revistagloborural.globo.com/Colunas/ Cassiano-Ribeiro/noticia/2020/03/seca-ameaca-agravar- quebra-de-safra-no-rio-grande-do-sul.html>. Acesso em: 11 mar. 2020. (adaptado) 1 Milho silagem – utilizado para alimentar animais, como o feno. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 5 05/06/2020 19:59:55
  6. 6. 6 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Questão 04 Os textos tratam da questão da estiagem no Rio Grande do Sul de forma diferente, sendo que A) o Texto I apresenta dados imprecisos sobre o próximo período de chuvas, enquanto o Texto II comemora os números da produção agrícola. B) o Texto I enfoca os riscos que os excessos de calor e da baixa humidade trazem, enquanto o Texto II trata do clima com menos importância. C) o Texto I foca na crise causada pela estiagem, enquanto oTexto II comemora a produtividade no campo mesmo em um período de seca. D) o Texto I apresenta informações gerais sobre o clima seco, enquanto o Texto II concentra suas informações nos riscos ao setor produtivo. Questão 05 No Texto II, devido à estiagem, espera-se uma queda de produção no milho silagem que poderá alcançar uma produção de A) 7,7 mil quilos por hectare. B) 9,9 milhões de toneladas. C) 12,5 milhões de toneladas. D) 5,9 milhões de hectares plantados. Leia o texto e responda à questão 06. Disponível em: <https://www.lance.com.br/motionsense/lance- anos-relembre-capas-historicas-nas-ultimas-decadas.html>. Acesso em: 29 abr. 2020. Questão 06 A capa da revista destaca a história de atletas brasileiros utilizando como recursos A) imagens em preto e branco ao lado de coloridas representando épocas distintas. B) o título “Heróis do PAN” nas cores da bandeira brasileira. C) vários atletas enfileirados agitando bandeiras. D) atletas comemorando suas vitórias. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 6 05/06/2020 19:59:56
  7. 7. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 7 Leia o texto e responda à questão 07. MEDO DA ETERNIDADE Clarice Lispector Jamais esquecerei o meu aflitivo e dramático contato com a eternidade. Quando eu era muito pequena ainda não tinha provado chicles e mesmo em Recife falava-se pouco deles. Eu nem sabia bem que espécie de bala ou de bombom se tratava. Mesmo o dinheiro que eu tinha não dava para comprar: com o mesmo dinheiro eu lucraria não sei quantas balas. Afinal minha irmã juntou dinheiro, comprou e ao sairmos de casa para a escola me explicou: – Tome cuidado para não perder, porque essa bala nunca se acaba. Dura a vida inteira. – Como não acaba? – Parei um instante na rua, perplexa. – Não acaba nunca, e pronto. Eu estava boba: parecia-me ter sido transportada para o reino de histórias de príncipes e fadas. Peguei a pequena pastilha cor-de-rosa que representava o elixir do longo prazer. Examinei-a, quase não podia acreditar no milagre. Eu que, como outras crianças, às vezes tirava da boca uma bala ainda inteira, para chupar depois, só para fazê-la durar mais. E eis me com aquela coisa cor-de-rosa, de aparência tão inocente, tornando possível o mundo impossível do qual eu já começara a me dar conta. Com delicadeza, terminei afinal pondo o chicle na boca. – E agora que é que eu faço? – perguntei para não errar no ritual que certamente deveria haver. – Agora chupe o chicle para ir gostando do docinho dele, e só depois que passar o gosto você começa a mastigar. E aí mastiga a vida inteira. A menos que você perca, eu já perdi vários. Perder a eternidade? Nunca. O adocicado do chicle era bonzinho, não podia dizer que era ótimo. E, ainda perplexa, encaminhávamo-nos para a escola. – Acabou o docinho. E agora? – Agora mastigue para sempre. Assustei-me, não saberia dizer por quê. Comecei a mastigar e em breve tinha na boca aquele puxa-puxa cinzento de borracha que não tinha gosto de nada. Mastigava, mastigava. Mas me sentia contrafeita. Na verdade eu não estava gostando do gosto. E a vantagem de ser bala eterna me enchia de uma espécie de medo, como se tem diante da ideia de eternidade ou de infinito. Eu não quis confessar que não estava à altura da eternidade. Que só me dava era aflição. Enquanto isso, eu mastigava obedientemente, sem parar. Até que não suportei mais, e, atravessando o portão da escola, dei um jeito de o chicle mastigado cair no chão de areia. LISPECTOR, Clarice. Aprendendo a Viver. 