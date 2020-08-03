Aap -lingua_portuguesa_-_6o_ano_do_ensino_fundamental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
6 AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma __________________________ ...
  1. 1. 6 AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma __________________________ 2º Bimestre de 2020 Data _______ / ________ / ________ Escola_______________________________________________________________________ Aluno _______________________________________________________________________ UTILIZE O LEITOR RESPOSTA ABAIXO DESSA LINHA ENQUADRANDO A CÂMERA APENAS NAS BOLINHAS Obs.: Não deve existir nenhum tipo de rasura ou marcação extra próxima ao gabarito. AVALIAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM EM PROCESSO Língua Portuguesa 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Turma ___________________ 2º Bimestre de 2020 Data ______ /______ /______ Escola ________________________________________________ Aluno ________________________________________________ UTILIZE O LEITOR RESPOSTA ABAIXO DESSA LINHA ENQUADRANDO A CÂMERA APENAS NAS BOLINHAS Obs.: Não deve existir nenhum tipo de rasura ou marcação extra próxima ao gabarito. A B C D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 6 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 1 05/06/2020 20:06:06
  2. 2. 2 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda às questões 01 e 02. 9 coisas que você precisa saber sobre raios Por Luíza Antunes Entre 2011 e 2017, caíram no Brasil quase 78 milhões de raios, segundo levantamento do Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciais (Inpe). Muitos deles, infelizmente, foram fatais – para se ter ideia, a cada 50 mortes por raio no mundo, uma ocorre por aqui. Daí a importância de se informar melhor sobre descargas elétricas. [...] Como sobreviver à uma tempestade de raios Amaior parte das mortes causadas por raios não acontece quando o dito cujo atinge a cabeça da pessoa, mas sim em decorrência da potência da descarga elétrica. Em locais abertos, você estará muito exposto. O raio costuma cair num ponto mais alto, onde as cargas positivas tendem a se acumular. No meio de um descampado, o ponto mais alto é você. Ficar dentro (ou perto) d’água, no mar ou piscina, durante uma tempestade, também é a pior das ideias. A água é condutora de eletricidade e com isso as suas chances de ser atingido e morrer são grandes. Uma simples tenda ou árvore pode até te proteger da chuva, mas certamente não vai te proteger dos raios. Com isso, evite ficar embaixo de uma árvore, porque além dela correr mais risco de ser atingida, ela também pode cair por conta da chuva e vento. Os lugares mais seguros são dentro de casa ou de um prédio, desde que você fique longe das janelas ou portas, e também de condutores de energia, como telefones com fio, canos e metais em geral, além de equipamentos eletrodomésticos, como TV ou ar condicionado, ligados. Durante uma tempestade, tire os aparelhos da tomada e fique longe do perigo até passar. Segundo o ELAT, 15% das mortes decorrentes de raios ocorrem com as pessoas dentro de casa. Ficar dentro do carro também é uma opção segura. Isso porque a estrutura metálica do carro serve como isolante elétrico para quem está dentro. Mas se você estiver do lado de fora de um carro ou perto de uma moto, a situação fica bem perigosa. [...] Disponível em: <https://super.abril.com.br/blog/superlistas/9- coisas-que-voce-precisa-saber-sobre-raios/>. Acesso em: 02 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 01 Em “[...] Muitos deles, infelizmente, foram fatais [...]”, o termo destacado faz referência a A) 50 mortes. B) foram fatais. C) 78 milhões de raios. D) descargas elétricas. Questão 02 De acordo com o texto, em dias de chuva acompanhada de raios A) os locais mais seguros para se abrigar dos raios incluem as praias. B) os eletrônicos desconectados da tomada não oferecem risco de morte. C) as descargas elétricas atingem as pessoas mais altas em descampados. D) a maioria das mortes com tempestades de raios ocorre dentro de casa. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 2 05/06/2020 20:06:06
