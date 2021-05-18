Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gestão ambiental na avicultura e suinocultura Prof. Marília Gomes
• Envolve vários fatores: Projeto e dimensionamento das granjas Projeto dos sistemas de tratamento de efluentes Manejo ...
Quais são os usos da água na suinocultura e avicultura? Dessedentação animal Mecanismo de resfriamento evaporativo Program...
Esses usos podem sofrer influências de diversos fatores, entre eles: • Idade e peso vivo dos animais • Estado sanitário • ...
Como calcular o volume de água necessário para uma granja? • Antes da implantação da granja é necessário realizar uma aval...
Qual a demanda de água por suíno?
Qual a demanda de água para cada 1000 frangos de corte?
Qual a demanda de água para cada 100 poedeiras?
Como o manejo e características das instalações favorecem a gestão da água? • Instalações que permitem maior controle térm...
Limpeza das instalações • Toda a lavagem que possa ser substituída por limpeza a seco é preferível • O prévio umedecimento...
Limpeza das instalações • Sugere-se a substituição das bombas de lavagem de alta vazão e baixa pressão por bombas de alta ...
Tipo de piso na suinocultura • Gestação, maternidade e creche - piso semi vazado • Crescimento e terminação - piso compact...
Bebedouros Modelo, material e tamanho do equipamento Regulagem adequada à idade do animal Pressão, vazão e volume de água ...
Produção de dejetos • A água tem relação direta com a quantidade de dejetos gerada durante a produção • O manejo diário da...
O bom manejo do dejeto deve contemplar as seguintes fases • Produção • Coleta • Armazenamento • Tratamento • Distribuição ...
O manejo inadequado pode levar a dois prejuízos Ambiental - elevado impacto poluente Financeiro - perda de dinheiro ao des...
Fatores de desequilíbrios ambientais - água • Morte de peixe e outros animais • Proliferação de borrachudos e mosca • Cont...
O elevado consumo de água nas regiões de produção intensiva, aliado à falta de programas de gestão da água, vem reduzindo ...
Água da chuva • Ótima alternativa para minimizar o problema de estiagens severas Para consumo animal - deve ser analisada...
Captação e armazenamento Captação em telhados de construções utilizando-se calhas e encanamentos condutores Armazenando em...
Você sabia?
Resíduos de granjas • Orgânico (ou biodegradável): dejetos, restos de alimentos, resíduos da sala de ordenha, entre outros...
Tipos de tratamentos • Compostagem* • Diques de oxidação AERÓBIO
• Compostagem é o processo biológico de valorização da matéria orgânica, considerada como um tipo de reciclagem do lixo or...
Tipos de tratamentos Bioesterqueira Biodigestor ANAERÓBIO
• Geração de energia através da biomassa: combustão de compostos orgânicos, como os produtos agrícolas, restos de processa...
Tipos de tratamentos • Lagoas de estabilização • Aeróbias • Anaeróbias • Facultativas
• Aeróbia: • Apresentar oxigênio dissolvido abaixo da superfície da água • Uso de aeradores • Biomassa na superfície
• Anaeróbia: • Não apresentar oxigênio dissolvido abaixo da superfície da água • É de extrema importância o controle de tr...
• Facultativa: • Zona anaeróbia: matéria orgânica em suspensão tende a sedimentar, constituindo um lodo no fundo da lagoa,...
OBRIGADA
Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura
Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura
Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura
Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
54 views
May. 18, 2021

Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura

Medicina veterinária - Universidade Salgado de Oliveira - Campus Goiânia

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gestão ambiental em suinocultura e avicultura