1 ed. Rio de Janeiro: Roccodigital, 2004. [ebook]. Questão 07 No texto, a história acontece A) no portão da escola. B) no quarto das irmãs à noite. C) no trajeto de casa para a escola. D) na rua enquanto estavam paradas. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 7 05/06/2020 19:59:56
  8. 8. 8 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda às questões 08 e 09. O açúcar Ferreira Gullar O branco açúcar que adoçará meu café nesta manhã de Ipanema não foi produzido por mim nem surgiu dentro do açucareiro por milagre. Vejo-o puro e afável ao paladar como beijo de moça, água na pele, flor que se dissolve na boca. Mas este açúcar não foi feito por mim. Este açúcar veio da mercearia da esquina e tampouco o fez o Oliveira, Dono da mercearia. Este açúcar veio de uma usina de açúcar em Pernambuco ou no Estado do Rio e tampouco o fez o dono da usina. Este açúcar era cana e veio dos canaviais extensos que não nascem por acaso no regaço do vale. Em lugares distantes, onde não há hospital nem escola, homens que não sabem ler e morrem de fome aos 27 anos plantaram e colheram a cana que viraria açúcar. Em usinas escuras, homens de vida amarga e dura produziram este açúcar branco e puro com que adoço meu café esta manhã em Ipanema. GULLAR, Ferreira. O açúcar. In: Dentro da noite veloz. 1 ed. Rio de Janeiro: Civilização Brasileira, 1975. p. 44 - 45. Questão 08 Na segunda estrofe, “e tampouco o fez o dono da usina.“, o termo grifado faz referência ao A) dono. B) açúcar. C) Oliveira. D) Estado. Questão 09 No poema, OAçúcar, de Ferreira Gullar, percebe- se uma preocupação com A) as condições de vida do cortador de cana daquela época. B) a falta de açúcar nas mercearias das grandes cidades. C) a concentração de cana-de-açúcar nos extensos vales. D) o caminho realizado pelo açúcar do campo à metrópole. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 8 05/06/2020 19:59:56
  9. 9. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 9 Leia os textos e responda às questões 10 à 13. Texto I [...] [...] Disponível em: <https://www.terra.com.br/noticias/tecnologia/ seguranca-digital/casas-inteligentes-podem-sofrer-falhas-de-se guranca,8feed4e57f6f6f1716e2f760a35a645c55yphpzy.html>. Acesso em: 11 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Texto II Saiba como montar sua casa inteligente sem riscos Por Daniel Praciano 23:18 / 11 de Agosto de 2019 ATUALIZADO ÀS 07:00 / 12 DE AGOSTO DE 2019 É preciso ficar atento para brechas de segurança que, geralmente, existem quando se criam redes internas e se conectam tantos produtos “smarts” ao mesmo tempo. Senhas mais fortes podem ajudar O segmento de Internet das Coisas - IoT (Internet of Things, em inglês) deve movimentar US$ 745 bilhões no mundo em 2019, com potencial para ultrapassar US$ 1 trilhão em 2022, segundo dados da IDC, empresa de inteligência de mercado e consultoria das indústrias de tecnologia e telecomunicações. Mas a questão aqui é como montar sua casa inteligente? Há produtos já disponíveis para que você faça isso hoje na sua casa. No mercado, há diversos produtos como fechaduras, câmeras de segurança, alarmes de presença e de aberturas de portas e até armários. Tudo configurado para funcionar mesmo à distância. Produtos que podem te possibilitar viajar com toda a família e deixar lâmpadas programadas para acender apenas durante uma parte da noite, simulando a presença de pessoas no lar e reduzindo as chances de visitas inesperadas. [...] Segurança Mas e a segurança? Thiago Marques, analista de segurança da Kaspersky, afirmou que ograndeproblemadaautomaçãoresidencialestá em sua concepção. “Normalmente, as soluções são desenvolvidas visando à usabilidade do usuário e as funções de segurança são 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 9 05/06/2020 19:59:56
