Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gestão de pessoas e processos P R O F . M A R Í L I A G O M E S
Por onde começar? • Estabelecimento de metas • Plano de ação • Programas de qualidade • Liderança de equipe • Acompanhamen...
Gestão de pessoas para qualidade da produção animal
As granjas que apresentam os melhores resultados têm em comum uma equipe altamente eficiente e comprometida que, além de f...
Equipe G r u p o d e p e s s o a s q u e t r a b a l h a m e m p r o l d e u m m e s m o o b j e t i v o
Atribuições Definir funções é uma excelente forma de garantir que a rotina seja cumprida, já que cada pessoa tem suas resp...
Líder • Tem habilidade de manter um ambiente harmônico • Comunica-se com eficiência em todos os níveis da hierarquia • Pos...
Um bom gerente • Conhecimento do sistema de produção que opera • Empenho e bom nível de esforço empregado • Motivação • In...
• Dar andamento as atividades sob seus comandados • Autoconfiança, atitude firme, segura e ponderada • Capacidade de lidar...
Atualmente, são exigidas as seguintes competências de liderança: • Mentalidade global • Capacidade de lidar com contradiçõ...
Colaboradores: Gostar do trabalho com animais Não ter aversão a material biológico e cheiro Saber trabalhar em equipe Disp...
O insucesso na contratação de um funcionário é responsabilidade da empresa
PORQUE?
Contratou mal (sem perfil, sem qualificação) Não treinou adequadamente Não tratou adequadamente Não corrigiu quando necess...
Formas relativamente simples de estimular a motivação • Salário justo (mercado) • Política de benefícios • Perspectiva de ...
• Comunicação clara • Sistema de premiação • Condições de trabalho • Condições de moradia e lazer quando morar na granja
• O gerente da granja é a organização financeira e orçamentária do empreendimento, objetivando garantir a continuidade do ...
Gestão de processos para qualidade da produção animal
Programas • Qualidade Total • 5S (8S) • PDCA • POP`s
Mandamentos da qualidade total • Satisfação total do cliente • Gerência participativa • Constância de propósitos • Melhori...
Mandamentos da qualidade total • Delegar funções • Garantia da qualidade • Redução de erros • Gerencia dos processos • Tra...
Obrigada
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Gestão de pessoas e processos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
53 views
May. 18, 2021

Gestão de pessoas e processos

Medicina veterinária - Universidade Salgado de Oliveira - Campus Goiânia

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gestão de pessoas e processos

  1. 1. Gestão de pessoas e processos P R O F . M A R Í L I A G O M E S
  2. 2. Por onde começar? • Estabelecimento de metas • Plano de ação • Programas de qualidade • Liderança de equipe • Acompanhamento de resultados
  3. 3. Gestão de pessoas para qualidade da produção animal
  4. 4. As granjas que apresentam os melhores resultados têm em comum uma equipe altamente eficiente e comprometida que, além de frequentemente treinada e capacitada, adota ferramentas de gerenciamento que possibilitam a padronização na execução das rotinas.
  5. 5. Equipe G r u p o d e p e s s o a s q u e t r a b a l h a m e m p r o l d e u m m e s m o o b j e t i v o
  6. 6. Atribuições Definir funções é uma excelente forma de garantir que a rotina seja cumprida, já que cada pessoa tem suas responsabilidades a serem atendidas em um prazo previamente determinado. A distribuição de funções facilita a identificação das pessoas que não as estejam cumprindo, além de apontar também aqueles que mais se destacam em suas atribuições
  7. 7. Líder • Tem habilidade de manter um ambiente harmônico • Comunica-se com eficiência em todos os níveis da hierarquia • Possui desenvoltura para aproveitar os pontos fortes de cada pessoa ajustando-a à melhor função para seu perfil
  8. 8. Um bom gerente • Conhecimento do sistema de produção que opera • Empenho e bom nível de esforço empregado • Motivação • Integridade – honestidade e credibilidade
  9. 9. • Dar andamento as atividades sob seus comandados • Autoconfiança, atitude firme, segura e ponderada • Capacidade de lidar com o inesperado • Flexibilidade, mantendo o bom senso • Capacidade de argumentação e poder de convencimento
  10. 10. Atualmente, são exigidas as seguintes competências de liderança: • Mentalidade global • Capacidade de lidar com contradições • Habilidade diante do inesperado • Sonhar e transformar o sonho em realidade • Disponibilidade para aprender
  11. 11. Colaboradores: Gostar do trabalho com animais Não ter aversão a material biológico e cheiro Saber trabalhar em equipe Dispor de escolaridade mínima para o cargo que almeja Ter comprometimento com resultados Ter experiência prévia, dependendo do cargo Se dispor a morar na granja (quando for o caso)
  12. 12. O insucesso na contratação de um funcionário é responsabilidade da empresa
  13. 13. PORQUE?
  14. 14. Contratou mal (sem perfil, sem qualificação) Não treinou adequadamente Não tratou adequadamente Não corrigiu quando necessário Não motivou quando houve oportunidade Não identificou o momento certo de demitir
  15. 15. Formas relativamente simples de estimular a motivação • Salário justo (mercado) • Política de benefícios • Perspectiva de crescimento • Treinamento constante interno e externo
  16. 16. • Comunicação clara • Sistema de premiação • Condições de trabalho • Condições de moradia e lazer quando morar na granja
  17. 17. • O gerente da granja é a organização financeira e orçamentária do empreendimento, objetivando garantir a continuidade do negócio e a sua decorrente expansão. • O acompanhamento dos custos da produção e os preços de mercado são a fonte de informação para a gestão financeira.
  18. 18. Gestão de processos para qualidade da produção animal
  19. 19. Programas • Qualidade Total • 5S (8S) • PDCA • POP`s
  20. 20. Mandamentos da qualidade total • Satisfação total do cliente • Gerência participativa • Constância de propósitos • Melhoria contínua • Desenvolvimento do RH
  21. 21. Mandamentos da qualidade total • Delegar funções • Garantia da qualidade • Redução de erros • Gerencia dos processos • Transmitir informações
  22. 22. Obrigada

×