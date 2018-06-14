Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA EN ATENCION TEMPRANA Y EDUCACION INFANTIL 1 USO DE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIASEN LA FORMACION DE LA EDUCADORINFANTIL II ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DELA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y EDUCACION IFANTIL ALUMNA: CHOQUE CARDENASMARIA PATRICIA DOCENTE: ING. JAQUELINE MATINEZ CALDERON FECHA: | 7 DE JUNIO DE 2018
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA EN ATENCION TEMPRANA Y EDUCACION INFANTIL 2 USO DE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIASEN LA FORMACION DE LA EDUCADORINFANTIL II ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON 1. RESUMEN Atender a las necesidades educativas por exceso constituye un reto para el educador de todos los tiempos, que requiere bases teóricas sólidas para la aplicación de estrategias de orientación eficaces que propicien el desarrollo integral e individual del estudiante. Por esta razón analizamos el desarrollo histórico de los conceptos superdotación y talento en relación con los modelos de inteligencia. Este análisis evidencia una progresiva ampliación de los mismos desde una concepción genetista, enfocada sólo en aspectos intelectuales, a concepciones integrales y mucho más abarcadoras que ofrecen nuevas posibilidades al desarrollo del alumno y de las propias Ciencias de la Educación. PALABRAS CLAVES: INTELIGENCIA, SUPERDOTACIÓN, TALENTO. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN El interés por las capacidades intelectuales se remonta a los orígenes de la existencia humana. Desde entonces, la necesidad de enfrentarse a los inevitables problemas de la vida cotidiana ha movilizado los procesos internos de pensamiento a la construcción de soluciones que posibilitan la adaptabilidad del individuo al medio. Siendo la calidad del producto elaborado en la psiquis un reflejo de la capacidad intelectual del hombre, es imposible permanecer indiferente a estos procesos.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA EN ATENCION TEMPRANA Y EDUCACION INFANTIL 3 USO DE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIASEN LA FORMACION DE LA EDUCADORINFANTIL II ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON Las particularidades individuales de la capacidad intelectual han captado la atención de grandes pensadores de la humanidad. En la Antigua Grecia, Platón (429-343 a.C.) utilizaba un conjunto de pruebas para determinar los talentos en su país y, una vez seleccionados, eran instruidos con el propósito de que en el futuro tomaran las riendas de la vida política de la nación. Solimán "el Magnífico" (1495-1566) enviaba por todo el imperio emisarios encargados de seleccionar aquellos cuyo ingenio despuntaba para ser instruidos en la fe mahometana y capacitados a fin de conducir el futuro religioso, militar, científico y artístico del imperio. Lamentablemente, no en todas las épocas ni sociedades los individuos excepcionalmente dotados han encontrado terreno propicio para develar el esplendor de sus capacidades. La excepcionalidad intelectual, y como expresión de ella, la superdotación y el talento, marcan una diferencia que se construye de manera dinámica y personalizada en cada sujeto, y hace emerger necesidades educativas especiales que retan la competencia de los profesionales de la educación. Los intentos de negación e, incluso, una actitud indiferente ante la manifestación de cualquiera de las habilidades superiores puede conducir al ensombrecimiento de las mismas. Esto ocurre a través de un mecanismo en que la falta de estimulación o rechazo puede hacer menguar la motivación, y llega, en el peor de los casos, a una negación de las capacidades propias a favor del equilibrio adaptativo. De esta forma, se cierra o estrecha el camino que conduciría a obras grandiosas a favor del progreso de la humanidad. Ante tal peligro, es necesario promover en los educadores un acercamiento a los aspectos teóricos relacionados con la superdotación y el talento que faciliten la comprensión de las particularidades psicológicas individuales de estos sujetos y su orientación educativa. El trabajo que presentamos constituye un análisis del desarrollo histórico de los conceptos de superdotación y talento a partir de su relación con los modelos de inteligencia.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA EN ATENCION TEMPRANA Y EDUCACION INFANTIL 4 USO DE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGIASEN LA FORMACION DE LA EDUCADORINFANTIL II ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON 3. OBJETIVOS 3.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL Identificar a niños con capacidades extraordinarias (superdotados) en referencias a pensamientos abstractos respecto a su medio que lo rodea. 3.2. OBJETIVO ESPECIFICOS  Nivelar a los niños superdotados según su grado de inteligencia al curso que corresponde.  Enseñar individualmente a los niños superdotados según sus capacidades.  Realizar programas de intervención según las características de cada niño. 4. CARACTERISTICAS PRINCIPALES De todo lo dicho podemos deducir que una de las principales características de los superdotados es que presentan unas capacidades humanas superiores, desde el pensamiento abstracto hasta la creatividad. Las características son: · Observa críticamente; analiza; incrédulo. · Sus respuestas son enérgicas y presentan capacidad de liderazgo. · Tienen una percepción independiente de sí mismo y del mundo. · Son individualistas y por tanto buscan la libertad. · Resultan persistentes. · Tienen un vocabulario rico y una capacidad de retención elevada. · Originalidad. · Cierta tendencia a la erudición. · Pensamiento lógico.