  10. 10. 10 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental adicionadas ao final do processo, o que resulta emdesproteção.Vemosesteproblemanaprática quando roteadores e câmeras de vigilância são hackeados simplesmente porque o login de acesso do centro de comando permanece inalterado com as informações de fábrica. Ou seja, o criminoso só precisa acessar o manual do usuário pela internet para invadir remotamente esses equipamentos”, afirmou. Ainda de acordo com Marques, por esse motivo, é importante, desde o início, considerar os riscos envolvidos ao definir parte da sua casa mais inteligente. Disponível em: <https://diariodonordeste.verdesmares.com.br/ editorias/negocios/saiba-como-montar-sua-casa-inteligente- sem-riscos-1.2134415>. Acesso em: 11 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 10 Os dois textos tratam do assunto “Casas Inteligentes”. Diferente do Texto I, o Texto II trata a informação demonstrando A) os riscos de segurança da conectividade de vários aparelhos. B) comodidades que conectam e aproximam toda a família. C) os investimentos e cuidados ao montar uma casa inteligente. D) dados positivos referentes às facilidades da conectividade. Questão 11 No Texto I, o recurso gráfico visual utilizado para dar ênfase ao texto foi a A) ênfase no termo “5G” em conectividade. B) utilização do gerúndio em “criando uma família”. C) representação de itens tecnológicos usados atualmente. D) escolha de cores amarelas que chamam a atenção para as palavras. Questão 12 O Texto I tem a finalidade de A) informar o leitor de que a conectividade afasta as pessoas. B) orientar as pessoas a como criar uma família no mundo conectado. C) convencer a todos de que a conectividade facilitará nas tarefas diárias. D) divulgar uma pesquisa de satisfação de quem mora em uma casa inteligente. Questão 13 No Texto II, em “reduzindo as chances de visitas inesperadas”, o termo grifado tem efeito negativo, não esperado. Esse efeito de sentido também está presente em A) desproteção. B) disponíveis. C) reduzindo. D) invadir. Leia o texto e responda à questão 14. Diálogo com um jovem trabalhador Pergunta: Quantos anos você tem? Jovem trabalhador: Vinte e dois anos. Pergunta: Qual é a sua ocupação? Jovem trabalhador: Fabrico cobertores. Pergunta: Você sempre trabalhou em fábricas? Jovem trabalhador: Sim. Pergunta: Com qual idade você começou a trabalhar em fábricas? Jovem trabalhador: Oito anos. Pergunta: Ficou quanto tempo na mesma função desde os seus oito anos? Jovem trabalhador: Quatro anos. Pergunta: Qual era o seu horário diário de trabalho em dias comuns? 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 10 05/06/2020 19:59:56
  11. 11. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 7º ano do Ensino Fundamental 11 Jovem trabalhador: Das 6 da manhã às 8 da noite. Pergunta: 14 horas? Jovem trabalhador: Sim. Pergunta: Quais eram os intervalos para descanso? Jovem trabalhador: Uma hora ao meio dia. Pergunta: Em quais períodos você trabalhava em dias de alta produção. Jovem trabalhador: Das 5h da manhã às 9h da noite. Pergunta: Dezesseis horas? Jovem trabalhador: Sim. Pergunta: Qual distância você morava da fábrica? Jovem trabalhador: Cerca de 3 quilômetros. Pergunta: Depois de todas estas horas de trabalho, você acordava a tempo de trabalhar? Jovem trabalhador: Raramente acordava sozinho, normalmente meus pais me levantavam da cama. Pergunta: Você chegava na fábrica no horário correto todos os dias? Jovem trabalhador: Não. Pergunta: Qual era a punição? Jovem trabalhador: Normalmente eu era espancado. Depoimento de jovem trabalhador. Tradução livre e adaptação de Parliamentary Papers, 1831-1832, XV, 95-97, feita especialmente para o Material de Apoio ao Currículo Paulista. Disponível em: <http://victorianweb.org/history/workers1.html>. Acesso em: 25 set. 2019. Questão 14 O tema tratado na entrevista é A) o trabalho infantil. B) a violência nas fábricas. C) o atraso de funcionários. D) a fabricação de cobertores. Leia os textos e responda à questão 15. Texto I Nasci n´Angola Nasci n´Angola Angola que me criou Eu sou neto de Moçambique Eu sou negro sim sinhô JONGO do Quilombo São José. Rio de Janeiro, 2004. 