Biografia - Herbert simon

Milwaukee 15 de junio de 1916, Pittsburg, 9 de febrero de 2001. Economista, politólogo y teorico de las ciencias sociales....
Se propone el modelo del “el hombre administrativo” en reemplazo del “hombre económico” Tabla 1. Diferencias de Simon con ...
Especialización vertical: División de las funciones decisorias entre el personal operativo, supervisor, etc.  Coordinació...
 El equilibrio refleja el éxito de la organización en remunerar a sus integrantes con cuantías adecuadas, y motivarlos a ...
Herbert Simon

  1. 1. Milwaukee 15 de junio de 1916, Pittsburg, 9 de febrero de 2001. Economista, politólogo y teorico de las ciencias sociales. Hijo de un ingeiero eléctrico alemán que imigro a estados unidos en 1903, y de una estadounidense de origen europeo (pianista). En 1937 el matemático estadounidense contrajo matrimonio con Dorothea Pye, con la que publicaría trabajos en los campos de la administración pública y la psicología del conocimiento. De esta unión nacerían tres hijos (Katherine, Peter y Barbara). Herbert A. Simon falleció el 9 de febrero de 2001, a los ochenta y cuatro años de edad, en el Presbyterian Hospital de Pittsburg, como consecuencia de las complicaciones derivadas de una intervención quirúrgica a la que había sido sometido días antes. Simon se licencio en ciencias políticas en 1936 por la universidad de chicago, la misma institución donde se doctoro en 1943 con una tesis acerca de la toma de decisiones en sistemas organizacionales.  Desde la década de 1950 su carrea por la Carnegle Mellon UNiversity, en ese periodo, planteo junto a David Hawkins el teorema Hawkins-Simon (1949), sobre las “condiciones para la existencia de vectores positivos de solución para matrices de entrada - salida”  Junto a Allen Newell y Cliff Shaw desarrollo el information processing Language (IPL), con el que produjeron dos programas fundamentales: el Logic Theory Machine (1956), y el general Problem Solver (GPS) (1957).  En 1967 publicó un artículo que años después obtendría gran reconocimiento por parte de la comunidad científica en torno a la inteligencia artificial, en el que exponía una clara diferenciación entre la “cold cognition” y la “hot cognition”.  En 1978 le fue concedido el Premio Nobel de Economía por ser uno de los investigadores más importantes en el terreno interdisciplinario y por su investigación pionera en los procesos de toma de decisiones en organizaciones económicas.
  2. 2. Se propone el modelo del “el hombre administrativo” en reemplazo del “hombre económico” Tabla 1. Diferencias de Simon con la teoría convencional Teoría convencional Herbet A. Simon 1. Burocracia y jerarquía 2. Paradigma mecanicista 3. Personalidad 4. Autoridad vertical normativa 5. Contabilidad y productos 1. Relaciones de coordinación y cooperación 2. Paradigma evolutivo 3. Organización 4. Legitimidad y confianza 5. Decisiones y procesos Simon opone “organizacion” a “personalidad”. No podemos comprender ni lo que un ejecutivo recibe ni lo que aporta si no entendemos la organización en la que trabaja, porque su comportamiento y el efecto que este produce en los demás son funciones de su situación dentro de aquella. Autoridad normativa vertical →Razones para la especialización vertical 1. Coordinación 2. Pericia 3. Responsabilidad  Cuando un individuo se une a una organización se produce una especie de transacción por cuya mediación el sujeto recibe estímulos a cambio de su contribución con el funcionamiento de la organización. De este modo se va formado una estructura de relaciones intersubjetivas.  Un sistema cibernético auto controlado de comunicación que permite a la organización autorregularse tanto interna como externamente.  El proceso de la toma de decisiones las cuales se adoptan en base a la multiplicidad de premisas clasificables en fácticas y de valor. El personal no operativo (alta jerarquía) participa en el cumplimiento de los objetivos de la organización en cuanto influye al personal operativo, para lo cual, entre la jerarquía más alta y el nivel operativo pueden existir muchos niveles. Elección y comportamiento. Todo comportamiento implica una selección consciente o no de determinadas acciones para quien actúa y para quien este influye En la organización en general el comportamiento es intencionado, esta finalidad pretendida es el primer criterio para determinar que hay que hacer.  Jerarquía de decisión  Comportamiento finalista  Comportamiento racional El elemento relativo en la decisión: la alternativa elegida no permite una realización completa de objetivos, es solo la mejor solución disponible en las circunstancias dadas.
