Fichas del-cuaderno-3-preescolar-completo-150625024016-lva1-app6892

  1. 1. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 1 Colorea de amarillo el juguete que est� encima de la mesa.
  2. 2. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 2 Repasa las l�neas de puntos y colorea las figuras.
  3. 3. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 3 Colorea el n�mero 2.
  4. 4. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 4 Une con una l�nea los dibujos que veas iguales y p�ntalos del mismo color.
  5. 5. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 5 Sigue los puntos y colorea de rosa el caballito de mar peque�o y de azul el m�s grande.
  6. 6. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 6 Completa las casas como la del recuadro y luego p�ntalas.
  7. 7. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 7 Escribe la letra o, delinea y colorea.
  8. 8. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 8 Colorea las se�ales de tr�nsito que tienen forma de tri�ngulo.
  9. 9. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 9 Colorea los c�rculos de verde y amarillo alternativamente.
  10. 10. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 10 Colorea los animales que viven en el mar.
  11. 11. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 11 Colorea seg�n indica la clave.
  12. 12. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 12 Agrupa las palomas de dos en dos y luego colorea.
  13. 13. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 13 Une con una l�nea los dibujos que veas iguales, luego p�ntalos.
  14. 14. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 14 Colorea el balde que est� lleno.
  15. 15. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 15 Colorea las manzanas que est�n fuera del c�rculo.
  16. 16. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 16 Repasa colorea y escribe el n�mero 2. 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
  17. 17. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 17 Traza las l�neas de la lluvia y colorea la nube.
  18. 18. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 18 Colorea al animalito que va m�s lento.
  19. 19. Autor: Jenniffer Germosen Fichas Pre-escolar www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Nombre:__________________________________________________ Fecha:_______________________ Cuadernillo 3 preescolar �Copyright materialdeaprendizaje.com www.materialdeaprendizaje.com Ficha 19 Delinea el dibujo y colorea.