  3. 3. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental 3 Leia o texto e responda à questão 03. Disponível em: <http://www.paulomatheus.com/2012/08/30-tirinhas-hagar.html>. Acesso em: 02 mar. 2020. Questão 03 A esposa de Hagar utiliza a expressão “vá cortar” para expressar A) uma sugestão. B) um conselho. C) uma ordem. D) um desejo. Excelente Smartv, controle único de fácil manuseio, Sistema operacional rápido e de fácil acesso, ótimo custo benefício! Mais o prazo de entrega não foi cumprido! Texto elaborado para essa atividade. Questão 04 De acordo com a norma-padrão, os termos sublinhados no texto devem ser substituídos respectivamente por: A) mais / mas. B) mas / mais. C) mais / mais. D) mas / mas. Leia o texto e responda à questão 04. Confira as avaliações dos clientes ao produto. Tamanho bom, boa marca, satisfaz as minhas curiosidades, um pequeno detalhe sem muita importância, más que poderia ser melhor é o standbay com pouco brilho. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 3 05/06/2020 20:06:07
  4. 4. 4 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda às questões 05 e 06. Perseguição Paulo André T.M.Gomes Meia noite, cansado e com sono, lá estava eu, andando pelas ruas sujas e desertas dessa cidade. Minhas únicas companhias eram a Lua e alguns animais de vida noturna. Num canto havia um cão e um gato tentando encontrar alimentos, revirando latas de lixo. Em outro ponto da rua, ratos entravam e saíam de um esgoto próximo à padaria da esquina. Eu estava tentando lembrar por que havia saído tão tarde do emprego, quando ouvi uns passos atrás de mim. Caminhei mais depressa, sem olhar para trás. Comecei a tremer e a suar frio. Coração acelerado. Aqueles passos não paravam de me perseguir. Virei depressa. Não havia nada além de sombras. O medo aumentou. Ou eu estava enlouquecendo, ou estava sendo seguido por algo sobrenatural. Corri desesperadamente. Parei na primeira esquina, ofegante. Olhei novamente. Nada! Continuei a andar, tentando manter a calma. Faltava pouco pra chegar a minha casa. Já mais tranquilo, parei, finalmente, em frente à minha porta. Peguei a maçaneta, ainda um pouco trêmulo devido ao susto e à corrida. Quando a girei, a porta não abriu. Provavelmente meus pais já estavam dormindo. Procurei minhas chaves em todos os bolsos que tinha. Não encontrei. Os passos recomeçaram. O medo voltou em dobro.Estavameiotonto.Nãoconseguiamanter- me de pé. O mundo girava vertiginosamente. Tentei gritar, mas a voz não veio. Aquele som se aproximava cada vez mais. Não havia saída. Juntei, então, todas as minhas forças e, num movimento brusco… Caí da cama e acordei! Disponível em: <https://escolaeducacao.com.br/contos-de- misterio-e-suspense/>. Acesso em: 10 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 05 O tema do texto é A) a vida noturna, em uma cidade suja e deserta. B) as aventuras de um homem ao sair tarde do emprego. C) o medo de um homem ao ser perseguido no sonho. D) o susto de um homem, em uma noite mal- assombrada. Questão 06 À meia noite, as únicas companhias do narrador eram A) um cão e um gato. B) a Lua e alguns animais. C) as pessoas que o perseguiam. D) os ratos que entravam e saíam do esgoto. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 4 05/06/2020 20:06:07
