

Being able to easily perform math calulations in your head is a skill that every pilot strives for. If (like many!) you struggle a bit with this process, or, if you are simply looking for a way to improve your math skills in the cockpit, then 'Mental Math for Pilots' is a must read! Whether you are gearing up for that coveted pilot interview, preparing for a checkride or proficiency check, or simply want to improve your inflight calculations performance, author Ron McElroy offers numerous invaluable tips and tricks to help you in all areas of cockpit calculations.Sharpen your math skills for the interview as well as for the cockpit, with these instructions for figuring math problems in your head without paper or electronic calculator.