Manejos nutricional para aves

Manejos nutricional de aves PROF. MARILIA GOMES
Manejo nutricional • Representa cerca de 70% dos custos • Animais caipiras tem maior capacidade de converter alimentos fra...
• Boa ração: Cereais Forragens Concentrados proteicos Minerais Vitaminas Subprodutos de moagem
• Boa ração: Equilibrada: fornece os elementos nutritivos em proporção, forma e quantidade de acordo com as necessidades ...
• Poedeiras: 2750kcal EM/kg a 2850kcal EM/kg • Frangos de corte: 2800kcal EM/kg a 3200kcal EM/Kg Rações peletizadas resul...
Necessidades nutricionais
• Hidratos de carbono: • São combinações de carbono, hidrogênio e oxigênio • Representam cerca de 60% da ração • Função fi...
• Proteínas: • São aminoácidos combinados a partir de carbono, hidrogênio, oxigênio, nitrogênio e enxofre • Função fisioló...
• Minerais e vitaminas: • Constituem os ossos • Função fisiológica: crescimento e reprodução, auxiliam o funcionamento de ...
• Água: • Limpa • Fresca (até 21°C) • À vontade Bebedouros: limpos e em locais e alturas que permitam o livre acesso das ...
Estimativa de consumo de água para corte
Obrigada