  3. 3. Especialización vertical: División de las funciones decisorias entre el personal operativo, supervisor, etc.  Coordinación  Pericia  Responsabilidad Autoridad  Modelo de comportamiento del superior: Ordena, afirma imperativamente una alternativa de comportamiento para el subordinado.  Modelo de comportamiento del subordinado: 1. Su elección (decisión) tiene como base única el criterio del superior. 2. Identificación o Lealtades organizativas 3. El criterio de eficiencia 4. Comunicación Existen tres participantes de las organizaciones: 1. empresario 2. Clientes 3. Empleados Cada grupo tiene sus motivos para participar en la organización en relación a la necesidad que crea que esta les va a satisfacer. La manera en que se emplea la autoridad para mantener coordinada la organización, es decir la coordinación de procedimientos (especificación de las líneas de autoridad y las esferas d actividad y de autoridad de cada miembro de la organización) En este modelo la autoridad sirve para dos cosas: 1. Para imponer el esquema organizacional planeado (aplicar el organigrama) (definir jerarquías) 2. Definir Roles, es decir, que hace cada uno dentro de la organización en base a la división del trabajo y la delegación de roles. Hace referencia a las relaciones interpersonales dentro de la organización que afectan a las decisiones de la misma pero que, o están omitidas en el esquema formal, o no son coherentes.  La idea reside en reemplazar la utilización de la autoridad, para suplirla por la influencia organizativa, proceso que resulta de la mayor efectividad si se ha generado una importante dosis de lealtad hacia la organización entre los subordinados.  Por lo cual podríamos decir que el Hombre administrativo tiende a satisfacer y no a maximizar la eficiencia. El Hombre administrativo es un individuo diferente del Homo economicus, concepto que sostenían los clásicos de la Economía y de la Administración.
  4. 4.  El equilibrio refleja el éxito de la organización en remunerar a sus integrantes con cuantías adecuadas, y motivarlos a continuar haciendo parte de la organización y con garantizar su supervivencia  Simon la define como el proceso mediante el cual se transmiten las premisas decisorias de un miembro a otro de la organización  Tres tipos de conflicto 1. Individual 2. Organizacional 3. Interorganizacional. Cuando existen objetivos compartidos, puede realizarse a partir de los llamados “modelos analíticos” 1. Solución total 2. La solución por persuasión En los casos en que se verifiquen diferencias de objetivos, la solución puede alcanzarse por los modelos de negociación, Manejo de negociación propiamente dicho Manejo Político. La escuela Teoría de la Organización ha hecho un muy valioso aporte a la administración. Se ha basado en todos los estudios hechos anteriormente, ha analizado a la organización como un todo, tomando en consideración no solamente la organización formal sino también las relaciones interpersonales existentes, o sea la organización informal. Además de darles importancia al comportamiento individual, los conflictos individuales, la escala de valores individuales, como afectan al comportamiento de la organización y el logro de sus objetivos.- Los principales aportes fueron el estudio del proceso decisorio en las organizaciones, la introducción del concepto de racionalidad limitada, el estudio de la cadena de medios afines, el proceso de formación de objetivos, la teoria del equilibrio, la influencia organizativa y los estudios del conflicto.  https://prezi.com/0o4dqdbtlq_o/herbert-simon/  https://www.biografiasyvidas.com/biografia/s/simon_herbert.htm