  1. 1. Gestão ambiental na avicultura e suinocultura Prof. Marília Gomes
  2. 2. • Envolve vários fatores: Projeto e dimensionamento das granjas Projeto dos sistemas de tratamento de efluentes Manejo de coprodutos da produção animal Monitoramento de indicadores de qualidade ambiental Licenciamento ambiental da propriedade Atendimento às legislações ambientais vigentes
  3. 3. Quais são os usos da água na suinocultura e avicultura? Dessedentação animal Mecanismo de resfriamento evaporativo Programa de limpeza e desinfecção das granjas
  4. 4. Esses usos podem sofrer influências de diversos fatores, entre eles: • Idade e peso vivo dos animais • Estado sanitário • Fase fisiológica de produção • Condições ambientais no interior e exterior das instalações • Práticas de higiene e limpeza • Equipamentos utilizados na granja
  5. 5. Como calcular o volume de água necessário para uma granja? • Antes da implantação da granja é necessário realizar uma avaliação da disponibilidade de água em todas as épocas do ano • Essa análise deve ser feita por profissional habilitado que precisa considerar o tamanho do plantel a ser implantado
  6. 6. Qual a demanda de água por suíno?
  7. 7. Qual a demanda de água para cada 1000 frangos de corte?
  8. 8. Qual a demanda de água para cada 100 poedeiras?
  9. 9. Como o manejo e características das instalações favorecem a gestão da água? • Instalações que permitem maior controle térmico auxiliam na manutenção do consumo de água por parte do animal • Animais em estresse calórico tendem a consumir mais água e com isso aumentam o volume de dejetos
  10. 10. Limpeza das instalações • Toda a lavagem que possa ser substituída por limpeza a seco é preferível • O prévio umedecimento e raspagem das baias e o uso de detergentes, facilitam a limpeza e diminuem o consumo de água
  11. 11. Limpeza das instalações • Sugere-se a substituição das bombas de lavagem de alta vazão e baixa pressão por bombas de alta pressão (1000 a 2000 libras) e baixa vazão • Outra opção é a lavagem com água aquecida com a energia térmica gerada pela queima do biogás
  12. 12. Tipo de piso na suinocultura • Gestação, maternidade e creche - piso semi vazado • Crescimento e terminação - piso compacto Exige mais mão de obra (para higienização e limpeza) e maior consumo de água (principalmente devido à formação do cascão)
  13. 13. Bebedouros Modelo, material e tamanho do equipamento Regulagem adequada à idade do animal Pressão, vazão e volume de água Manutenção constante
  14. 14. Produção de dejetos • A água tem relação direta com a quantidade de dejetos gerada durante a produção • O manejo diário da granja com constante limpeza resulta na geração de elevados volumes de dejetos
  15. 15. O bom manejo do dejeto deve contemplar as seguintes fases • Produção • Coleta • Armazenamento • Tratamento • Distribuição • Utilização
  16. 16. O manejo inadequado pode levar a dois prejuízos Ambiental - elevado impacto poluente Financeiro - perda de dinheiro ao descuidar do manejo dos dejetos
  17. 17. Fatores de desequilíbrios ambientais - água • Morte de peixe e outros animais • Proliferação de borrachudos e mosca • Contaminação dos recursos hídricos por nitrogênio e fosfatos e organismos de risco sanitário
  18. 18. O elevado consumo de água nas regiões de produção intensiva, aliado à falta de programas de gestão da água, vem reduzindo sua disponibilidade, principalmente as de fontes mais superficiais.
  19. 19. Água da chuva • Ótima alternativa para minimizar o problema de estiagens severas Para consumo animal - deve ser analisada e receber tratamento adequado que garanta sua qualidade Para outros fins seu tratamento é mínimo e não necessita de análise de qualidade
  20. 20. Captação e armazenamento Captação em telhados de construções utilizando-se calhas e encanamentos condutores Armazenando em cisternas ou outro tipo de reservatório O volume desses reservatórios deve ser calculado em função da demanda de água na granja As águas das primeiras chuvas devem ser descartadas
  21. 21. Você sabia?
  22. 22. Resíduos de granjas • Orgânico (ou biodegradável): dejetos, restos de alimentos, resíduos da sala de ordenha, entre outros • Inorgânico: • Reciclável • Não reciclável • De saúde: frascos de medicamentos, seringas, luvas de procedimento, entre outros
  23. 23. Tipos de tratamentos • Compostagem* • Diques de oxidação AERÓBIO
  24. 24. • Compostagem é o processo biológico de valorização da matéria orgânica, considerada como um tipo de reciclagem do lixo orgânico • Trata-se de um processo natural em que microrganismos são responsáveis pela degradação de matéria orgânica, transformando-a em húmus, um material muito rico em nutrientes e fértil
  25. 25. Tipos de tratamentos Bioesterqueira Biodigestor ANAERÓBIO
  26. 26. • Geração de energia através da biomassa: combustão de compostos orgânicos, como os produtos agrícolas, restos de processamento e dejetos de criação animal I. Quebra das moléculas grandes II. Transformação de moléculas de proteína, gordura e carboidratos em ácidos orgânicos III. Produção de metano • Esse processo origina:  Gases (biogás)  Sólidos decantados no fundo do tanque (biofertilizante)  Líquidos (efluentes mineralizados – tratados)
  27. 27. Tipos de tratamentos • Lagoas de estabilização • Aeróbias • Anaeróbias • Facultativas
  28. 28. • Aeróbia: • Apresentar oxigênio dissolvido abaixo da superfície da água • Uso de aeradores • Biomassa na superfície
  29. 29. • Anaeróbia: • Não apresentar oxigênio dissolvido abaixo da superfície da água • É de extrema importância o controle de três fatores: I. Ausência de oxigênio dissolvido II. Temperatura acima de 15°C III. pH entre 7,0 e 9,0. • Basicamente ocorrem duas etapas: I. Liquefação e formação de ácidos através das bactérias acidogênicas II. Formação de metano através das bactérias metanogênicas
  30. 30. • Facultativa: • Zona anaeróbia: matéria orgânica em suspensão tende a sedimentar, constituindo um lodo no fundo da lagoa, que decompõe, sendo convertido lentamente em gás carbônico, água, metano e outros • Zona aeróbia: matéria orgânica dissolvida não sedimenta, permanecendo dispersa no meio liquido, próxima a superfície, esta é oxidada por respiração aeróbia • Zona facultativa: há presença de bactérias anaeróbias e aeróbias responsáveis pela estabilização da matéria orgânica
  31. 31. OBRIGADA

×