Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FACTORES DE RIESGO O PELIGROS LABORALES INTEGRANTES: ADRIANA MARCELA RODRÍGUEZ RÍOS MARISOL QUINTERO MOLINA LUIS ALEJANDRO...
CENTRO DE INSPECCIÓN SEGUROS DEL ESTADO • Misión: Verificar el estado de asegurabilidad de los vehículos, inspeccionando e...
1. MANEJO DE GATOS HIDRÁULICOS. (RIESGOS MECÁNICOS) • Esta es la segunda zona desde que ingresa el vehículo, donde el insp...
2. MANEJO DE POLÍMETRO EN ÁREA DE BATERÍA (RIESGOS ELÉCTRICOS) • La zona de revisión de baterías es libre de obstáculos y ...
3. ESPACIO ENTRE CADA ÁREA SUFICIENTE PARA LAS DIFERENTES FASES DE INSPECCIÓN Y BUEN DESPLAZAMIENTO DE LOS FUNCIONARIOS (R...
4. EXPOSICIÓN A RUIDO Y VIBRACIONES (RIESGO FÍSICO) • La exposición al sonido y la vibración del motor al realizar pruebas...
5. EXPOSICIÓN A ALTAS TEMPERATURAS (RIESGO FÍSICO) • Es primordial mantener una temperatura ambiente apropiada y no perjud...
6. EXPOSICIÓN A SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS E IRRITANTES, INCLUIMOS GASES Y VAPORES DEL VEHÍCULO (RIESGO QUÍMICO) • Al momento d...
¿COMO HA PARTICIPADO EL COMITÉ PARITARIO DE SALUD OCUPACIONAL (HOY COPASST)? • En este escenario, el COPASST realizó medic...
CONCLUSIONES • La seguridad industrial es un elemento indispensable en la reducción de los riesgos laborales en una empres...
REFERENCIAS • Dspace.espoch.edu.ec. 2020. La Seguridad Industrial. [online] Available at: <http://dspace.espoch.edu.ec/bit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Factores de riesgo y peligros laborales.

23 views

Published on

Factores de riesgo y peligros laborales.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Factores de riesgo y peligros laborales.