  5. 5. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental 5 Leia o texto e responda à questão 07. Por que tossimos? Por Redação Mundo Estranho 4 jul 2018, 20h17 - Publicado em 18 abr 2011, 18h59 Para eliminar substâncias estranhas das vias respiratórias e do pulmão. A tosse é uma expulsão ruidosa de ar pela boca, causada por uma contração súbita do diafragma. Ela defende a respiração da agressão de micróbios, infecções gripais, poluição, poeira e fumaça, entre outros agentes, e pode servir para eliminar o excesso de secreção nas vias respiratórias. Mas também há sensores que disparam a tosse de outras partes do corpo, insuspeitadas, como os seios da face (as cavidades do osso do rosto), o esôfago, o estômago e até o coração. Tosse passageira não indica problema. Mas, se persistir, é possível que seja sintoma de algo grave. “Em fumantes, a tosse crônica persistente pode ser sinal de câncer no pulmão”, afirma o pneumologista Hélio Romaldine, da Escola Paulista de Medicina, da Universidade Federal de São Paulo (Unifesp). Disponível em: <https://super.abril.com.br/mundo-estranho/por- que-tossimos/>. Acesso em: 10 mar. 2020. Questão 07 O texto tem a finalidade de A) instruir os leitores sobre como tossir. B) convencer os leitores a tossirem mais. C) informar sobre o porquê tossimos. D) advertir sobre a importância de tossir. Leia o texto e responda à questão 08. Disponível em: <http://www.gynbr.com.br/2014/03/erro- ortografico-quem-sera-o-dono.html>. Acesso em 13 de mar. 2020. Questão 08 Além da escrita da palavra na placa “prefência” faltar a sílaba “re”, um outro desvio gramatical pode ser observado em A) deixar de utilizar o circunflexo na palavra “dê”. B) empregar o acento agudo na palavra “atenção”. C) fazer a separação silábica da palavra “ao”. D) colocar o “i” no final da palavra pedestre. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 5 05/06/2020 20:06:08
  6. 6. 6 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 09. Disponível em :<https://br.pinterest.com/pin/364650901075685838/> Acesso em: 10 mar. 2020. Questão 09 O humor do texto está no fato de a joaninha A) solicitar seu direito de ficar brava com as proibições. B) reclamar que alimentos gostosos foram extintos. C) criminalizar o consumo de alguns alimentos. D) reivindicar seu direito de comer e engordar. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 6 05/06/2020 20:06:08
  7. 7. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental 7 Leia o texto e responda à questão 10. Disponível em: <http://www.diaadiaeducacao.pr.gov.br/portals/cadernospde/pdebusca/producoes_pde/2014/2014_ufpr_port_pdp_ reinoldo_hey.pdf>. Acesso em: 13 mar. 2020. Questão 10 O humor do texto está no fato de A) Cebolinha se sentir ameaçado e correr. B) Magali afirmar que vai se tornar vegetariana. C) Magali dizer que não vai mais comer carnes gordurosas e frituras. D) Cebolinha e Mônica se mostrarem animados com a decisão de Magali. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 7 05/06/2020 20:06:09
  8. 8. 8 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 11. Shoppings têm regras diferentes para pets; saiba onde seu cão é aceito Em SP, cada complexo tem suas restrições e alguns não permitem bichos. Maioria aceita cães de menor porte, mas nenhum na praça de alimentação. Para quem acha que o cachorrinho de estimação é um integrante da família e deve ir ao passeio no shopping é preciso cuidado para evitar constrangimentos. Na cidade de São Paulo, nem todos permitem a entrada dos bichos. Há aqueles que só autorizam se o animal ficar no colo. Cães grandes, quando podem entrar, só com focinheira. Mas todos são unânimes: animais não circulam nas praças de alimentação. “Acho que os cães são mais companheiros e assim gostamos de ir a todos os lugares com eles”, afirma a médicaAlice Yamada, de 49 anos, que na noite da quinta-feira (20) passeava com Mut Ze, da raça bulldog francês no Shopping Jardim Sul, no Morumbi, Zona Sul de São Paulo. Ali, as