1 CD. Texto II O jongo, ou caxambu é um ritmo que teve suas origens na região africana do Congo- Angola. Chegou ao Brasil-Colônia com os negros de origem bantu trazidos como escravos para o trabalho forçado nas fazendas de café do Vale do Rio Paraíba, no interior dos estados do Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais e São Paulo. Disponível em: <http://cidadedasartes.rio.rj.gov.br/noticias/ interna/531>. Acesso em: 29 abr. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 15 Com apoio do Texto II, percebe-se que a letra de música revela A) a necessidade de esquecer o passado. B) o distanciamento da memória negra. C) o esquecimento das tradições genuínas. D) a preservação da herança afro-brasileira. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 11 05/06/2020 19:59:56
  12. 12. Leia o texto e responda à questão 16. O padeiro Rubem Braga Levanto cedo, faço minhas abluções2 , ponho a chaleira no fogo para fazer café e abro a porta do apartamento — mas não encontro o pão costumeiro. No mesmo instante me lembro de ter lido alguma coisa nos jornais da véspera sobre a “greve do pão dormido”. De resto não é bem uma greve, é um lock-out, greve dos patrões, que suspenderam o trabalho noturno; acham que obrigando o povo a tomar seu café da manhã com pão dormido conseguirão não sei bem o que do governo. Está bem. Tomo o meu café com pão dormido, que não é tão ruim assim. Enquanto tomo café vou me lembrando de um homem modesto que conheci antigamente. Quando vinha deixar o pão à porta do apartamento ele apertava a campainha, mas, para não incomodar os moradores, avisava gritando: — Não é ninguém, é o padeiro! Interroguei-o uma vez: como tivera a ideia de gritar aquilo? “Então você não é ninguém?” Ele abriu um sorriso largo. Explicou que aprendera aquilo de ouvido. Muitas vezes lhe acontecera bater a campainha de uma casa e ser atendido por uma empregada ou outra pessoa qualquer, e ouvir uma voz que vinha lá de dentro perguntando quem era; e ouvir a pessoa que o atendera dizer para dentro: “não é ninguém, não, senhora, é o padeiro”. Assim ficara sabendo que não era ninguém... 2 Lavagem do corpo ou parte dele. Ele me contou isso sem mágoa nenhuma, e se despediu ainda sorrindo. Eu não quis detê-lo para explicar que estava falando com um colega, ainda que menos importante. Naquele tempo eu também, como os padeiros, fazia o trabalho noturno. Era pela madrugada que deixava a redação de jornal, quase sempre depois de uma passagem pela oficina - e muitas vezes saía já levando na mão um dos primeiros exemplares rodados, o jornal ainda quentinho da máquina, como o pão saído do forno. Ah, eu era rapaz, eu era rapaz naquele tempo! E às vezes me julgava importante porque no jornal que levava para casa, além de reportagens ou notas que eu escrevera sem assinar, ia uma crônica ou artigo com o meu nome. O jornal e o pão estariam bem cedinho na porta de cada lar; e dentro do meu coração eu recebi a lição de humildade daquele homem entre todos útil e entre todos alegre; “não é ninguém, é o padeiro!” E assobiava pelas escadas. BRAGA, Rubem. Crônicas I. 28. ed. São Paulo: Ática, 2011. p. 70-71. (Coleção Para gostar de ler) Questão 16 Em “E assobiava pelas escadas.”, a personagem que assobia era A) o narrador personagem. B) alguma empregada. C) a senhora. D) o padeiro. 7EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 12 05/06/2020 19:59:56

×