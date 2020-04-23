Environmental studies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
From Inspection notes dated 02.07.1927 of Dr. K. T. Mathew, Assistant Director of Public Health, Madras on Sanitation in t...
BIOSPHERE ?
The term "biosphere" was coined by geologist Eduard Suess in 1875, which he defined as the place on earth's surface where ...
HOW MANY SPECIES EXIST IN OUR EARTH ?
 3-30million species of plants, animals, fungi and unicellular organisms  Of this, only about 1.4 million species have b...
HUMAN is ONE among the 3 or 30 million species
The age of the earth is estimated as 460 crore years Insects existed 40 crore years Snakes and other reptiles existed 30 c...
Birds, animals and plants can survive without human, but we cannot live without them.
Biodiversity is the variety and differences among living organisms from all sources, including terrestrial, marine, and ot...
All life on earth is interdependent and man is only a strand in this delicate web of relationships Every time a species be...
An extinct flightless bird, once a native of the island of Mauritius. Discovered 1598, extinct by 1681 DODO. . .
The “Calvaria major” tree, soon after the dodo bird became extinct, seeds stopped sprouting The dodo’s relationship with t...
So why, conservation of biodiversity is utmost important today?
The rapid disappearance of species was ranked as one of the planet's gravest environmental worries, surpassing pollution, ...
Biodiversity loss leads to . . .
Loss of rare genetic species
Floods
Desertification
UNSEASONAL DROUGHT
Competition for natural resources
India… …contains a great wealth of biological diversity in its forests, its wetlands and in its marine areas.
India 1,50,000 species of plants 1228 species of birds 204 amphibians 372 mammals 446 reptiles
INDIA One of the 12 mega biodiversity countries It has two out of the 18 biodiversity hot spots of the world.
They are, The Himalayas The Western Ghats They are the LIFELINE of major rivers in India and
Western Ghats . . .
Western Ghats
The Western Ghats range extends from . . .  River Tapti in Maharashtra in the north to Kanyakumari in the South  passes ...
Western Ghats 4500 species of plants (1700 endemic) 508 species of birds (16 endemic) 121 species of amphibians (94 endemi...
Godavari Krishna Kabini Netravathi Bharathapuzha Kaveri Bhavani Amaravathy Vaigai Thamaraparani WESTERN GHATS - The origin...
There are no glaciers like Himalayas . . . How then RIVERS originate in WESTERN GHATS ?
The grasslands and sholas retain the rainwater for several months
The grassland and shola ecosystems found in the higher reaches of Western Ghats are unique to this region.
Even in the non-rainfall seasons the grasslands and sholas releases the stored water drop by drop and forms the perennial ...
Streams form the small rivers
Small rivers form the major rivers
So, forests and water resources are interlinked By conserving FORESTS assuring the water to the FUTURE GENERATION
FORESTS . . . Not only TREES It is the world of insects, birds, amphibians, reptiles, mammals, plants etc., They are home ...
ELEPHANT Keystone Species of Forest Ecosystem
TIGER Flagship Species of Forest Ecosystem
Importance of Species Interaction in an Ecosystem
Hornbills – Feathered Foresters
The Tree : An Apartment for Birds Canopy-Dwellers Birds like leaf warblers forage in the crown of the trees looking for in...
In its adaptation to a diet of simple sugars and carbohydrates, the lion tailed macaque has lost its ability to digest eve...
We cannot create this natural treasure but We can CONSERVE THE FOREST by CONSERVING THE WILDLIFE
ANTHROPOGENIC PRESSURE great threat to the BIODIVERSITY…
THREATS TO WILDLIFE CONSERVATION •Habitat fragmentation •Encroachment •Cattle Grazing •Deforestation •Indiscriminate killi...
Habitat fragmentation
Habitat fragmentation
Cattle Grazing
Deforestation
Mindless Mining
Indiscriminate killing of wildlife
Trade
Careless Tourism
Can you name any country having four type of big cats?
India is the only country having FIVE big cats in its forests…..
GIR FOREST …. The only habitat of Asiatic lions
Snow Leopard
Clouded Leopard
But, we should have SIX big cats..
THE CHEETAH The last Cheetah sighted in India during 1950s
This should not happen to other wildlife
The Major cause for Global Warming and Climate change is Deforestation Deforestation and is responsible for 25% of all CO2...
Forests absorb CO2 and are carbon sinks ROLE OF FORESTS
1 tree absorbs ~ 1 ton of CO2 in its life
Amazon is the world’s largest Carbon sink Amazon stores 90 billion tons of CO2
Amazon destruction 1 football field worth every 10 sec
34 million acres of trees are cut and burnt each year i.e. the size of Italy Through out the world . . .
LONGWOOD SHOLA – A case study
Kerbetta - a village in Nilgiris experienced scarcity for potable water. By the conservation effort of people, the LONGWOO...
Barbie Doll
Mattel, the US maker of Barbie dolls, accused for destruction of carbon-rich Indonesian forests and habitats of endangered...
In 1957, the River Thames was declared biologically dead. The amount of oxygen in the water fell so low that no life could...
What about our rivers? 100 year ago our Rivers Koovam, Adaiyaaru, Paalaru, Vaigai and Noyyal were flowing fresh. Now?
The Science without harming the nature, will help the existence of human in the globe
We need development but not at the cost of NATURE
Global Warming Forest Degradation Loss of Biodiversity Water Scarcity…. are interlinked
LOSS of NATURE…
LIFE?
Let us join hands to conserve our forests, wildlife and the water bodies to Save our MOTHER EARTH