regras são: cães de médio e pequeno portes são permitidos. Se forem considerados bravos, devem estar com focinheiras. Todos precisam estar com a coleira e, em caso de usar as escadas rolantes ou o elevador, o dono tem que pegar o animal no colo. “Normalmente, as pessoas gostam (da Mut Ze), as crianças brincam com ela. Eu me socializo e a cachorra também”, diz Alice. [...] Na capital, não é permitida a entrada dos cãezinhos em cinco locais: Shopping Metrô Santa Cruz, Shopping Ibirapuera, Mega Pólo Moda, Shopping Panamby Jaraguá e Shopping Metrô Tatuapé. Outros empreendimentos autorizam a entrada apenas de cachorros de pequeno e médio portes – em alguns casos, só no colo. No Shopping Frei Caneca, por exemplo, na região central, cachorro grande só entra por uma porta especial, que dá acesso direto ao pet shop. É o único local onde podem andar. Há uma semana, um adesivo foi colado na porta de entrada, informando sobre a restrição. Para os donos de cães, mais do que autorizar o “cliente canino”, é preciso bom senso. “A desvantagem do cachorro no shopping é que não pode deixar ele fazer as necessidades no chão. Mesmo que você limpe, fica chato”, afirma Ricardo Lemos. A médica Alice concorda e se previne de duas formas: dá uma volta na rua com a cachorrinha antes de entrar no shopping e carrega saquinhos plásticos no bolso. “É um pouco desagradável. Tem dono que extrapola e até vai com o cachorro na área de alimentação”, afirma. “Tudo é o bom senso do dono. Eu trago porque ela é quieta. Shopping é um lugar que tem muita gente. Alguns gostam de cachorro, outros não”, diz a atendente de telemarketing Ana Paula Araújo Ferreira, de 21 anos, dona da poodle Julie. Disponível em: <http://g1.globo.com/sao-paulo/noticia/2010/05/ shoppings-tem-regras-diferentes-para-pets-saiba-onde-seu- cao-e-aceito.html>. Acesso em: 04 mar. 2020. (adaptado) Questão 11 A frase em que há marcas do posicionamento do jornalista é: A) “[...] nem todos permitem a entrada dos bichos.”. B) “[...] é preciso cuidado para evitar constrangimentos.”. C) “Na capital, não é permitida a entrada dos cãezinhos em cinco locais [...]”. D) “[...] um adesivo foi colado na porta de entrada, informando sobre a restrição.”. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 8 05/06/2020 20:06:09
  9. 9. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental 9 Leia o texto e responda à questão 12. 20 tiras de ‘Calvin e Haroldo’ para refletir sobre a vida e sobre o mundo 05/07/2017 | 06h26 ‘CALVIN E HAROLDO’ ‘Calvin e Haroldo’ é uma tira diária criada pelo cartunista americano Bill Watterson (5/7/1958), que foi veiculada entre os dias 18 de novembro de 1985 até 31 de dezembro de 1995. Considerada uma das grandes tiras de jornal de todos os tempos, a série se mantém atual justamente por tratar de temas extemporâneos, como o amor, a família, a amizade e também assuntos de interesse geral, como ambientalismo, educação pública, filosofia e opinião pública. 45 milhões de livros de reunião dos cartuns foram vendidos no mundo todo, e mais de 2,4 mil jornais já reproduziram ou reproduzem os desenhos - inclusive, diariamente, o ‘Estado’. Veja a seguir 20 vezes em que Calvin foi “docemente filosófico”. Disponível em: <https://cultura.estadao.com.br/galerias/geral,20-tiras-de-calvin-e-haroldo-para-refletir-sobre-a-vida-e-sobre-o- mundo,28507>. Acesso em: 11 mar. 2020. Questão 12 A expressão utilizada no texto que aponta um posicionamento do jornalista é: A) “docemente filosófico”. B) “temas extemporâneos”. C) “assuntos de interesse geral”. D) “se mantém atual”. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 9 05/06/2020 20:06:10
