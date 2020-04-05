Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAR EMISSIONS A CAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING
Car pollutants cause immediate and long-term effects on the environment. Car exhausts emit a wide range of gases (carbon d...
FACTS AND FIGURES Transport is responsible for nearly 30% of the EU’s total CO2 emissions, of which 72% comes from road tr...
SOLUTIONS TO CAR EMISSIONS Bicycles Urban transport, like: buses, trains, ferries, high-speed rails, coaches...
OTHER SOLUTIONS Electric cars Applications for share your own transport
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Car emissions & Global Warming, by Andrea Gómez Pacheco

30 views

Published on

EXTRA SPEAKING

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Car emissions & Global Warming, by Andrea Gómez Pacheco

  1. 1. CAR EMISSIONS A CAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING
  2. 2. Car pollutants cause immediate and long-term effects on the environment. Car exhausts emit a wide range of gases (carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases) and solid matter, causing global warming, acid rain, and harming the environment and human health. Engine noise and fuel spills also cause pollution. The gases trap heat in the atmosphere, which causes worldwide temperatures to rise. CONSEQUENCES OF CAR EMISSIONS
  3. 3. FACTS AND FIGURES Transport is responsible for nearly 30% of the EU’s total CO2 emissions, of which 72% comes from road transportation.
  4. 4. SOLUTIONS TO CAR EMISSIONS Bicycles Urban transport, like: buses, trains, ferries, high-speed rails, coaches...
  5. 5. OTHER SOLUTIONS Electric cars Applications for share your own transport

×