  1. 1. FACTORES DE RIESGO O PELIGROS LABORALES INTEGRANTES: ADRIANA MARCELA RODRÍGUEZ RÍOS MARISOL QUINTERO MOLINA LUIS ALEJANDRO RAMOS ESTUPIÑÁN INTRODUCCIÓN LOS FACTORES DE RIESGO FORMAN PARTE DE LA SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL, Y HACEN REFERENCIA A LA PROBABILIDAD DE QUE OCURRA UN DAÑO, EN ESTE CASO EN EL SITIO DE TRABAJO DE UN INDIVIDUO. POR OTRO LADO, LOS PELIGROS LABORALES SON INHERENTES A CUALQUIER CONDICIÓN A LA QUE SE ENCUENTRE SUJETA EL INDIVIDUO EN SU SITIO DE TRABAJO. A CONTINUACIÓN, SE MOSTRARÁ UN NÚMERO DE ESCENARIOS HIPOTÉTICOS DE LO PREVIAMENTE MENCIONADO, ASÍ COMO EL CORRESPONDIENTE MANEJO Y PROTOCOLO A SEGUIR.
  2. 2. CENTRO DE INSPECCIÓN SEGUROS DEL ESTADO • Misión: Verificar el estado de asegurabilidad de los vehículos, inspeccionando el estado tecnicomecanico y realizando un análisis a la hoja de vida del vehículo y del cliente a la hora de adquirir una póliza de seguro todo riesgo.
  3. 3. 1. MANEJO DE GATOS HIDRÁULICOS. (RIESGOS MECÁNICOS) • Esta es la segunda zona desde que ingresa el vehículo, donde el inspector u operador acomoda el vehículo de acuerdo a sus dimensiones en 4 puntos y lo eleva para visualizar la parte inferior del vehículo. El peligro empieza desde un mal mantenimiento del gato hidráulico, hasta un error en el personal que lo manipula. Se recomienda un mantenimiento preventivo, el uso de elementos de protección persona y una capacitación constante y adecuada del personal. • En este caso, la empresa implementó 2 mantenimientos más de los que se tenía presupuestado para evitar y disminuir la posibilidad de accidente o escenario perjudicial no deseado. A B
  4. 4. 2. MANEJO DE POLÍMETRO EN ÁREA DE BATERÍA (RIESGOS ELÉCTRICOS) • La zona de revisión de baterías es libre de obstáculos y permeada del ambiente. El espacio debe tener las dimensiones necesarias para el fácil desplazamiento del operador. Aunque el voltaje de una batería de un carro no es suficiente para ocasionar la muerte inmediata es importante que el operador utilice protecciones individuales, siempre tener un polo a tierra, y mantener su área de operación seca. Delimitar su área de trabajo y mantener sus implementos en gavetas señalizadas.
  5. 5. 3. ESPACIO ENTRE CADA ÁREA SUFICIENTE PARA LAS DIFERENTES FASES DE INSPECCIÓN Y BUEN DESPLAZAMIENTO DE LOS FUNCIONARIOS (RIESGOS LOCATIVOS.) • El lugar del centro de inspecciones es amplio, su capacidad es para 6 vehículos y cuenta con corredores para el desplazamiento. Debe contar con el espacio suficiente para el personal en el área de trabajo en caso de algún accidente con la maquinaria, debe ser libre de obstáculos y debe contar con sus salidas de emergencia rápida. Se recomienda buena iluminación y ventilación del lugar por motivo de los gases del automotor. • Se compró parte del predio inmediatamente anterior para mejorar el espacio y la movilidad de vehículos y trabajadores de la empresa. A B
  6. 6. 4. EXPOSICIÓN A RUIDO Y VIBRACIONES (RIESGO FÍSICO) • La exposición al sonido y la vibración del motor al realizar pruebas, requiere que el personal este dotado de sus auriculares, gafas y guantes de protección. Para evitar cualquier discapacidad producto de esto, a largo plazo. Así como diseño apropiado de los equipos y el uso de lubricantes para reducir la vibración en las maquinas.
  7. 7. 5. EXPOSICIÓN A ALTAS TEMPERATURAS (RIESGO FÍSICO) • Es primordial mantener una temperatura ambiente apropiada y no perjudicial durante toda su jornada de trabajo. Evitando el encerramiento, su temperatura debe estar entre los 17 y 27 grados centígrados, esto aplica no solo para un área de la empresa sino para todo el espacio.
  8. 8. 6. EXPOSICIÓN A SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS E IRRITANTES, INCLUIMOS GASES Y VAPORES DEL VEHÍCULO (RIESGO QUÍMICO) • Al momento de la revisión del automotor en todo momento existe la posibilidad de contacto con sustancias corrosivas e irritantes, por lo cual es primordial el uso de guantes, gafas, y un uniforme que cubra de pies a cabeza. Este momento se da desde la entrada de carro hasta su salida. • La empresa reemplazo los ductos de ventilación por unos de mayor capacidad que permitieron mantener la temperatura permitida y el espacio libre de toxicidad por acumulación de gases. A B
  9. 9. ¿COMO HA PARTICIPADO EL COMITÉ PARITARIO DE SALUD OCUPACIONAL (HOY COPASST)? • En este escenario, el COPASST realizó mediciones correspondientes necesarias de gases en ambiente y temperaturas emanadas de los vehículos que se encuentran en el establecimiento para controlar y tamizar que sean los tolerados por el organismo y que no generen ningún tipo de evento adverso en la salud del individuo. • Adicionalmente, se encargó de que cada trabajador estuviera dotado con los elementos de bioseguridad correspondientes a su función para asegurar un sitio de trabajo libre de potenciales peligros.
  10. 10. CONCLUSIONES • La seguridad industrial es un elemento indispensable en la reducción de los riesgos laborales en una empresa, así como de proteger al trabajador de los peligros que se derivan de cualquiera que sea su línea de trabajo. • La correcta implementación de protocolos de bioseguridad integrales garantizan jornadas laborales libres de riesgos incipientes.
  11. 11. REFERENCIAS • Dspace.espoch.edu.ec. 2020. La Seguridad Industrial. [online] Available at: <http://dspace.espoch.edu.ec/bitstream/123456789/850/1/27T0120.pdf > [Accessed 20 August 2020]. • Álvarez H, Francisco, Faizal G, Enriqueta, (2012).Riesgos Laborales Cómo prevenirlos en el ambiente de trabajo. Bogotá Colombia: Ediciones de la U • F2i2.net. n.d. La Seguridad Industrial Fundamentos Y Aplicaciones. [online] Available at: <http://www.f2i2.net/web/publicaciones/libro_seguridad_industrial/lsi.pd f> [Accessed 20 August 2020].

×