  10. 10. 10 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 13. Longa história curta Rosane Pamplona Numa estrada estreita e escura, havia uma casa de porta larga e clara.Ali morava uma velha magra e pálida, com sua filha bonita e corada. Um dia, a velha magra e pálida e a filha bonita e corada atrelaram seu burro preto e velho numa carroça branca e nova, fecharam a porta larga e clara, pegaram a estrada estreita e escura e foram para uma cidade grande e sossegada, onde havia uma feira pequena, mas movimentada. Ali chegando, a velha magra e pálida e sua filha bonita e corada desceram da carroça branca e nova e amarraram o burro preto e velho num poste fino e comprido com uma corda grossa e curta. Depois, a velha magra e pálida e sua filha bonita e corada foram comprar frutas belas e cheirosas de um feirante feio e fedido. Pegaram sua sacola grande e cheia, porém a carteira, pequena, estava vazia. Então a velha magra e pálida e sua filha bonita e corada puseram às costas o saco com as frutas belas e cheirosas e fugiram do feirante feio e fedido. Mas, quando a velha magra e pálida e sua filha bonita e corada chegaram à carroça branca e nova, viram que o burro preto e velho, mal amarrado ao poste fino e comprido com a corda grossa e curta, havia escapulido. Então correram todos: o fedido e feio feirante atrás das cheirosas e belas frutas, atrás da pálida e magra velha e da corada e bonita filha, atrás da nova e branca carroça, atrás do velho e preto burro até chegarem à larga e clara porta da casa da escura e estreita estrada para acabar esta longa história curta. OLIVEIRA, T. A. Tecendo Linguagens. Língua Portuguesa 6º Ano. Manual do Professor. 4ª ed. São Paulo: IBEP, 2015. p. 54. Questão 13 O uso de adjetivos indicando contradições provoca um efeito de A) comparação entre os elementos do texto. B) repetição desnecessária de significados. C) alteração dos sentidos das palavras. D) generalização das personagens. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 10 05/06/2020 20:06:10
  11. 11. Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental 11 Leia o texto e responda às questões 14 e 15. Feias, sujas e imbatíveis As baratas estão na Terra há mais de 200 milhões de anos, sobrevivem tanto no deserto como nos polos e podem ficar até 30 dias sem comer. Vai encarar? Férias, sol e praia são alguns dos bons motivos para comemorar a chegada do verão e achar que essa é a melhor estação do ano. E realmente seria, se não fosse por um único detalhe: as baratas. Assim como nós, elas também ficam bem animadas com o calor. Aproveitam a aceleração de seus processos bioquímicos para se reproduzirem mais rápido e, claro, para passearem livremente por todos os cômodos de nossas casas. Nessa época do ano, as chances de dar de cara com a visitante indesejada, ao acordar durante a noite para beber água ou ir ao banheiro, são três vezes maiores. Revista Galileu. Rio de Janeiro: Globo, nº 151, fevereiro de 2004, p. 26. Questão 14 O emprego dos adjetivos “feias, sujas e imbatíveis” no título do texto contribui para A) alertar sobre as doenças que as baratas podem causar. B) descrever características repulsivas das baratas. C) pontuar o quão resistentes as baratas são. D) ressaltar as qualidades das baratas. Questão 15 Em “[...] Aproveitam a aceleração de seus processos bioquímicos [...]”, a expressão em destaque faz referência a A) baratas. B) casas. C) cômodos. D) deserto. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 11 05/06/2020 20:06:10
  12. 12. 12 Avaliação da Aprendizagem em Processo - 2º Bimestre de 2020  Prova do Aluno - 6º ano do Ensino Fundamental Leia o texto e responda à questão 16. Questão 16 Em “Não perca! Voe alto! Venha participar!”, os verbos produzem o efeito de sentido no texto em que o leitor deve A) duvidar que o evento terá sucesso. B) escolher uma das opções oferecidas. C) relatar a outros conhecidos o que vai ocorrer. D) seguir o aviso de comparecer no dia do evento. 6EF_27ED_LP_REVISAO_3.indd 12 05/06/2020 20:06:10

