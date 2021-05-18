Instalações para aves

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I N S TA L A Ç Õ E S PA R A AV E S P R O F. M A R Í L I A G O M E S
B I O C L I M AT O L O G I A • Ciência que estuda as relações entre o clima e a distribuição dos seres vivos na Terra • Co...
• Calor ou frio excessivos provocam estresse calórico: Baixa ou alta conversão alimentar Perda ou ganho exagerado de pes...
O S P R O B L E M A S P O D E M S E R A M E N I Z A D O S A PA R T I R D O P L A N E J A M E N T O M I N U C I O S O D A C...
O R I E N T A Ç Ã O
• O ambiente de criação deve ser tranquilo e distante de outras criações ou plantéis avícolas e ainda se possível distante...
E N G E N H A R I A • Recomenda-se largura de galpão até 10m para clima quente e úmido e largura de 10m até 14m para clima...
• Recomenda-se largura de galpão até 10m para clima quente e úmido e largura de 10m até 14m para clima quente e seco • Com...
• Parede telada para favorecer a ventilação • Mureta de 20cm de altura (entrada de ar ao nível das aves) • Telhados: • Tel...
S I S T E M A S I N T E N S I V O S
• Tecnificado • Muitos animais • Manejos rigorosos • Alta produtividade • Mão de obra qualificada • Custos de instalação e...
• Lanternin
Temperatura ideal para produção de carne
• Desinfetar e realizar vazio sanitário • Evitar estresse na chegada dos pintos • Realizar calendário profilático correto ...
Círculo de proteção dos pintos
Número de bebedouros em função do número de aves
Comprimento de comedouros lineares com acesso bilateral
• Iluminação: • Durante os 2 primeiros dias iluminação constante (1h de escuro e 23 horas de luz) • Depois passa-se para u...
S I S T E M A S S E M I - I N T E N S I V O S
• Confinamento ou ao ar livre • Menos tecnificado • Menos animais • Facilidade de manejo • Custos menores de instalação e ...
Medidas pra minimizar posturas no chão
I L U M I N A Ç Ã O • Incremento de luz por dia: + ovos • Deve ser continuada • Antes do nascer do sol e após o pôr do sol
Crescimento até 4 semanas antes da postura: luz continua Antes da fase de postura, aumentar 1h por semana até 14h de luz/d...
OBRIGADA
Instalações para aves
Instalações para aves
Instalações para aves
Instalações para aves
Instalações para aves
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
May. 18, 2021

Instalações para aves

Medicina veterinária - Universidade Salgado de Oliveira - Campus Goiânia

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Instalações para aves

  1. 1. I N S TA L A Ç Õ E S PA R A AV E S P R O F. M A R Í L I A G O M E S
  2. 2. B I O C L I M AT O L O G I A • Ciência que estuda as relações entre o clima e a distribuição dos seres vivos na Terra • Considera as condições edafoclimáticas • Influências diretas: temperatura do ar, radiação solar, umidade • Influências indiretas: qualidade e quantidade de vegetais indispensáveis à criação animal; favorecimento ou não de
  3. 3. • Calor ou frio excessivos provocam estresse calórico: Baixa ou alta conversão alimentar Perda ou ganho exagerado de peso Redução da postura e peso de ovo Redução da qualidade do ovo Respiração ofegante Lesões no aparelho respiratório Maior pré-disposição a infecções
  4. 4. O S P R O B L E M A S P O D E M S E R A M E N I Z A D O S A PA R T I R D O P L A N E J A M E N T O M I N U C I O S O D A C O N S T R U Ç Ã O D O AV I Á R I O
  5. 5. O R I E N T A Ç Ã O
  6. 6. • O ambiente de criação deve ser tranquilo e distante de outras criações ou plantéis avícolas e ainda se possível distante de estradas onde ocorra circulação de veículos e pedestres • O lado mais ensolarado deve ser sombreado com árvores e o outro deve manter-se livre
  7. 7. E N G E N H A R I A • Recomenda-se largura de galpão até 10m para clima quente e úmido e largura de 10m até 14m para clima quente e seco • Comprimento “ideal” é de 100m a 125m, não devendo ultrapassar 200m • Divisórias de tela (50cm altura) devem separar 2.000 aves por lote (não impedir a ventilação)
  8. 8. • Recomenda-se largura de galpão até 10m para clima quente e úmido e largura de 10m até 14m para clima quente e seco • Comprimento “ideal” é de 100m a 125m, não devendo ultrapassar 200m • Divisórias de tela (50cm altura) devem separar 2.000 aves por lote (não impedir a ventilação) • Piso de material aspero, lavável, impermeável, com espessura de 6cm a 8cm de concreto, revestido com 2cm de argamassa
  9. 9. • Parede telada para favorecer a ventilação • Mureta de 20cm de altura (entrada de ar ao nível das aves) • Telhados: • Telhas francesas oferecem maior atraso na transmissão de calor, mas exigem encaixe perfeito e são difíceis de manejar • Cobertura de amianto é leve e facilita reparos • Outros materiais: isopor entre duas lâminas de alumínio, sapê, madeirit, barro, alumínio, chapa zincada ou ferro galvanizado
  10. 10. S I S T E M A S I N T E N S I V O S
  11. 11. • Tecnificado • Muitos animais • Manejos rigorosos • Alta produtividade • Mão de obra qualificada • Custos de instalação e manutenção altos • Necessidade de controle de qualidade de ar
  12. 12. • Lanternin
  13. 13. Temperatura ideal para produção de carne
  14. 14. • Desinfetar e realizar vazio sanitário • Evitar estresse na chegada dos pintos • Realizar calendário profilático correto • Observar altura de comedouro e bebedouro • Cama de qualidade – 5cm a 8cm de espessura • Atentar-se para temperaturas e outras condições climáticas
  15. 15. Círculo de proteção dos pintos
  16. 16. Número de bebedouros em função do número de aves
  17. 17. Comprimento de comedouros lineares com acesso bilateral
  18. 18. • Iluminação: • Durante os 2 primeiros dias iluminação constante (1h de escuro e 23 horas de luz) • Depois passa-se para um regime de iluminação de 15h/dia até ao abate mantendo no entanto as lâmpadas de presença acesas nos 8 primeiros dias
  19. 19. S I S T E M A S S E M I - I N T E N S I V O S
  20. 20. • Confinamento ou ao ar livre • Menos tecnificado • Menos animais • Facilidade de manejo • Custos menores de instalação e manutenção altos • A área construída deve apresentar detalhes que favorecem tanto a ventilação térmica como a higiene, tornando o ambiente agradável para as aves
  21. 21. Medidas pra minimizar posturas no chão
  22. 22. I L U M I N A Ç Ã O • Incremento de luz por dia: + ovos • Deve ser continuada • Antes do nascer do sol e após o pôr do sol
  23. 23. Crescimento até 4 semanas antes da postura: luz continua Antes da fase de postura, aumentar 1h por semana até 14h de luz/dia Pico máximo de postura, aumentar para 16h de luz/dia
  24. 24. OBRIGADA

×