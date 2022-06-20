Successfully reported this slideshow.

Best Indian Restaurants in Connecticut

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
1 of 3

Best Indian Restaurants in Connecticut

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 2 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Food

Our purpose is simple and bold—to redefine how Indian restaurants taste, feel, and look. Our founding values consist of providing clean and heart-warming food prepared with ethical practices with a huge importance on our team members and our guests. We believe the happiness that comes from feeding souls is worth sharing. We strive to positively impact the communities we live in and constantly practice our values.

Our purpose is simple and bold—to redefine how Indian restaurants taste, feel, and look. Our founding values consist of providing clean and heart-warming food prepared with ethical practices with a huge importance on our team members and our guests. We believe the happiness that comes from feeding souls is worth sharing. We strive to positively impact the communities we live in and constantly practice our values.

Food

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(4.5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide Cecily Wong
(4/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
(4/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less: A Cookbook Carolyn Williams
(3.5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
(5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
(0/5)
Free
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
(4/5)
Free
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
The Spring 2022 Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
(5/5)
Free
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
(4/5)
Free
The February/March Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Findaway
(4/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul Candice Kumai
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Isabel Allende
(4/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Imbibe! Updated and Revised Edition: From Absinthe Cocktail to Whiskey Smash, a Salute in Stories and Drinks to "Professor" Jerry Thomas, Pioneer of the American Bar David Wondrich
(4.5/5)
Free

Best Indian Restaurants in Connecticut

  1. 1. *Limited Dine-In Only* *Limited Dine-In Only* (*We Serve Halal Food*) (*We Serve Halal Food*) Fresh taste at a great price, only for hungry people. For many, Asian food in Connecticut is a welcome adventure. Known for its rich flavors, bold spices, and warm hospitality, Indian cuisine has been one of the highlights of many dining experiences. For those who can muster up the courage to riddle their tongue with spice-singed holes in return for true homestyle Southern flavor, Marina Indian Restaurant is definitely a meal not be missed. Our purpose is simple and bold—to redefine how Indian restaurants taste, feel, and look. Our founding values consist of providing clean and heart-warming food prepared with ethical practices with a huge importance on our team members and our guests. We believe the happiness that comes from feeding souls is worth sharing. We strive to positively impact the communities we live in and constantly practice our values. We at Marina Indian have created a warm setting filled with elements to relax you to the core. Our well thought out Indian menu is created to transport you on a culinary journey to different states and regions of India. We have included a wide variety of dishes which go beyond standard offerings from any other Indian restaurant. We serve food for everybody—vegans, vegetarians, meat eaters, spicy C H A S E T H E F L A V O R S One Goal, One Passion – Food. ORDER ONLINE   HOME MENU CATERING GALLERY ABOUT CONTACT 
  2. 2. and non-spicy eaters, guests who prefer not to eat dairy or gluten, and everyone in between. At Marina Indian as a best indian restaurants in connecticut we serve fresh, tasty and spicy Indian food prepared using fresh herbs, garam masalas made in-house combined with rich flavors from ginger and garlic. We are about staple Indian curries from different regions of India, mughal inspired rice preparations and tadoori breads, baked fresh in our oven. OUR STORY OUR MENU Our Food Gallery Contact Us  +1 (860) 633-7799 Email: marinaindianrestaurant.ct@gmail.com Get Direction 2249 New London Tpke, South Glastonbury, Connecticut 06073 VIEW ON MAP Opening Hours Closed 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM & 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM & 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM & 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM & 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM & 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM & 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 
  3. 3. Marina is a comfortable, Indian-style restaurant offering everything you love about Indian cuisine without the attitude. Marina features classic Indian dishes such as idli, dosa and Naan, as well as spicy and delicious biryani made with fresh meat and spices. Your email address  © 2022, Marina. All rights reserved. Developed by Cloudmellow Technologies   

×